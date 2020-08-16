What’s on TV Monday: ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ on PBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood The children’s series inspired by “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” returns for a new season with two episodes. 10 and 10:30 a.m. KOCE

Beyond the Unknown (N) 8 and 10 p.m. Travel

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Sora, Jaana Felicitas, Mario Lopez and Clinton W. Gray. 9 p.m. CW

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Duff Goldman enjoys a burger between glazed doughnuts. Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Valerie Bertinelli and Sunny Anderson are featured in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

I May Destroy You Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) obsessions get her creative juices flowing again, leading to progress on her book in this new episode. Also, Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) wades into uncharted waters with Tyrone (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr.). Weruche Opia also stars. 9 p.m. HBO

America’s National Parks In two episodes this documentary series returns to the Grand Canyon and visits Florida’s Everglades. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

10 Things You Don’t Know Tiffany Haddish and Keanu Reeves are featured in two new episodes. 10 p.m. E!

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook The comic and her professional-chef husband, Chris Fischer, return with a new season of their quarantine-produced cooking show. 10 p.m. Food Network

Find Love Season finale; Sukanya Krishnan hosts. 11 p.m. TLC

Into the Unknown (N) 11 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

Democratic National Convention (N) 4 p.m. MSNBC; 5 p.m. KOCE, CNN; 5:50 p.m. CSPAN; 6 p.m. Fox Business; 7 p.m. CBS, NBC, CW, ABC, Bloomberg, Fox News

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz versus the Denver Nuggets, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; the Brooklyn Nets versus the Toronto Raptors, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Dallas Mavericks versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, noon NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche versus the Arizona Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Boston Bruins versus the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues versus the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Baseball The San Diego Padres visit the Texas Rangers, 6 p.m. FS1; the San Francisco Giants visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Seattle Mariners visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Reopening schools; Dolly Parton; Sal Khan, Khan Academy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; John Legend. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson; Cari Champion and Jemele Hill; Gloria Estefan performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bear Grylls. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Telling a powerful story with pictures; honoring front-line workers; a tattoo artist. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Mira Sorvino; Brandy; Jeremiah Brent. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lauren Lapkus. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tiffany Haddish; Jurnee Smollett; Orville Peck. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis; Robert Costa; Thomas Land. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bryan Cranston; Declan McKenna performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Parenthood (1989) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Crimson Peak (2015) 8:43 a.m. Cinemax

La Bamba (1987) 8:52 a.m. Encore

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 9 a.m. IFC

The Rare Breed (1966) 9 a.m. TCM

Se7en (1995) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Top Gun (1986) 10 a.m. Epix

Doubt (2008) 10:25 a.m. HBO

The Spectacular Now (2013) 10:25 a.m. Showtime

Margin Call (2011) 11:50 a.m. Epix

The Hunt for Red October (1990) noon IFC

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 12:04 p.m. Starz

The Others (2001) 12:10 p.m. HBO

Open Water (2003) 12:28 p.m. Cinemax

Sinbad the Sailor (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Skyfall (2012) 2 p.m. Syfy

Casper (1995) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

The Revenant (2015) 2:30 p.m. FXX

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 2:30 p.m. TMC

The Wings of Eagles (1957) 3 p.m. TCM

Midnight Express (1978) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Cujo (1983) 4 p.m. Sundance

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 4 p.m. VH1

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 4:20 p.m. Showtime

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 4:30 p.m. TNT

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 5 p.m. USA

Total Recall (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Ferdinand (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

No Country for Old Men (2007) 5:55 p.m. Starz

Matilda (1996) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Ready or Not (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO

Angel Heart (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Tombstone (1993) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

The Lost Boys (1987) 8 p.m. Sundance

The Pelican Brief (1993) 8 p.m. TMC

This Land Is Mine (1943) 9 p.m. TCM

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 9:30 p.m. BET

The Professional (1994) 10:30 p.m. TMC

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Whip It (2009) 10:44 p.m. Encore

Erin Brockovich (2000) 11 p.m. CMT

Sitting Pretty (1948) 11 p.m. TCM

Red Dragon (2002) 11:23 p.m. Starz

