What’s on TV Friday: ‘Raven About Bunk’d’ on Disney Channel

SERIES
The Greatest AtHome Videos Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”) hosts this new miniseries showcasing viral home videos in the age of social distancing. 8 p.m. CBS
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars For their final challenge contestants must write, record and perform a verse of RuPaul’s new single “Clap Back” in the season finale. 8 p.m. VH1
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri calls in some culinary heavy-hitters for cooking great restaurant food at home. Kitchen stars Alex Guarnaschelli, G. Garvin, Buddy Valastro, Beau MacMillan and Brooke Williamson send ingredients for some of the most popular recipes, then Fieri and his son Hunter connect via video chat to prepare the food with viewers. Featured dishes include Guarnaschelli’s killer cavatelli; Williamson’s seafood roll; MacMillan’s shrimp and sticky rice; Garvin’s short rib ragu; Valastro’s famous lobster tail pastries. 9 p.m. Food Network
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Dino Hunters In Montana, Clayton Phipps is set to learn if the carnivore’s fossilized skeleton belongs to a T. rex or the controversial nanotyrannus. Also, in Wyoming, winter is coming as Mike Harris and Aaron Bolan dig at a promising new site. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Room 104 The quirky anthology drama series returns for its fourth and final season with each episode telling a story of characters who pass through a single room at a motel. Series co-creator Mark Duplass stars in the premiere, which he also wrote and directed. Dave Bautista, Linda Lavin, Gary Cole, Melissa Fumero, Kevin Nealon and Kevin McKidd and others will be featured in later episodes. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Raven About Bunk’d Two of Disney Channel’s most popular series, “Raven’s Home” and “Bunk’d,” are featured in this crossover special set at a summer camp in Maine. Raven-Symon, Anneliese van der Pol, Issac Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz. Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro and Shelby Simmons star. 8 and 11:05 p.m. Disney
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack Three beachgoers in the Bahamas were attacked by sharks putting the country’s $1 billion tourism industry in peril. 9 p.m. National Geographic
50 Shades of Sharks In this new special sharks exhibit multifaceted personalities, occasionally behaving in ways that suggest they can be fragile, collaborative, ingenious and even clumsy. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Detroit Tigers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3 p.m. MLB; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. ESPN and Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Derulo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath; Raven-Symoné. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk D.L. Hughley; chef Tanya Holland. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week President Trump to send federal agents into more U.S. cities; the White House’s coronavirus briefings return; Republican governors in Ohio and Indiana issue mask mandates; Congress deliberates over a new economic-relief package; the 2020 presidential election. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jalen Rose. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Matthew Macfadyen; Jessie Ware performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Room Brie Larson stars as an Ohio woman who is kidnapped and held captive in a single room with her son (Jacob Tremblay). Joan Allen and William H. Macy also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Slap Shot (1977) 8:55 a.m. Encore
The Lost Patrol (1934) 9 a.m. TCM
The Warriors (1979) 9:15 a.m. AMC
The Fifth Element (1997) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Muppets Most Wanted (2014) 9:42 a.m. Starz
The Hurt Locker (2008) 9:55 a.m. Cinemax
Don’t Breathe (2016) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Moonstruck (1987) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:35 a.m. HBO
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 10:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. TMC
Love, Simon (2018) Noon FX
Instant Family (2018) 12:20 p.m. Epix
They Were Expendable (1945) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Green Book (2018) 1 p.m. TMC
Cape Fear (1991) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Only the Brave (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Wings of Eagles (1957) 3 p.m. TCM
Jackie Brown (1997) 3:27 p.m. Starz
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3:35 p.m. Syfy
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 4 p.m. Ovation
Grease (1978) 4 p.m. VH1
Mister Roberts (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 6 p.m. TNT
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
Toy Story 3 (2010) 6:10 p.m. Disney
The Crow (1994) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty Woman (1990) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Philadelphia (1993) 6:52 p.m. Encore
Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. TMC
Mogambo (1953) 7:15 p.m. TCM
First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. AMC
A Time to Kill (1996) 8 and 11 p.m. POP
The Big Chill (1983) 8:02 p.m. KCET
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Easy A (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform
American Gangster (2007) 9:42 p.m. Starz
Chariots of Fire (1981) 9:54 p.m. KCET
Out of Sight (1998) 10:41 p.m. Encore
Rocky (1976) 11:30 p.m. TMC
