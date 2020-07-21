What’s on TV Wednesday: The season finale of The Oval on BET

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! This new episode takes a look back at monumental moments from the quiz show’s first 10 years. 7 p.m. ABC

Tough as Nails (N) 8 p.m. CBS

United We Fall Bill and Jo (Will Sasso, Christina Vidal) ask Sandy (Jane Curtin) to babysit in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri introduces carnival-themed games and dishes in two new episodes of the culinary series. Eddie Jackson, Christian Petroni and Brooke Williamson are the judges. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network



Man vs. Bigfoot This new documentary series opens with survival expert Les Stroud in a remote forrest in the Canadian province of Alberta which is regarded by true believers as a Bigfoot hotspot. 8 p.m. Travel

Game On! Kevin Nealon and Terrell Owens are guests in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS

Bulletproof With the unit at their lowest point, both the Markides mob and Bishop (Noel Clarke) are out for revenge while Pike’s (Ashley Walters) daughter Ali (Jodie Campbell) gets caught up in a gang war in this new episode of the British police drama. 9 p.m. CW

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s The Oval The president (Ed Quinn) has to to fill the press secretary position in the opener of this two-episode season finale. Kron Moore also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. BET

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Coulson and Daisy (Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet) to relive their failed attempts to save the team in this new episode of the time traveling adventure. 10 p.m. ABC

At Home With Amy Sedaris David Alan Grier, Jackie Hoffman and Richard Kind are guest stars in this new episode in which Sedaris reveals who inspired her to become the host she is today. 10 p.m. TRU



SHARKS

When Sharks Attack In the span of 10 minutes four swimmers fall prey to shark bites at Myrtle Beach, S.C. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

Secrets of the Bullshark Many experts regard bull sharks as the most dangerous shark species. Dr. Ryan Daly, a marine biologist, leads scientists using state-of-the-art technology to study the movements and behavior of these sharks in this new documentary special. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS is back. Tournament Group Stage: Sporting Kansas City versus Real Salt Lake, 6 a.m. ESPN; New York Red Bulls versus FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. ESPN; Minnesota United FC versus Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

MLB Preseason Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chefs Michael Symon and Pati Jinich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jane Curtin (“United We Fall”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Norah O’Donnell; author Rosanna Pansino. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jim Gaffigan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cameron Diaz; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Kygo; OneRepublic. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Mary Trump; Kristen Bell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! George Lopez guest hosts; Willie Nelson talks and performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Sedaris; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Gone Girl (2014) 8 a.m. FX

The School of Rock (2003) 8:15 a.m. HBO

The Young Philadelphians (1959) 9 a.m. TCM

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 10 a.m. IFC

Unstoppable (2010) 10:05 a.m. HBO

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10:10 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) 11 a.m. Freeform

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 11 a.m. FX

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 11:09 a.m. Starz

Tea and Sympathy (1956) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Coach Carter (2005) Noon Showtime

Strangers on a Train (1951) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:26 p.m. Syfy

The Big Chill (1983) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) 4 and 11 p.m. IFC; 7:35 p.m. Sundance

Face/Off (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Spectacular Now (2013) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Rundown (2003) 4:35 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

A Simple Plan (1998) 4:49 p.m. Encore

Mary Poppins (1964) 5 p.m. Freeform

Argo (2012) 5 and 10:35 p.m. Sundance

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 5:40 p.m. Epix

King Kong (2005) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1

Bull Durham (1988) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Girls Trip (2017) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX

My Fair Lady (1964) 7 p.m. TCM

The Godfather (1972) 7:15 p.m. IFC

Open Range (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 9 p.m. HBO

His Girl Friday (1940) 10 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 10 p.m. USA

Romancing the Stone (1984) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Advertisement



