What’s on TV Wednesday: The season finale of The Oval on BET
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jeopardy! This new episode takes a look back at monumental moments from the quiz show’s first 10 years. 7 p.m. ABC
Tough as Nails (N) 8 p.m. CBS
United We Fall Bill and Jo (Will Sasso, Christina Vidal) ask Sandy (Jane Curtin) to babysit in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri introduces carnival-themed games and dishes in two new episodes of the culinary series. Eddie Jackson, Christian Petroni and Brooke Williamson are the judges. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
Man vs. Bigfoot This new documentary series opens with survival expert Les Stroud in a remote forrest in the Canadian province of Alberta which is regarded by true believers as a Bigfoot hotspot. 8 p.m. Travel
Game On! Kevin Nealon and Terrell Owens are guests in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS
Bulletproof With the unit at their lowest point, both the Markides mob and Bishop (Noel Clarke) are out for revenge while Pike’s (Ashley Walters) daughter Ali (Jodie Campbell) gets caught up in a gang war in this new episode of the British police drama. 9 p.m. CW
Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval The president (Ed Quinn) has to to fill the press secretary position in the opener of this two-episode season finale. Kron Moore also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. BET
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Coulson and Daisy (Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet) to relive their failed attempts to save the team in this new episode of the time traveling adventure. 10 p.m. ABC
At Home With Amy Sedaris David Alan Grier, Jackie Hoffman and Richard Kind are guest stars in this new episode in which Sedaris reveals who inspired her to become the host she is today. 10 p.m. TRU
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack In the span of 10 minutes four swimmers fall prey to shark bites at Myrtle Beach, S.C. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Secrets of the Bullshark Many experts regard bull sharks as the most dangerous shark species. Dr. Ryan Daly, a marine biologist, leads scientists using state-of-the-art technology to study the movements and behavior of these sharks in this new documentary special. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS is back. Tournament Group Stage: Sporting Kansas City versus Real Salt Lake, 6 a.m. ESPN; New York Red Bulls versus FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. ESPN; Minnesota United FC versus Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
MLB Preseason Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chefs Michael Symon and Pati Jinich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jane Curtin (“United We Fall”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Norah O’Donnell; author Rosanna Pansino. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jim Gaffigan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cameron Diaz; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Kygo; OneRepublic. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Mary Trump; Kristen Bell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! George Lopez guest hosts; Willie Nelson talks and performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Sedaris; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Gone Girl (2014) 8 a.m. FX
The School of Rock (2003) 8:15 a.m. HBO
The Young Philadelphians (1959) 9 a.m. TCM
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. AMC
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FXX
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 10 a.m. IFC
Unstoppable (2010) 10:05 a.m. HBO
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10:10 a.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 11 a.m. Freeform
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 11 a.m. FX
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 11:09 a.m. Starz
Tea and Sympathy (1956) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Coach Carter (2005) Noon Showtime
Strangers on a Train (1951) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:26 p.m. Syfy
The Big Chill (1983) 2:30 p.m. TMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 4 and 11 p.m. IFC; 7:35 p.m. Sundance
Face/Off (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Spectacular Now (2013) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Rundown (2003) 4:35 p.m. Cinemax
A Simple Plan (1998) 4:49 p.m. Encore
Mary Poppins (1964) 5 p.m. Freeform
Argo (2012) 5 and 10:35 p.m. Sundance
The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 5:40 p.m. Epix
King Kong (2005) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1
Bull Durham (1988) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Girls Trip (2017) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX
My Fair Lady (1964) 7 p.m. TCM
The Godfather (1972) 7:15 p.m. IFC
Open Range (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 9 p.m. HBO
His Girl Friday (1940) 10 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 10 p.m. USA
Romancing the Stone (1984) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
TV highlights for July 19-25 include the documentary “We Are the Radical Monarchs” on “POV”
Movies on TV this week: July 19: “Spartacus” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” on TCM and more
TV Grids for the week of July 19 -25: Broadcast and cable in PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.