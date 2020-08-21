What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘RBG’ on CNN
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes (N) 8 p.m. CW
Earthflight A new episode of this nature documentary series gives a bird’s-eye view of South America, as condors soar to dizzying heights along the Andes, and hummingbirds and vultures alike bear witness to the grandeur of this continent. 8 p.m. BBC America
Love in the Time of Corona
This two-night, four-part dramatic miniseries event, concluding Sunday, follows diverse characters as they cope with the extraordinary demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the premiere, a married couple (real-life spouses Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson) adjust to life together in quarantine 24/7. Also, a headstrong wife (L. Scott Caldwell) must make do with a virtual 50th wedding anniversary celebration when her husband’s rehab facility goes into shutdown. Another new episode follows. (N) 8 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. Freeform
Backyard Takeover Landscape designer Jamie Durie helps clients transform neglected and out-of-control outdoor spaces in this new series. 9 p.m. HGTV
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation The second season of this documentary series ends with two new episodes. In the first, host Luis Elizondo uses cutting-edge technology to study UFO videos from 2019. 9 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Women Represented: The 100 Year Battle for Equality This new special documents the current state of women’s rights in America 100 years after the right to vote was granted to women in the United States. (N) 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Orlando Magic, 10 a.m. TNT; the Indiana Pacers versus the Miami Heat, 12:30 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, 3 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers versus Portland Trail Blazers, 5:30 p.m. ABC
NHL Hockey Conference First Round: Noon and 5 p.m. NBC; 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces, Noon ABC
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Regional Coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals, 4 p.m. FS1; Regional Coverage, 6 p.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit LAFC, 3 p.m. Fox
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America TV personality Valerie Greenberg. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Anthony Scaramucci. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The UAE stealth fighter deal; the Trump administration’s sanctions effort against Iran; the 2020 campaign: Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump. Another Russian dissident impacted by mysterious, sudden illness; Belarus: Author Nina Jankowicz (“How to Lose the Information War”). A scientist’s plan for coronavirus testing: Michael Mina, assistant professor, epidemiology, Harvard. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Peter Navarro; Trey Gowdy; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee. Former FBI Director James Comey. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). Rev. John I. Jenkins, Notre Dame University. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Jason Miller, Trump campaign senior advisor. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Panel: Kristen Welker; author Gerald Seib (“We Should Have Seen It Coming: From Reagan to Trump--A Front-Row Seat to a Political Revolution”); former Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisc.). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; author Leah Wright Rigueur (“The Loneliness of the Black Republican”); Barbara Comstock. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the virtual conventions: Author Amanda Carpenter (“Gaslighting America”); Sara Fischer, Axios; Peter Hamby, Vanity Fair. Battling COVID-19 and “the things nobody tells you” Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Times. Real-world impacts of Trump’s rhetoric: Author Peter Pomerantsev (“Nothing is True and Everything is Possible”). Alisyn Camerota interviews anchor Brian Stelter about his new book “Hoax.” (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Jason Miller, Trump 2020 advisor; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez; Gillian Turner; Griff Jenkins; former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.). (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes How Russian operatives disrupted the 2016 elections; driverless truck technology; Adam Sandler. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Queen & Slim Jodie Turner-Smith (“Jett”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) earned warm reviews in the title roles of this character-driven romance/road trip/crime drama from first-time director Melina Matsoukas. Bokeem Woodbine and Chloë Sevigny also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Run This Town Ben Platt (“The Politician”) stars in director and screenwriter Ricky Tollman’s 2019 drama, which charts the chaotic final year in the tenure of Toronto mayor Rob Ford (an unrecognizable Damian Lewis, “Homeland”). Platt plays an aspiring journalist who stumbles on a potentially explosive political story. Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, Scott Speedman, Gil Bellows and Jennifer Ehle also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 8 a.m. Ovation
Sex and the Single Girl (1964) 8:30 a.m. TCM
The Pelican Brief (1993) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
Hellboy (2004) 8:54 a.m. Starz; 12:30 and 11:20 p.m. Cinemax
The Italian Job (2003) 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Paramount
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 10 a.m. FXX
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:59 a.m. Starz
Rudy (1993) 12:05 p.m. TMC
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 12:52 p.m. Starz
Hugo (2011) 1 p.m. KDOC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1 p.m. FXX
Shrek (2001) 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Charlotte’s Web (2006) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dressed to Kill (1980) 2 p.m. TMC
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 2:30 p.m. TBS
This Property Is Condemned (1966) 3 p.m. TCM
A League of Their Own (1992) 3:10 p.m. Bravo
True Romance (1993) 3:12 p.m. Encore
Easy A (2010) 3:20 p.m. Freeform
American Sniper (2014) 3:30 p.m. USA
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FXX
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 4 p.m. HBO
A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. Showtime
Gattaca (1997) 4:02 p.m. KCET
The Searchers (1956) 5 p.m. TCM
Transformers (2007) 5 p.m. TNT
Pitch Perfect (2012) 5:25 p.m. Freeform
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Zombieland (2009) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Under Siege (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Harriet (2019) 5:50 p.m. HBO
Long Shot (2019) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 6:10 and 9:20 p.m. Bravo
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 and 11:02 p.m. USA
A Bronx Tale (1993) 7 p.m. Sundance
Creed (2015) 7 p.m. VH1
Love With the Proper Stranger (1963) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR
Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. Starz
RBG (2018) 8:30 p.m. CNN
Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Cinderella (2015) 9:13 p.m. Freeform
Gypsy (1962) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Overlord (2018) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Carlito’s Way (1993) 9:30 p.m. Sundance
Coach Carter (2005) 10 p.m. VH1
First Blood (1982) 10:15 p.m. AMC
Patriot Games (1992) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
A Quiet Place (2018) 11:25 p.m. Epix
The Edge of Seventeen (2016) 11:30 p.m. TBS
TV highlights for Aug. 23-29 include Charlize Theron in “Bombshell,” Tyler Perry as Madea and more
Movies on TV this week: Aug. 23: “Chinatown” on Encore, “Goodfellas” on AMC, “North by Northwest” TCM and more
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.