What’s on TV Thursday: Coverage of the Democratic Convention

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Mysteries Decoded Jennifer Marshall, a U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator teams with cryptozoologist Andrew Sanford to revisit their investigation of Bigfoot to examine new footage that they think may provide evidence. 8 p.m. CW

Alone Only three survivalists remain in contention as this season’s competition comes to an end in the finale. 8 p.m. History

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine returns to Ferguson, Mo., where business at family-owned Drake’s Place has suffered due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering community unrest from the racially charged riots of 2014, following the police shooting of Black resident Michael Brown. 9 p.m. Food Network

Tacoma FD The firefighter’s dance gets more rowdy and things start to spiral out of control for the crew. Terry and Eddie (Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme) get stuck in an elevator together, and Ike (Gabriel Hogan) has his hands full when Andy (Eugene Cordero) has too many drinks. Marcus Henderson also stars. A recap with cast members follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU



DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination on the final night of the convention. Featured speakers include Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D- South Bend, Ind.). MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); CNN (5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:50 p.m.); Fox Business (6 p.m.); NBC; ABC; KCAL; Fox News (7 p.m.)



SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Indiana Pacers, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; the Orlando Magic versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

Baseball The Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Regional Coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Minnesota Twins, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Regional Coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB

NHL Hockey Conference First Round: 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Russell Crowe; RZA and Kat Graham; SuperM performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key (“Game On!”); Debi Mazar (“Arde Madrid”); Madison Beer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Emily Mortimer. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rachel Maddow; Fred Armisen; Tiwa Savage performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Sec. of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Cori Bush; Deon Forrest. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Busy Philipps; Thomas Lang. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Lili Reinhart; Anitta performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Senator Was Indiscreet George S. Kaufman directs this 1947 comedy starring William Powell as a not terribly bright politician who decides to run for president. Ella Raines costars as a reporter who wants to get a peek at the senator’s juicy private diary. 5 p.m. TCM

Fly Away Home (1996) 8:05 a.m. TMC

The Game (1997) 8:17 a.m. Starz

Scent of a Woman (1992) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC

The Thin Man (1934) 9 a.m. TCM

Get On Up (2014) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Ghostbusters (1984) 10:15 a.m. IFC

Sideways (2004) 10:29 a.m. Starz

Fair Game (2010) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11 a.m. AMC

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 11 a.m. Freeform

Another Thin Man (1939) 11 a.m. TCM

A Simple Favor (2018) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Superbad (2007) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 12:40 p.m. Starz

I Love You Again (1940) 1 p.m. TCM

‘71 (2014) 2:25 p.m. Epix

Rush (2013) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Hangover (2009) 3 p.m. FXX

Libeled Lady (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Laggies (2014) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America

Crash (2004) 5:05 p.m. HBO

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Set It Off (1996) 6 p.m. BET

Crimson Peak (2015) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Bourne Identity (2002) 6 p.m. Syfy

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1

Hustlers (2019) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

Life With Father (1947) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7 p.m. AMC

Rain Man (1988) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Terminator (1984) 7 p.m. TMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. TNT

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 7:08 p.m. Starz

The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. BBC America

Grease (1978) 8 p.m. CMT

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 8 p.m. Epix

Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. Paramount

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

One Way Passage (1932) 9 p.m. TCM

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9 p.m. TMC

A Clockwork Orange (1971) 11:30 p.m. TMC

Us (2019) 11:55 p.m. Cinemax

