What’s on TV Thursday: Coverage of the Democratic Convention
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Mysteries Decoded Jennifer Marshall, a U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator teams with cryptozoologist Andrew Sanford to revisit their investigation of Bigfoot to examine new footage that they think may provide evidence. 8 p.m. CW
Alone Only three survivalists remain in contention as this season’s competition comes to an end in the finale. 8 p.m. History
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine returns to Ferguson, Mo., where business at family-owned Drake’s Place has suffered due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering community unrest from the racially charged riots of 2014, following the police shooting of Black resident Michael Brown. 9 p.m. Food Network
Tacoma FD The firefighter’s dance gets more rowdy and things start to spiral out of control for the crew. Terry and Eddie (Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme) get stuck in an elevator together, and Ike (Gabriel Hogan) has his hands full when Andy (Eugene Cordero) has too many drinks. Marcus Henderson also stars. A recap with cast members follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU
DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE
Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination on the final night of the convention. Featured speakers include Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D- South Bend, Ind.). MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); CNN (5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:50 p.m.); Fox Business (6 p.m.); NBC; ABC; KCAL; Fox News (7 p.m.)
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Indiana Pacers, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; the Orlando Magic versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet
Baseball The Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Regional Coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Minnesota Twins, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Regional Coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB
NHL Hockey Conference First Round: 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Russell Crowe; RZA and Kat Graham; SuperM performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key (“Game On!”); Debi Mazar (“Arde Madrid”); Madison Beer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Emily Mortimer. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rachel Maddow; Fred Armisen; Tiwa Savage performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Sec. of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Cori Bush; Deon Forrest. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Busy Philipps; Thomas Lang. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Lili Reinhart; Anitta performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Senator Was Indiscreet George S. Kaufman directs this 1947 comedy starring William Powell as a not terribly bright politician who decides to run for president. Ella Raines costars as a reporter who wants to get a peek at the senator’s juicy private diary. 5 p.m. TCM
Fly Away Home (1996) 8:05 a.m. TMC
The Game (1997) 8:17 a.m. Starz
Scent of a Woman (1992) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC
The Thin Man (1934) 9 a.m. TCM
Get On Up (2014) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Ghostbusters (1984) 10:15 a.m. IFC
Sideways (2004) 10:29 a.m. Starz
Fair Game (2010) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11 a.m. AMC
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 11 a.m. Freeform
Another Thin Man (1939) 11 a.m. TCM
A Simple Favor (2018) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Superbad (2007) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 12:40 p.m. Starz
I Love You Again (1940) 1 p.m. TCM
‘71 (2014) 2:25 p.m. Epix
Rush (2013) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Hangover (2009) 3 p.m. FXX
Libeled Lady (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
A League of Their Own (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Laggies (2014) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America
Crash (2004) 5:05 p.m. HBO
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Set It Off (1996) 6 p.m. BET
Crimson Peak (2015) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Bourne Identity (2002) 6 p.m. Syfy
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1
Hustlers (2019) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
Life With Father (1947) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7 p.m. AMC
Rain Man (1988) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Terminator (1984) 7 p.m. TMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. TNT
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 7:08 p.m. Starz
The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. BBC America
Grease (1978) 8 p.m. CMT
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 8 p.m. Epix
Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. Paramount
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
One Way Passage (1932) 9 p.m. TCM
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9 p.m. TMC
A Clockwork Orange (1971) 11:30 p.m. TMC
Us (2019) 11:55 p.m. Cinemax
