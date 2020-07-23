What’s on TV Friday: ‘Raven About Bunk’d’ on Disney Channel

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest AtHome Videos Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”) hosts this new miniseries showcasing viral home videos in the age of social distancing. 8 p.m. CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars For their final challenge contestants must write, record and perform a verse of RuPaul’s new single “Clap Back” in the season finale. 8 p.m. VH1

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri calls in some culinary heavy-hitters for cooking great restaurant food at home. Kitchen stars Alex Guarnaschelli, G. Garvin, Buddy Valastro, Beau MacMillan and Brooke Williamson send ingredients for some of the most popular recipes, then Fieri and his son Hunter connect via video chat to prepare the food with viewers. Featured dishes include Guarnaschelli’s killer cavatelli; Williamson’s seafood roll; MacMillan’s shrimp and sticky rice; Garvin’s short rib ragu; Valastro’s famous lobster tail pastries. 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Dino Hunters In Montana, Clayton Phipps is set to learn if the carnivore’s fossilized skeleton belongs to a T. rex or the controversial nanotyrannus. Also, in Wyoming, winter is coming as Mike Harris and Aaron Bolan dig at a promising new site. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Room 104 The quirky anthology drama series returns for its fourth and final season with each episode telling a story of characters who pass through a single room at a motel. Series co-creator Mark Duplass stars in the premiere, which he also wrote and directed. Dave Bautista, Linda Lavin, Gary Cole, Melissa Fumero, Kevin Nealon and Kevin McKidd and others will be featured in later episodes. 11 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

Raven About Bunk’d Two of Disney Channel’s most popular series, “Raven’s Home” and “Bunk’d,” are featured in this crossover special set at a summer camp in Maine. Raven-Symon, Anneliese van der Pol, Issac Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz. Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro and Shelby Simmons star. 8 and 11:05 p.m. Disney

SHARKS

When Sharks Attack Three beachgoers in the Bahamas were attacked by sharks putting the country’s $1 billion tourism industry in peril. 9 p.m. National Geographic

50 Shades of Sharks In this new special sharks exhibit multifaceted personalities, occasionally behaving in ways that suggest they can be fragile, collaborative, ingenious and even clumsy. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Detroit Tigers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3 p.m. MLB; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. ESPN and Fox Sports Net

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Derulo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath; Raven-Symoné. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk D.L. Hughley; chef Tanya Holland. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week President Trump to send federal agents into more U.S. cities; the White House’s coronavirus briefings return; Republican governors in Ohio and Indiana issue mask mandates; Congress deliberates over a new economic-relief package; the 2020 presidential election. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jalen Rose. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Matthew Macfadyen; Jessie Ware performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Room Brie Larson stars as an Ohio woman who is kidnapped and held captive in a single room with her son (Jacob Tremblay). Joan Allen and William H. Macy also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Slap Shot (1977) 8:55 a.m. Encore

The Lost Patrol (1934) 9 a.m. TCM

The Warriors (1979) 9:15 a.m. AMC

The Fifth Element (1997) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) 9:42 a.m. Starz

The Hurt Locker (2008) 9:55 a.m. Cinemax

Don’t Breathe (2016) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Moonstruck (1987) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:35 a.m. HBO

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 10:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. TMC

Love, Simon (2018) Noon FX

Instant Family (2018) 12:20 p.m. Epix

They Were Expendable (1945) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Green Book (2018) 1 p.m. TMC

Cape Fear (1991) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Only the Brave (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Wings of Eagles (1957) 3 p.m. TCM

Jackie Brown (1997) 3:27 p.m. Starz

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3:35 p.m. Syfy

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 4 p.m. Ovation

Grease (1978) 4 p.m. VH1

Mister Roberts (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 6 p.m. TNT

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

Toy Story 3 (2010) 6:10 p.m. Disney

The Crow (1994) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty Woman (1990) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Philadelphia (1993) 6:52 p.m. Encore

Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. TMC

Mogambo (1953) 7:15 p.m. TCM

First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. AMC

A Time to Kill (1996) 8 and 11 p.m. POP

The Big Chill (1983) 8:02 p.m. KCET

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Easy A (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform

American Gangster (2007) 9:42 p.m. Starz

Chariots of Fire (1981) 9:54 p.m. KCET

Out of Sight (1998) 10:41 p.m. Encore

Rocky (1976) 11:30 p.m. TMC

