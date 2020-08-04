What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Coroner’ on the CW; ‘Big Brother’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.



SERIES

Tough as Nails (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 (N) 8 p.m. CW

United We Fall Jo (Christina Vidal) steps in as a role model for her niece (Olivia Taylor Cohen), much to the teenager’s father’s (Guillermo Díaz) dismay. Also, while under the influence of post-colonoscopy drugs, Sandy (Jane Curtin) professes her love for her first husband. Will Sasso also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Big Brother The unscripted series launches a new season with a cast of past winners, finalists and memorable personalities moving in for a lockdown. 9 p.m. CBS

Coroner This Canadian import, adapted from a book series by M.R. Hall, stars Serinda Swan as a recently widowed Toronto coroner who has a teenage son (Ehren Kassam). Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May also star. 9 p.m. CW

Guy’s Grocery Games Four finalists throw a beach ball to determine which aisles they get to shop. 9 p.m. Food Network

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. With Kora’s (Dianne Doan) help from the inside, Sibyl (Tamara Taylor) and Nathanial (Thomas E. Sullivan) continue their efforts to shape a dark new future while staying one step ahead of the agents. 10 p.m. ABC

Marrying Millions The documentary series that looks at couples where the partners come from vastly different socioeconomic statuses returns for a new season. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

Corporate (N) 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central



SPORTS

NHL hockey The New York Islanders versus the Florida Panthers, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Nashville Predators versus the Arizona Coyotes, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche versus the Dallas Stars, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Edmonton Oilers versus the Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Baseball The New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals, 3 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA basketball Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Brooklyn Nets versus the Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. ESPN

MLS soccer The MLS Is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union versus the Portland Timbers, 5 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; the economy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Zara Larsson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Derek Hough (“World of Dance”); guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.); Dr. Darien Sutton. 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Luke Wilson. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Tig Notaro; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense Fund. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sebastian Maniscalco guest hosts; Alex Rodriguez. 11:35 and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Seth Rogen; Gillian Jacobs; Thaddeus Dixon with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor David Tennant; Jodie Whittaker; Leon Bridges performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Favourite (2018) 8:56 a.m. Cinemax

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 9:15 a.m. IFC

The Game (1997) 9:21 a.m. and 5:48 p.m. Starz

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Showtime

Finding Neverland (2004) 9:45 a.m. TMC

A Bronx Tale (1993) 10 a.m. AMC

Miss Firecracker (1989) 10:59 a.m. Cinemax

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform

Logan (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Moneyball (2011) 11:08 a.m. and11:25 p.m. Encore

Set It Off (1996) Noon VH1

Double Jeopardy (1999) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Crawl (2019) 12:35 p.m. Epix

The Sixth Sense (1999) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Galaxy Quest (1999) 1:15 p.m. IFC

In the Line of Fire (1993) 1:23 p.m. Encore

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 1:23 and 11:31 p.m. Starz

Gorky Park (1983) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Hanna (2011) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Opposite Sex (1956) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Get Shorty (1995) 4:35 p.m. Cinemax

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

The Goonies (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Pelican Brief (1993) 5:35 p.m. Showtime

Airplane! (1980) 5:45 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform

On the Town (1949) 7 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. BBC America

Upgrade (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FXX

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Forrest Gump (1994) 9 p.m. Encore

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform

Mad Max (1979) 9 p.m. Ovation

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 9 p.m. TCM

Harriet (2019) 9:30 p.m. HBO

The 39 Steps (1935) 10 p.m. KVCR

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 p.m. TNT

Easter Parade (1948) 11 p.m. TCM

