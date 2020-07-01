What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Bold Type’; ‘Council of Dads’
SERIES
Council of Dads When Anthony (Clive Standen) gets to the storm-stricken Perry house, he finds Robin and Theo (Sarah Wayne Callies, Emjay Anthony) in danger. Also, Oliver (J. August Richards) provides medical assistance when Sage (Jazz Raycole) goes into early labor. Later, the kids struggle to process the news about Luly (Michele Weaver). Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star in the season finale of the family drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth Unable to pursue a class action, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) decide to go after ClearDawn alone with an unreliable whistleblower as their only lead. Also, Luna (Star Slade) goes to extreme lengths to save another child from wrongful apprehension. 8 p.m. CW
Treasure Island With Bear Grylls (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) and their team scramble to stay one step ahead of Madeline and Ivy (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Julee Cerda) as they get closer to the location of the hidden bunker but soon realize there’s a mole feeding Madeline information. 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark With Nia’s (Nicki Micheaux) shipment missing, Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz and Casey Deidrick) try to find it, but Dean (Rich Sommer) has his own plans for the misplaced contraband in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine counts down the five biggest restaurant transformations in the show’s history. 9 p.m. Food Network
Flipping Across America Jessie and Tina Rodriguez rejuvenate a turn-of-the-century home in Redlands. Then Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell take on a 1900s triplex in Boise, Idaho, and turn it into a single-family home in the premiere of this home-renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Five hip-hop couples are featured in a new season of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. WE
Undercover Chef Restaurateur Mark Estee heads to Missouri to find out why NautiFish, a lakeside restaurant, is struggling to stay afloat in the series’ premiere. 10 p.m. Food Network
The Bold Type Jane (Katie Stevens) isn’t comfortable in her postsurgery body but a chat with her dad (Kelly AuCoin) may change her outlook. Also, Sutton and Richard (Meghann Fahy, Sam Page) make plans for the future in this new episode. Arun Varma also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform
Alone Most of the participants begin to have success when it comes to procuring food but remain vulnerable to the Arctic’s many dangers, some of which they had not anticipated or adequately prepared for, in this new episode of the survival series. 10 p.m. History
Design at Your Door In a new episode, Dave and Jenny Marrs (“Fixer to Fabulous”) surprise a busy mother in Wisconsin with a bedroom that should provide her with the ultimate retreat space when she needs some alone time. In another segment, David Bromstad (“My Lottery Dream Home”) redesigns a Los Angeles home’s family room. 11 p.m. HGTV
SYFY Wire’s the Great Debate 11 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Ricky Gervais. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Orlando Bloom; chef Eric Adjepong. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Quarantine Wine: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ben Platt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Loni Love; chef Anne Burrell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show A reunion of the original cast of “Hamilton.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show The best of the 2019-20 season; Sam Fischer performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A bail bondsman for the rich and famous; dangerous foods; what’s really in nacho cheese dip. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Ed Helms. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justin Timberlake; Russell Wilson; Ciara; the Avett Brothers perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charlamagne tha God; Tunde Adebimpe performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Paulson. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Penn. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chance the Rapper guest hosts; Taraji P. Henson; Lil Nas X. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Black Stallion This 1979 adaptation of Walter Farley’s classic novel tells the story of a boy who is paired with a handsome stallion following a shipwreck, translating it into some of the most beautiful images ever committed to film. Kelly Reno, Teri Garr and Mickey Rooney star. 5 p.m. TCM
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8:10 a.m. and 10:05 p.m. HBO
Whip It (2009) 8:16 a.m. and 3:46 p.m. Starz
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Julie & Julia (2009) 8:40 a.m. Showtime
Mad Max (1979) 9 a.m. AMC
The Walk (2015) 9:30 a.m. FXX
State of Play (2009) 9:59 a.m. Encore
A Taste of Honey (1961) 10 a.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:10 a.m. and 9:11 p.m. Starz
Time Bandits (1981) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax
Girl With Green Eyes (1964) 11:45 a.m. TCM
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Zombieland (2009) 1 p.m. AMC; 6 p.m. BBC America
A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 1:30 p.m. TCM
The Hurt Locker (2008) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax
The School of Rock (2003) 2:10 p.m. HBO
Dick (1999) 2:35 p.m. TMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3 p.m. AMC
Se7en (1995) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
Ghost (1990) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 4 p.m. Ovation; 10 p.m. Paramount
Men in Black (1997) 4:15 and 11 p.m. VH1
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 5 p.m. Freeform
Enemy of the State (1998) 5:46 p.m. HBO
The Hoax (2006) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Adrift (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Steel Magnolias (1989) 8 p.m. TMC
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
National Velvet (1944) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Definitely, Maybe (2008) 11 p.m. Bravo
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 11:31 p.m. Syfy
