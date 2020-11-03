What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The A Word’ on Sundance

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Amazing Race In the first of two new episodes, teams are in Asunción, Paraguay. For the second episode they land in Paris, where they prepare some treats and make enough Chantilly cream for four pies. 9 p.m. CBS

Devils When Dominic’s (Patrick Dempsey) wife (Kasia Smutniak) disappears, he turns to Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) for help finding her. Laia Costa and Lars Mikkelsen also star. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

The Goldbergs Beverly and Jane (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Erinn Hayes) have only 24 hours to plan a wedding ceremony for Bill Lewis (guest star David Koechner). On the big day, a fortune teller working at the wedding reception may change the course of Adam’s, Erica’s and Barry’s (Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) love lives. Cedric Yarbrough, Carrie Wampler, Sadie Stanley, Jennifer Irwin and Stephnie Weir also guest star. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Primates: Secrets of Survival” profiles various species of primates including chimpanzees, gorillas and the snub-nosed monkey. 8 p.m. KOCE

Martha Knows Best (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

Advertisement

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) becomes overbearing and controlling in this new episode of the family comedy. Also, Franklin (Evan O’Toole) challenges an older boy to a duel in an effort to win back Anna-Kat (Julia Butters). 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

American Ninja Warrior (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Coroner A mass shooting in the community lands Jenny and McAvoy (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) in one of the biggest cases of their careers. Tamara Podemski and Éric Bruneau also star. 9 p.m. CW

Advertisement

The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) isolates herself from her co-workers in this new episode of the family comedy. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Emma Kenney also star with guest star Katey Sagal. 9 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Andi (KJ Smith) finds success at work but new problems arise on the personal front with Gary (Chido Nwokocha). Also, Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) returns to work when he starts to suspect he’s about to be replaced. Mignon Von, Trinity Whiteside, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown also star. 9 p.m. BET

black-ish Andre and Junior (Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner) disagree over the most effective way to protest in the age of social media. Tracee Ellis Ross also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

The Con New episode “The Royal Con” recalls a man’s attempt to steal millions from unsuspecting investors by pretending to be a member of the Saudi royal family. 10 p.m. ABC

Secrets of the Dead Investigators search for the identity of the captain of a ship that turned away from Titanic the night it sank in 1912. 10 p.m. KOCE

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The comedian reacts to the 2020 election in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

The A Word The drama about a British extended family living with the special challenges of caring for an autistic child returns for a third season. Joe (Max Vento) is now 10 and living in two places at once. Christopher Eccleston, Morven Christie, Lee Ingleby, Molly Wright and Pooky Quesnel also return. 11 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Election results and updates CNN is offering continuous coverage throughout the day. Results will be reported as breaking news on various cable news and broadcast channels.

Destino 2020 presenta: La decisión (N) 7 p.m. KMEX



SPORTS

College Football Ohio visits Central Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Buffalo visits Northern Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today COVID-19; 2020 election results. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alex Elle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris O’Donnell (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Darius Rucker (“The 54th Annual CMA Awards”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Katrina Law and Carlo Marks (“Christmas With the Darlings”); Paul Reiser. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show D.L. Hughley. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Patrick J. Adams; Annaleigh Ashford; Amanda Kloots. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show David Dobrik; Fortune Feimster. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristin Chenoweth; Ledisi performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Five ways to improve health; making one’s actions match one’s values; music as medicine. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A 21-year-old man wants to control his anger. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Favorite moments. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Foods that shouldn’t be microwaved; sanitizing face masks; workout for immunity; frozen meatballs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Al Franken. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Silverman; Dua Lipa; Steve Kornacki; Common and Black Thought perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shepard Smith. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rapper Kanye West; Gregory Porter performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Henry Winkler; the Kills perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Gladiator (2000) 8 a.m. IFC

Hook (1991) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Indignation (2016) 8:40 a.m. Cinemax

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Back to the Future (1985) 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

Ghost (1990) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Green Mile (1999) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 12:33 p.m. Syfy

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 1 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

High Sierra (1941) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Layer Cake (2004) 2:05 p.m. TMC

The Others (2001) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) 2:15 p.m. Epix

Erin Brockovich (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Searching (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX

The Petrified Forest (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Brave (2012) 4 p.m. Freeform

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 4:30 p.m. A&E

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) 4:45 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 5:45 p.m. TMC

Frozen (2013) 6 p.m. Freeform

A Quiet Place (2018) 6 p.m. FX

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6:02 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Italian Job (2003) 7 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Dr. Strangelove (1964) 8 p.m. KVCR

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. AMC

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

The Deer Hunter (1978) 8 p.m. TMC

Moana (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. Starz

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Patriot (2000) 10:30 p.m. Epix

About Last Night (2014) 10:30 p.m. VH1

21 Jump Street (2012) 10:40 p.m. Encore

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 11:10 p.m. Starz

Advertisement