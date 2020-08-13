What’s on TV Friday: Steve McQueen movie marathon on TCM

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest #AtHome Videos Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Being Reuben In the first of two new episodes of this unscripted series, Vicky tries whatever she can to get her strong-willed children to change their deplorable eating habits. In the second, Reuben de Maid is invited to New York by a major beauty company to promote the brand’s new line. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri and his family take a look back at the pilot episode of this culinary series. 9 p.m. Food Network

Savage Kingdom To save her pride’s cubs, a lioness is forced to make a terrible decision in the two-episode season premiere of the documentary series. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Extreme Paranormal Witness A young family’s life is turned to chaos when they move into a new home and their 5-year-old daughter seems to make friends with an invisible girl in the premiere of this new series. 9 p.m. Travel



Martha Knows Best Martha’s friend Richard Gere wants to learn how to plant a perennial garden for all seasons. 10:30 p.m. HGTV



SHARK WEEK

Alien Sharks: First Contact This new documentary follows researchers who are determined to make first contact with some of the bizarre sharks that live far below the ocean’s surface. 8 p.m. Discovery

Lair of the Great White A team of experts launch an expedition to the waters of Western Australia in a bid to study the great whites of the region and try to understand why these creatures seem to be more aggressive than others of their species. 9 p.m. Discovery

Tiger Shark King After a deep-sea camera captures chilling footage of a fierce, 14-foot-long tiger shark being subjected to a brutal attack by a large unseen beast, shark expert Dr. Austin Gallagher sets off on a search for the mystery creature to determine whether it’s a cannibalistic tiger shark, an unknown species of mega-shark or something else. 0 p.m. Discovery

I Was Prey Shark Week 2 Two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences in this new special. 11 p.m. Discovery



SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes versus the Colorado Avalanche, 11 a.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens versus the Philadelphia Flyers, Noon NBCSP; the Vancouver Canucks versus the St. Louis Blues, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the New York Islanders versus the Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Dallas Stars versus the Calgary Flames, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. FS1, Fox and SportsNetLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Alex Wagner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Jimmie Allen performs; Harry Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Sudeikis; Shania Twain performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger; Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton”); Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Washington Week Former Vice President Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate; President Trump’s controversial “suburban housewives” tweet; no new economic stimulus package from Congress; Trump’s executive order on unemployment benefits. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Tig Notaro; Black Pumas perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:04 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Penn; Jane Curtin; Thaddeus Dixon with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Cheadle; Black Eyed Peas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Steve McQueen TCM is airing a marathon starting with the 1978 drama “An Enemy of the People,” 6 a.m.; followed at 8 by “The Sand Pebbles” (1966), at 11; “The Getaway” (1972); “Bullitt” (1968) at 1:15 p.m.; “The Cincinnati Kid” (1965), 3:15; “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968), 5; “The Great Escape” (1963), 7 p.m. and “Papillon” (1973) at 10.

Bloodshot Based on a Valiant Comics character, this 2020 superhero movie stars Vin Diesel as a Marine who is killed in action, then brought back to life with new superpowers by an organization that plans to use him as a weapon. Sam Heughan (“Outlander”), Eiza González, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce and Lamorne Morris also star. 8 p.m. Starz

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Zombieland (2009) 9 a.m. MTV

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC

Spectre (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 10 a.m. AMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Showtime

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Calendar Girls (2003) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

State of Play (2009) 12:06 p.m. Starz

Double Jeopardy (1999) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Casino (1995) 1 p.m. Showtime

Bowfinger (1999) 1:05 p.m. Cinemax

Up in the Air (2009) 2:35 p.m. Epix

The Aviator (2004) 2:39 p.m. Encore

Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. AMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 3 p.m. Bravo

Love, Simon (2018) 3 p.m. FX

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 3:25 p.m. HBO

300 (2006) 3:30 p.m. FXX

21 Jump Street (2012) 3:58 p.m. Starz

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Dirty Dancing (1987) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Tarzan (1999) 5 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5:50 p.m. Starz

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. BBC America

Patriot Games (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Twister (1996) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 7 p.m. Freeform

Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Walk the Line (2005) 7:35 p.m. HBO

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8 p.m. BBC America

Crimson Peak (2015) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. Paramount

Bloodshot (2020) 8 p.m. Starz

Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1

From Here to Eternity (1953) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Bolt (2008) 9 p.m. Freeform

Rush Hour (1998) 9 p.m. Syfy

Good Will Hunting (1997) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Girls Trip (2017) 10 p.m. FX

Rain Man (1988) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10:29 p.m. BBC America

True Lies (1994) 10:30 p.m. AMC

