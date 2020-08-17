What’s on TV Tuesday: Democratic Convention, ‘Dead Pixels’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent From Universal Studios. 8 p.m. NBC

Dead Pixels Jon Brown (“Succession,” “Veep”) is behind this new dramedy that follows three characters — Meg, Nicky and Usman (Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda) — who are connected by their obsession with an online fantasy game. Each episode is split between the characters’ dysfunctional lives in the real world and their computer-animated misadventures as their online avatars. In the premiere, Meg invites a new co-worker (David Mumeni) into her online world but things quickly go amiss. 8 p.m. CW

Lost Treasures of Egypt Search for Cleopatra. (N) 8 p.m. National Geographic

Tell Me a Story (N) 9 p.m. CW

What’s It Worth? Jeff Foxworthy. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Undercover Billionaire Billionaire Glenn Stearns returns to Erie, Pa., in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Discovery

What Would You Do? A teenager pleads with his mother to get a vaccine and a father criticizes his son for being afraid to hold a baby alligator in this new episode of the hidden-camera TV series. 9:02 p.m. ABC

Extreme Unboxing (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

I Quit This new documentary series follows six entrepreneurs who decided to give up their steady jobs to pursue their dreams and launch new businesses. They are mentored by successful executives Harley Finkelstein, Debbie Sterling and Tricia Clarke-Stone. 10:08 p.m. Discovery



DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION COVERAGE

Former President Bill Clinton, Jill Biden, former Sec. of State John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are among the featured speakers on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); CNN (5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:50 p.m.); Fox Business (6 p.m.); CBS; NBC; The CW; ABC; KCAL; Bloomberg; Fox News (7 p.m.)



SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 10:30 a.m. TNT; the Miami Heat versus the Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m. TNT; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

Baseball The Colorado Rockies visit the Houston Astros, noon MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Angels, 1 p.m. ESPN and Fox Sports Net; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Mariners visit the Dodgers, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey Conference first round, 4 and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces versus the Chicago Sky, 6 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Amy Schumer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Harry Smith; Clea Shearer; Joanna Teplin; Dylan Dreyer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Hugh Jackman; author Chad Veach; author Debora Spar. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Glenn Close; Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Personal trainer Kayla Itsines. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Alanis Morissette; Hilary Farr and David Visentin (“Love It or List It”); Sam Jay. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan John Lithgow. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Lili Reinhart; Buju Banton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Regina Spektor performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kerry Washington; Stacey Abrams; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Russell Crowe; Patton Oswalt; the Lemon Twigs perform; Thomas Land performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Jeremy Zucker performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Three Christs Jon Avnet co-wrote and directed this 2020 adaptation of a real-life psychiatric case study by a doctor (Richard Gere) who tries to help three schizophrenic patients (Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins, Bradley Whitford), each of whom is convinced he is Jesus Christ. Julianna Margulies, Kevin Pollak, Charlotte Hope, Jane Alexander, Stephen Root and James Monroe Iglehart also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 a.m. TNT

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) 8:17 a.m. Encore

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 8:51 a.m. Starz

Lilith (1964) 9 a.m. TCM

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 10 a.m. FX

The Revenant (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

Mean Girls (2004) 10:10 a.m. Showtime

Casper (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 11 a.m. IFC

Skyfall (2012) 11 a.m. Syfy

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) 11 a.m. TCM

King Kong (2005) 11:50 a.m. Showtime

Total Recall (1990) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Splendor in the Grass (1961) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Long Shot (2019) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax

Galaxy Quest (1999) 1 p.m. IFC

Baby Driver (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 2:10 p.m. Starz

Harriet (2019) 2:50 p.m. HBO

300 (2006) 3 p.m. FX

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 3:02 p.m. Encore

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 3:30 p.m. BET

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Upgrade (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

Argo (2012) 4 and 6:30 p.m. WGN America

The Last Kiss (2006) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax

Finding Neverland (2004) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Knocked Up (2007) 5 p.m. MTV

Reds (1981) 5 p.m. TCM

Whip It (2009) 5:27 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man (2002) 5:56 p.m. Starz

Hustle & Flow (2005) 6 p.m. BET

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) 6 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

21 Jump Street (2012) 8 p.m. Starz

Pavarotti (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 8:10 p.m. HBO

Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Bugsy (1991) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. BET

Déjà Vu (2006) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax

McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) 11 p.m. TCM

