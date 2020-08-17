What’s on TV Tuesday: Democratic Convention, ‘Dead Pixels’
SERIES
America’s Got Talent From Universal Studios. 8 p.m. NBC
Dead Pixels Jon Brown (“Succession,” “Veep”) is behind this new dramedy that follows three characters — Meg, Nicky and Usman (Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda) — who are connected by their obsession with an online fantasy game. Each episode is split between the characters’ dysfunctional lives in the real world and their computer-animated misadventures as their online avatars. In the premiere, Meg invites a new co-worker (David Mumeni) into her online world but things quickly go amiss. 8 p.m. CW
Lost Treasures of Egypt Search for Cleopatra. (N) 8 p.m. National Geographic
Tell Me a Story (N) 9 p.m. CW
What’s It Worth? Jeff Foxworthy. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E
Undercover Billionaire Billionaire Glenn Stearns returns to Erie, Pa., in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Discovery
What Would You Do? A teenager pleads with his mother to get a vaccine and a father criticizes his son for being afraid to hold a baby alligator in this new episode of the hidden-camera TV series. 9:02 p.m. ABC
Extreme Unboxing (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
I Quit This new documentary series follows six entrepreneurs who decided to give up their steady jobs to pursue their dreams and launch new businesses. They are mentored by successful executives Harley Finkelstein, Debbie Sterling and Tricia Clarke-Stone. 10:08 p.m. Discovery
DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION COVERAGE
Former President Bill Clinton, Jill Biden, former Sec. of State John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are among the featured speakers on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); CNN (5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:50 p.m.); Fox Business (6 p.m.); CBS; NBC; The CW; ABC; KCAL; Bloomberg; Fox News (7 p.m.)
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 10:30 a.m. TNT; the Miami Heat versus the Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m. TNT; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
Baseball The Colorado Rockies visit the Houston Astros, noon MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Angels, 1 p.m. ESPN and Fox Sports Net; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Mariners visit the Dodgers, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey Conference first round, 4 and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces versus the Chicago Sky, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Amy Schumer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Harry Smith; Clea Shearer; Joanna Teplin; Dylan Dreyer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Hugh Jackman; author Chad Veach; author Debora Spar. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Glenn Close; Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Personal trainer Kayla Itsines. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Alanis Morissette; Hilary Farr and David Visentin (“Love It or List It”); Sam Jay. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan John Lithgow. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Lili Reinhart; Buju Banton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Regina Spektor performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kerry Washington; Stacey Abrams; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Russell Crowe; Patton Oswalt; the Lemon Twigs perform; Thomas Land performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Jeremy Zucker performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Three Christs Jon Avnet co-wrote and directed this 2020 adaptation of a real-life psychiatric case study by a doctor (Richard Gere) who tries to help three schizophrenic patients (Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins, Bradley Whitford), each of whom is convinced he is Jesus Christ. Julianna Margulies, Kevin Pollak, Charlotte Hope, Jane Alexander, Stephen Root and James Monroe Iglehart also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 a.m. TNT
Muppets Most Wanted (2014) 8:17 a.m. Encore
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 8:51 a.m. Starz
Lilith (1964) 9 a.m. TCM
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 10 a.m. FX
The Revenant (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
Mean Girls (2004) 10:10 a.m. Showtime
Casper (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 11 a.m. IFC
Skyfall (2012) 11 a.m. Syfy
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) 11 a.m. TCM
King Kong (2005) 11:50 a.m. Showtime
Total Recall (1990) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Splendor in the Grass (1961) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Long Shot (2019) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax
Galaxy Quest (1999) 1 p.m. IFC
Baby Driver (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 2:10 p.m. Starz
Harriet (2019) 2:50 p.m. HBO
300 (2006) 3 p.m. FX
Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 3:02 p.m. Encore
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 3:30 p.m. BET
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Upgrade (2018) 4 p.m. FXX
Argo (2012) 4 and 6:30 p.m. WGN America
The Last Kiss (2006) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax
Finding Neverland (2004) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Knocked Up (2007) 5 p.m. MTV
Reds (1981) 5 p.m. TCM
Whip It (2009) 5:27 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man (2002) 5:56 p.m. Starz
Hustle & Flow (2005) 6 p.m. BET
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) 6 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
21 Jump Street (2012) 8 p.m. Starz
Pavarotti (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 8:10 p.m. HBO
Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Bugsy (1991) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. BET
Déjà Vu (2006) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax
McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) 11 p.m. TCM
