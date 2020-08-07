What’s on TV Saturday, Aug. 8, plus Sunday Talk shows

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Chef, restaurateur and TV host Michael Symon shares his grilling tips, tricks and foolproof cookout recipes. Then Jessica Holmes grills marinated flank steak in this new episode of the local culinary series. 8 p.m. CW

Earthflight The new episode “Africa” takes viewers arrow-diving with Cape gannets as they bob and weave above sharks, dolphins and whales that are joining the great sardine run. Also, African fish eagles discover an S-shaped living island composed entirely of flamingos, and kelp gulls get an aerial view of the great white shark’s hunting behavior. 8 p.m. BBC America

The Secret Life of the Zoo Zookeepers deal with a normally social Asian elephant that has become withdrawn and aggressive in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Dallas & Robo An animated science fiction series premieres. Midnight Syfy



SPECIALS

Jodi Arias TV movie and special Lifetime is rebroadcasting its 2013 docudrama “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret: Special Edition,” starring Tania Raymonde and Jesse Lee Soffer, about the California woman whose claims of self-defense for the killing of her ex-boyfriend were rejected by the jury at her trial. Then, in a follow-up special, Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering, former prison cellmates of Arias, reveal details about the killing they claim she shared with them. 8 and 10:03 p.m. Lifetime



CORONAVIRUS

Books & Books Bookstore on the Continued Impact of COVID-19 Book TV follows up with Mitchell Kaplan, owner of Books & Books bookstore in Coral Gables, Fla., to discuss how COVID-19 continues to affect his business. 10:15 p.m. CSPAN2



SPORTS

WNBA Basketball Atlanta Dream versus Dallas Wings, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Phoenix Mercury versus Seattle Storm, noon ABC

NBA Basketball The Clippers versus the Portland Trail Blazers, 10 a.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Utah Jazz versus the Denver Nuggets, 12:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers versus the Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1 p.m. FS1; the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Stanley Cup Qualifiers: Noon and 5 p.m. NBC; 5 and 7:30 p.m. NBCSP



TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Going back to school and COVID-19: Pediatric diseases expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado and epidemiology researcher Dr. Spencer Fox. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS COVID-19 in the U.S.; what other countries do right; vaccines and treatments; another relief bill; tech giants: Bill Gates. How to get kids back to school safely: former director of the CDC Thomas Frieden. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Mayor Quinton Lucas (D-Kansas City); Charles Evans, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Coronavirus relief bill stalemate: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. Panel: Matthew Dowd; Paul Begala; author Christina Greer (“Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”); Alice Stewart. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The U.S. Army Old Guard’s Caisson Platoon. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Marie Harf; Josh Holmes. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Talk radio and the COVID-19 pandemic: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; Errin Haines, the 19th; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”). Author Jeffrey Toobin (“True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump”). Local newspapers tracking the COVID-19 death toll: Claire McNeill, the Tampa Bay Times. Joe Biden prepares to pick a female VP: Hilary Rosen. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist publisher; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Joe Trippi, Democratic strategist; Charlie Gasparino; Greg Gutfeld; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Author Chanel Miller; bringing the giant panda back from near extinction. (N) 9 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Richard Jewell Set during and after the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, director Clint Eastwood’s 2019 biographical drama chronicles how Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), an aspiring law enforcement officer working as a security guard at the Games, finds and reports a bomb on the premises. Initially hailed as a hero, he is horrified when suspicion mounts that he placed the device himself to gain attention. Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Love on Harbor Island A successful Seattle interior designer (Morgan Kohan) takes a leave of absence after her aunt (Brenda Matthews) suffers a bad fall in her rustic small-town island hometown. There she meets a handsome seaplane pilot (Marcus Rosner) who transports rescue dogs. Jeff Gonek also stars in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Countdown A group of teenagers downloads a new mobile phone app that claims to advise users how much time they have left before they die. One of them (Anne Winters) discovers she has only a few hours to live. Elizabeth Lail (“You”), Jordan Calloway and Talitha Bateman also star in this 2018 thriller. 9 p.m. Showtime

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 8:04 a.m. Encore

Mystic Pizza (1988) 8:30 a.m. Ovation

A Monster Calls (2016) 8:40 a.m. HBO

The Bad News Bears (1976) 9 a.m. MLB

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 a.m. Nickelodeon

Holes (2003) 9:40 a.m. Freeform

Monsieur Verdoux (1947) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9:57 and 5:48 p.m. Starz

Only the Brave (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10 a.m. POP

Walk the Line (2005) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Unfaithful (2002) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax

’71 (2014) 10:40 a.m. Epix

Taken (2008) 11:49 a.m. Encore

Limelight (1952) Noon TCM

Speed (1994) 12:20 p.m. Freeform

GalaxyQuest (1999) 12:30 p.m. IFC

The Bourne Identity (2002) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax

North Country (2005) 1 p.m. KCOP

Se7en (1995) 1 p.m. AMC

Rain Man (1988) 1 p.m. Ovation

Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

Blades of Glory (2007) 2 p.m. TBS

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 2 p.m. VH1

The Firm (1993) 2:05 p.m. TMC; 8 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:10 p.m. Epix

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2:30 p.m. A&E

The Shining (1980) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Great Dictator (1940) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Meet the Parents (2000) 2:53 p.m. Encore

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 3 p.m. IFC

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:03 p.m. Syfy

Big Fish (2003) 3:30 p.m. KCOP

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Face/Off (1997) 4 p.m. AMC

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 4 p.m. FX

Coming to America (1988) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:40 p.m. TMC

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 5 and 10 p.m. IFC

City Lights (1931) 5 p.m. TCM

Definitely, Maybe (2008) 5:26 p.m. Bravo

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:28 p.m. Syfy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 5:30 p.m. BET

Patriot Games (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

A Star Is Born (2018) 5:40 p.m. HBO

Trolls (2016) 6 p.m. FX

The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FXX

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6:35 p.m. TNT

Modern Times (1936) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. VH1

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 7:30 p.m. IFC

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 8 p.m. BET

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man (2002) 8 p.m. Starz

American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8:50 p.m. Freeform

Countdown (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Lost Boys (1987) 9 p.m. Sundance

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:03 p.m. Starz

Ex Machina (2015) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Re-Animator (1985) 10:40 p.m. TMC

Bumblebee (2018) 11:45 p.m. Epix

