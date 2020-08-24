What’s on TV Tuesday: Tell Me a Story; Republican Convention

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent From Universal Studios. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Dead Pixels Meg and Nicky (Alexa Davies, Will Merrick) are not happy that Vince Vaughn has been cast as their favorite character in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie. Meanwhile, Russell (David Mumeni) gets a lesson in why meeting in real life is seldom a good idea for online gamer friends. Sargon Yelda and Charlotte Ritchie also star in the first of two new episodes of this live action/computer animation series. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW

Love Island Islanders embark on a summer of love, flirtation, drama and relationships, where the contestants must couple up or risk being dumped and going home. 9 p.m. CBS

Tell Me a Story Now that he knows the identity of two of the pigs, Jordan (James Wolk) pushes on to unmask the third. Also, Gabe (Davi Santos) leads Hannah (Dania Ramirez) to an unwelcome figure from their past as tensions continue to escalate between Kayla and Colleen (Danielle Campbell, Kim Cattrall). Billy Magnussen also stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Chopped The chefs attempt to prepare a deviled ham spread from one basket and sweet booza ice cream from another in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Lost Treasures of Egypt Egyptologists uncover Ramses’ hidden palace. (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic



REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE

Day 2 of the Republican National Convention. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 p.m.); CNN (5, 5:30, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:20, 9 p.m.); CBS, NBC, the CW, ABC, KCAL and Fox News (7 p.m.)

SPORTS

Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets versus the Toronto Raptors, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey Conference semifinals, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

WNBA Basketball The Indiana Fever versus the Seattle Storm, 7 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Susan Page; Daniel Levy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lukas Graham performs; Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox (“Disclosure”); John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”); Sofia Carson (“Feel the Beat”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Catherine Zeta-Jones; Wolfgang Novogratz (“Feel the Beat”); Lola Lennox performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Patton Oswalt. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Orlando Bloom; Cecily Strong; Trey Anastasio performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trey Gowdy; Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade guest hosts; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m.and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cameron Diaz; Billy Porter; Jason Aldean performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen; James Bay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Steamboat ‘Round the Bend Will Rogers brings his homespun charm to this amiable 1935 comedy, released just weeks after his death. Rogers plays the proprietor of a rickety stern-wheeler who wants to crown his career by defeating a rival in a riverboat race. Anne Shirley has the female lead and John Ford directs. 6:30 p.m. TCM

Woman Walks Ahead Jessica Chastain stars as 19th-century artist and Native American rights activist Catherine Weldon in filmmaker Susanna White’s 2017 biographical drama that takes inspiration from the historical record but is based on a fictionalized account of an event in Weldon’s life, when she traveled to North Dakota for a chance to paint a portrait of Sioux leader Sitting Bull (Michael Greyeyes). Boots Southerland, Chaske Spencer, Ciarn Hinds and Sam Rockwell also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Taken (2008) 8:43 a.m. Encore

The Company of Wolves (1985) 9:05 a.m. Cinemax

Up in the Air (2009) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008) 9:15 a.m. HBO

Titanic (1997) 9:30 a.m. MTV

Obvious Child (2014) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Meet the Parents (2000) 10:16 a.m. and 7:10 p.m. Encore

Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FXX

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11 a.m. AMC

Haunter (2013) 11 a.m. TMC

Judy (2019) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Sideways (2004) 11:18 a.m. Starz

Fatal Attraction (1987) 12:15 p.m. IFC

Ray (2004) 12:50 p.m. HBO

Lone Survivor (2013) 1 p.m. TNT

The Mask (1994) 1:28 p.m. Starz

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 3:13 p.m. Starz

War of the Worlds (2005) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Annihilation (2018) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Nighthawks (1981) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 3:57 p.m. Encore

Anne of Green Gables (1934) 5 p.m. TCM

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 5:57 p.m. Starz

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 6:15 p.m. Epix

The Firm (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Shining (1980) 7 p.m. TMC

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 7:25 p.m. HBO

The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

Long Shot (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. Epix

Stella Dallas (1937) 8 p.m. TCM

Coach Carter (2005) 8 p.m. VH1

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Murder, My Sweet (1944) 10 p.m. TCM

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11 p.m. AMC

8 Mile (2002) 11 p.m. VH1

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 11:25 p.m. Epix

A Most Violent Year (2014) 11:45 p.m. Showtime

