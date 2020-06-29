What’s on TV Tuesday: Mt. Everest on National Geographic
SERIES
America’s Got Talent The auditions continue with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Pat (Luke Wilson) tries to teach Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick (Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork in this new episode of the superhero adventure series. 8 p.m. The CW
Ghost Adventures Zak, Nick and Aaron seek out the spirit of Frank Sinatra at a Las Vegas hotel, then head to Carmel, Calif., to find out whether a poet will make an appearance 50 years after his death. 8 p.m. Travel
POV The two-part documentary “And She Could Be Next: Claiming Power” concludes. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) is relieved when Noah (Benjamin Patterson) returns to Memphis to help her with A.J. (Jacob Gibson). Meanwhile, Lady Mae and Bishop (Lynn Whitfield, Keith David) reflect on their shared history. Lamman Rucker also stars. 9 p.m. OWN
Outdaughtered As the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold, the family quarantines in its home in the self-shot season finale. 9 p.m. TLC
World of Dance The duel rounds begin. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Genetic Detective In the season finale, a St. George, Utah, detective invites genealogist CeCe Moore to help investigate her first case involving a recent crime. She also learns the verdict in a homicide case she worked on previously. 10 p.m. ABC
Dirty John Betty (Amanda Peet) faces Dan (Christian Slater) in divorce court, and it sends her past a point of no return in this new episode of the drama. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
A Changing America: The Town Hall With Karen Bass Local Fox affiliate KTTV presents a wide ranging discussion of current issues with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), considered by some to be a potential running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Barry Brewer: Chicago, I’m Home Brewer wrote, directed and co-produced this new hour of stand-up comedy, recorded in front of two sold-out crowds at the Studebaker Theater in his hometown. 9 p.m. The CW
Lost on Everest In the first of two new programs set in the Himalayas, veteran climbers join journalist Mark Synnott and photographer Renan Ozturk on a quest to learn what happened to Andrew “Sandy” Irvine and George Leigh Mallory, who disappeared during a 1924 attempt to make the first summit of Mt. Everest. Then in “Expedition Everest,” climate scientists take ice core samples at the highest elevation ever. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers In this new special, Oprah Winfrey discusses parenting during the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. 10 p.m. OWN
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. C-SPAN
Supermarket Shock: Crisis in America’s Food Supply This new special examines how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the nation’s food system. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; chef Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Phillipa Soo; Renée Elise Goldsberry; Jasmine Cephas Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”); Liza Koshy (“Floored”); Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Dr. Jill Biden. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Joel McHale; Tabitha Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jon Stewart; Laverne Cox. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Parents take extreme steps to find answers to Jennifer Kesse’s disappearance; diet pills. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Actor Hank Azaria. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Henry Winkler; Twenty One Pilots perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Jake Tapper; Tame Impala performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Comic John Mulaney. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gayle King; Adam Lambert performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Welcome to Chechnya David France’s 2020 documentary focuses on the anti-gay purges in Russia during the late 2010s, with interviews with several LGBT refugees about their experiences. 10 p.m. HBO
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 8 a.m. IFC
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Jackie Brown (1997) 8:59 a.m. Encore
In the Company of Men (1997) 9:10 a.m. Epix
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Midnight Special (2016) 9:45 a.m. HBO
Zoolander (2001) 10 a.m. IFC
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 10:45 a.m. TMC
Thelma & Louise (1991) 10:50 a.m. Epix
The Phenix City Story (1955) 11 a.m. TCM
The Others (2001) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Seven (1995) noon Showtime
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Creed II (2018) 1 p.m. Epix
Love, Simon (2018) 1 p.m. FXX
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 1 p.m. TCM
Downton Abbey (2019) 1:25 p.m. HBO
Wanted (2008) 2:02 p.m. Syfy
Cape Fear (1962) 3 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. WGN America
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 3:15 p.m. AMC
Unforgiven (1992) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
The Fifth Element (1997) 4:28 p.m. Syfy
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 5 p.m. FX
City for Conquest (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:30 p.m. MTV
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. WGN America
Blaze (2018) 5:45 p.m. TMC
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
Lethal Weapon (1987) 6 p.m. AMC
Star Trek (2009) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Hangover (2009) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 6:47 p.m. Starz
True Romance (1993) 6:59 p.m. Encore
Apollo 13 (1995) 7 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Ray (2004) 7:25 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. WGN America
Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 8 p.m. TMC
Cinderella (2015) 8 p.m. TNT
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 8:30 p.m. AMC
The Terminator (1984) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
American Gangster (2007) 9 p.m. Encore
Easy A (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform
Welcome to Chechnya (2020) 10 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11 p.m. AMC
Pale Rider (1985) 11 p.m. Ovation
The Sixth Sense (1999) 11 p.m. Showtime
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 11:41 p.m. Encore
