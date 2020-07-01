What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Bold Type’; ‘Council of Dads’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Council of Dads When Anthony (Clive Standen) gets to the storm-stricken Perry house, he finds Robin and Theo (Sarah Wayne Callies, Emjay Anthony) in danger. Also, Oliver (J. August Richards) provides medical assistance when Sage (Jazz Raycole) goes into early labor. Later, the kids struggle to process the news about Luly (Michele Weaver). Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star in the season finale of the family drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth Unable to pursue a class action, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) decide to go after ClearDawn alone with an unreliable whistleblower as their only lead. Also, Luna (Star Slade) goes to extreme lengths to save another child from wrongful apprehension. 8 p.m. CW

Treasure Island With Bear Grylls (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) and their team scramble to stay one step ahead of Madeline and Ivy (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Julee Cerda) as they get closer to the location of the hidden bunker but soon realize there’s a mole feeding Madeline information. 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark With Nia’s (Nicki Micheaux) shipment missing, Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz and Casey Deidrick) try to find it, but Dean (Rich Sommer) has his own plans for the misplaced contraband in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine counts down the five biggest restaurant transformations in the show’s history. 9 p.m. Food Network

Flipping Across America Jessie and Tina Rodriguez rejuvenate a turn-of-the-century home in Redlands. Then Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell take on a 1900s triplex in Boise, Idaho, and turn it into a single-family home in the premiere of this home-renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Five hip-hop couples are featured in a new season of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. WE

Undercover Chef Restaurateur Mark Estee heads to Missouri to find out why NautiFish, a lakeside restaurant, is struggling to stay afloat in the series’ premiere. 10 p.m. Food Network

The Bold Type Jane (Katie Stevens) isn’t comfortable in her postsurgery body but a chat with her dad (Kelly AuCoin) may change her outlook. Also, Sutton and Richard (Meghann Fahy, Sam Page) make plans for the future in this new episode. Arun Varma also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform

Alone Most of the participants begin to have success when it comes to procuring food but remain vulnerable to the Arctic’s many dangers, some of which they had not anticipated or adequately prepared for, in this new episode of the survival series. 10 p.m. History

Design at Your Door In a new episode, Dave and Jenny Marrs (“Fixer to Fabulous”) surprise a busy mother in Wisconsin with a bedroom that should provide her with the ultimate retreat space when she needs some alone time. In another segment, David Bromstad (“My Lottery Dream Home”) redesigns a Los Angeles home’s family room. 11 p.m. HGTV

SYFY Wire’s the Great Debate 11 p.m. Syfy



CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Ricky Gervais. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Orlando Bloom; chef Eric Adjepong. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Quarantine Wine: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ben Platt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Loni Love; chef Anne Burrell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show A reunion of the original cast of “Hamilton.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show The best of the 2019-20 season; Sam Fischer performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A bail bondsman for the rich and famous; dangerous foods; what’s really in nacho cheese dip. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Ed Helms. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justin Timberlake; Russell Wilson; Ciara; the Avett Brothers perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charlamagne tha God; Tunde Adebimpe performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Paulson. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Penn. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chance the Rapper guest hosts; Taraji P. Henson; Lil Nas X. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



The Black Stallion This 1979 adaptation of Walter Farley’s classic novel tells the story of a boy who is paired with a handsome stallion following a shipwreck, translating it into some of the most beautiful images ever committed to film. Kelly Reno, Teri Garr and Mickey Rooney star. 5 p.m. TCM

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8:10 a.m. and 10:05 p.m. HBO

Whip It (2009) 8:16 a.m. and 3:46 p.m. Starz

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Julie & Julia (2009) 8:40 a.m. Showtime

Mad Max (1979) 9 a.m. AMC

The Walk (2015) 9:30 a.m. FXX

State of Play (2009) 9:59 a.m. Encore

A Taste of Honey (1961) 10 a.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:10 a.m. and 9:11 p.m. Starz

Time Bandits (1981) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax

Girl With Green Eyes (1964) 11:45 a.m. TCM

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Zombieland (2009) 1 p.m. AMC; 6 p.m. BBC America

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 1:30 p.m. TCM

The Hurt Locker (2008) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax

The School of Rock (2003) 2:10 p.m. HBO

Dick (1999) 2:35 p.m. TMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3 p.m. AMC

Se7en (1995) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

Ghost (1990) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 4 p.m. Ovation; 10 p.m. Paramount

Men in Black (1997) 4:15 and 11 p.m. VH1

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 5 p.m. Freeform

Enemy of the State (1998) 5:46 p.m. HBO

The Hoax (2006) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Adrift (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Steel Magnolias (1989) 8 p.m. TMC

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

National Velvet (1944) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Definitely, Maybe (2008) 11 p.m. Bravo

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 11:31 p.m. Syfy

