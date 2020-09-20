Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
On an Emmys sweep, here’s where the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast is celebrating right now

Actor Dan Levy
Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” accepts an award during the 2020 Emmys.
(ABC / Walt Disney Television)
By Christi Carras
Julissa James
Sep. 20, 2020
6:43 PM
The 72nd Emmy Awards have certainly been a success for the cast and creatives of “Schitt’s Creek.” But, uh, where are they, exactly?

While accepting several awards Sunday via video-chat for their hit comedy series, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and the rest of the “Schitt’s Creek” crew celebrated together — in masks — from a beautifully decorated venue in Toronto.

The lovably dysfunctional TV family is gathered at an event space in the Canadian hometown of father-son duo and “Schitt’s Creek” cocreators Dan and Eugene Levy.

“Tonight, some #SchittsCreek cast and nominated team members have been able to gather for an #Emmys event in Toronto, adhering to Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines,” read an Instagram post from the show’s official account. “All in attendance have been in isolation since returning negative COVID-19 tests.”

Throughout the night, the actors and creatives cheered, hugged and delivered several acceptance speeches. The Pop TV program pulled off a feel-good Emmys sweep Sunday night, winning seven awards in the comedy bracket for lead actress (O’Hara), lead actor (Eugene Levy), supporting actress (Murphy) and supporting actor (Dan Levy), as well as writing (Dan Levy), directing (Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino) and the coveted comedy series trophy.

Last week, the series also won for contemporary costumes and casting for a comedy series at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

“The internet’s about to turn on me,” Dan Levy joked while accepting the award for supporting actor in a comedy series. “This has been the greatest experience of my life. … This is a night to remember, and I cannot thank the academy enough for their generosity. This is completely overwhelming and I … Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Here is a running list of tonight’s winners.

Christi Carras

Julissa James

