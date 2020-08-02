What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Chez Jolie Coiffure’ on PBS
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ali Fedotowsky takes a behind-the-scenes look at her days on the show and shares a stunning revelation about one of the men on her season. 8 p.m. ABC
Beyond the Unknown Don Wildman investigates a mysterious plane crash near Area 51, and documents the death of a Hollywood actress. 8 p.m. Travel
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Hans Klok, Michael Bourada, Hedné and Vincenzo Ravina, with a special appearance by Rich Sommer. (N) 9 p.m. CW
All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Bobby Flay reveals his favorite neighborhood place for fried chicken. Also, Martha Stewart has a fried food feast in Manhattan and Alton Brown shares his chicken-fried steak. 9 p.m. Food Network
I May Destroy You In a new episode Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) social-media presence results in her spending even more time glued to her phone than ever. Also, at Terry’s (Weruche Opia) Halloween paint and wine party, Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) opens up to the girls about his recent experiences. 9 p.m. HBO
POV Rosine Mbakam’s new documentary “Chez Jolie Coiffure” takes viewers inside a tiny underground hair salon with a larger-than-life proprietor named Sabine, a Cameroon immigrant. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Find Love (N) 11 p.m. TLC
Into the Unknown The new episode “The Legend of Mount Shasta” visits the dormant volcano in California that has a supernatural reputation and is considered sacred by Native Americans and New Age spiritualists. 11 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards (N) 8 p.m. LOGO
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers versus the Carolina Hurricanes, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Winnipeg Jets versus the Calgary Flames, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; the Washington Capitals versus Tampa Bay Lightning, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Dallas Stars versus Vegas Golden Knights, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball the Memphis Grizzlies versus the New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers versus Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet
Baseball The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jai Courtney (“Stateless”); guest co-host Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd, ; Ben Crump. 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Dave Bautista; Melody Thomas Scott. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall COVID-19; brittle bone disease; a boating accident; a one-in-a-million fall; a 30-pound tumor. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason Halbert; Al Roker; Hilarie Burton Morgan; Dan McKernan (“Saved by the Barn”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Root canal controversy; gum disease; menstrual clots; better sex; breast milk leakage. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Donna Edwards and Ann Stone. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Martin Short. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Common; Matisse Thybulle; Rufus Wainwright performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert W. Kamau Bell; the Chicks perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Penn; Jane Curtin. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Pickup Game Inspired by Neil Strauss’ bestselling book “The Game,” this 2019 documentary from filmmakers Matthew and Barnaby O’Connor takes a look at a billion-dollar industry wherein self-styled “seduction coaches” travel the world to teach male clients skills that they claim guarantee sexual success with women. 9 p.m. Starz
A Most Violent Year (2014) 8:05 a.m. Showtime
A Monster Calls (2016) 8:20 a.m. HBO
Gloria (2013) 9:20 a.m. Epix
Stan & Ollie (2018) 10:05 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. Encore
Mystery Date (1991) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax
The Terminator (1984) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
All the Money in the World (2017) Noon FXX
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) Noon IFC
The Blues Brothers (1980) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Panic Room (2002) 1:30 p.m. Encore
Frequency (2000) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax
Shazam! (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Bank Job (2008) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Gone Girl (2014) 3 p.m. FXX
Cover Girl (1944) 3 p.m. TCM
No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:30 p.m. Starz
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 4 p.m. TMC
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 4:45 p.m. TNT
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) 5 p.m. Freeform
Carlito’s Way (1993) 5 p.m. Sundance
Twister (1996) 5 p.m. Syfy
The Lady From Shanghai (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Seabiscuit (2003) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Walk the Line (2005) 6:40 p.m. HBO
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 7 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. Ovation
Gilda (1946) 7 p.m. TCM
The Natural (1984) 7:30 p.m. FS1
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. AMC
Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Dunkirk (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance
The Birdcage (1996) 8 p.m. TMC
Men in Black (1997) 9 p.m. BET
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 9 p.m. Freeform
Pal Joey (1957) 9 p.m. TCM
Ted (2012) 10 p.m. TRU
Papillon (1973) 10:40 p.m. Encore
You Were Never Lovelier (1942) 11 p.m. TCM
Pavarotti (2019) 11:35 p.m. TMC
