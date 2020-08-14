What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk; Dodgers at Angels

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode of the local culinary series features summer chicken eggplant Parmesan. 8 p.m. CW

Earthflight This new episode takes a grand tour of “Europe” with cameras soaring over Venice, Edinburgh, the White Cliffs of Dover, Rome and other locales. David Tennant narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

The UnXplained This new episode profiles individuals who live double lives or assume new identities. They include Ferdinand Demara, who inspired the Tony Curtis movie “The Great Impostor”; Christian Gerhartsreiter, who posed as Clark Rockefeller, a fictional member of the famous family; and Anna Anderson, who claimed to be the Grand Duchess Anastasia of Russia. William Shatner hosts. 9 p.m. History

Believers (N) 9 p.m. Travel

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Hotel Paranormal Dan Aykroyd is the narrator. (N) 10 p.m. Travel

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation A former Pentagon staffer offers insights into a mysterious U.S. UFO program in this new episode. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Special Report Count on Controversy — Inside the Electoral College Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election despite losing the popular vote by more than 3 million votes. This new special examines workings of the constitutional institution that formally elects U.S. presidents. 7 p.m. CNN



SHARK WEEK

Sharks of Ghost Island Ghost Island, on the edge of the Bermuda Triangle, is known by locals to be a place of savage shark attacks and deadly shipwrecks. 8 p.m. Discovery

Wicked Sharks Numbers of great white shark attacks off Cape Cod are starting to spike, affording an opportunity for shark expert Greg Skomal to break out some cutting-edge tech that will capture the shark’s point of view, providing new insights into how and where they hunt. 9 p.m. Discovery

Sharks Gone Wild 3 (N) 10 p.m. Discovery

I Was Prey: Terrors From the Deep A surfer from California, a University of Alabama football coach, a Canadian thrill-seeker and a mother from North Carolina shares their stories of how each survived a close encounter with an ocean predator. (N) 11 p.m. Discovery



SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins versus the Carolina Hurricanes, 9 a.m. NBC; the Colorado Avalanche versus the Arizona Coyotes, noon CNBC; the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBC

WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics versus the Las Vegas Aces, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Sparks versus the Indiana Fever, 11 a.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball 11:30 a.m. ABC

Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3 p.m. FS1; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox, MLB and SportsNetLA



TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Breanne Heldman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Kevin Kwan (“Sex and Vanity”). (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) Belarus’ descent into authoritarianism; fallout from the tragedy in Beirut; the UAE-Israel agreement: author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World”). A back-to-school success story: Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil, education minister for Denmark. Change in the time of coronavirus: author Bruce Feiler (“Life Is in the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age”). 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Steve Bannon; Jared Kushner; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Dr. Steven Schrage. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Jared Kushner; Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.); Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago); Dmitri Alperovitch, CrowdStrike; former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Charles Benson, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee; Kasie Hunt; Jeh Johnson; Carol Lee. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Jason Miller, Trump campaign. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Steve Cortes, Trump campaign. Panel: Jason Riley; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Media strategies of the Trump and Biden campaigns: Asma Khalid, NPR; Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Oliver Darcy; John F. Harris, Politico. 2020 voting controversies: Carl Bernstein. Trump’s frequent use of the word “hoax”: author Peter Pomerantsev (“Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible”). The Seth Rich conspiracy theory: Andy Kroll, Rolling Stone. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Katrina Pierson, Trump campaign; Jessica Tarlov; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Using psychedelic drugs to treat depression and anxiety; singer Shakira. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Margot Robbie reprises her “Suicide Squad” role in this 2020 follow-up to that dark 2016 hit. Directed by Cathy Yan, this new entry follows Harley, who teams with crime heiress Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), club singer Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and police detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to rescue a teenage pickpocket who has been kidnapped by a brutal crime lord (Ewan McGregor). Chris Messina and Ali Wong also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Wedding Every Weekend After a breakup, a woman (Kimberley Sustad) faces four weddings in a row at the singles table until she meets a single man (Paul Campbell) invited to the same events. They decide to become “wedding buddies“in this 2020 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Papillon (1973) 8:13 a.m. Encore

Rango (2011) 8:15 a.m. Epix

Little Women (2019) 8:47 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz

Tarzan (1999) 9 a.m. Freeform

The Dark Past (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

True Lies (1994) 10 a.m. AMC

Judy (2019) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Rain Man (1988) 10:30 a.m. Ovation

Scaramouche (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:55 a.m. and 7:05 p.m. Paramount

Game Night (2018) 11 a.m. TNT

Us (2019) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Noon Bravo

Pure Country (1992) Noon and 5:15 p.m. CMT

The Bad News Bears (1976) Noon MLB

Rocketman (2019) 12:05 p.m. Epix

300 (2006) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Minority Report (2002) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Scarface (1983) 1 p.m. AMC

The Birdcage (1996) 1 p.m. TMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:10 p.m. Starz

Bolt (2008) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Patriot Games (1992) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:30 p.m. Paramount

Friday (1995) 1:30 p.m. VH1

The Breakfast Club (1985) 1:50 p.m. Encore

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 2:30 and 8:08 p.m. Bravo

22 Jump Street (2014) 2:30 p.m. FX

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 2:45 and 8 p.m. CMT

Hustlers (2019) 3 p.m. Showtime

Executive Suite (1954) 3 p.m. TCM

Seraphim Falls (2006) 3 p.m. TMC

Shazam! (2019) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 3:35 p.m. Freeform

From Here to Eternity (1953) 4 p.m. KCET

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4:05 and 9:35 p.m. Paramount

Rush (2013) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

Rush Hour (1998) 4:53 p.m. Syfy

The Godfather (1972) 5 p.m. AMC

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5 p.m. FX

Upgrade (2018) 5 and 10 p.m. FXX

Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TBS

An American in Paris (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 5:30 and 11:18 p.m. Bravo

A League of Their Own (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 5:35 p.m. Freeform

Warrior (2011) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Doctor Strange (2016) 6 and 11:30 p.m. USA

Logan (2017) 7 p.m. FXX

My Name Is Julia Ross (1945) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Carrie (1976) 7:15 p.m. TMC

Baby Boy (2001) 7:30 p.m. VH1

Despicable Me (2010) 7:40 p.m. Freeform

Till the Clouds Roll By (1946) 8 p.m. KVCR

Megamind (2010) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Ghostbusters (1984) 8:30 p.m. Sundance

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8:30 p.m. USA

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 9 p.m. AMC

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:45 p.m. Freeform

8 Mile (2002) 10 p.m. VH1

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10:10 p.m. Epix

The Undercover Man (1949) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Joker (2019) 11 p.m. HBO

I Am Legend (2007) 11:15 p.m. IFC

Puss in Boots (2011) 11:55 p.m. Freeform