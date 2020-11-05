What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Christmas Yule Blog’ on Lifetime
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Shark Tank In this new episode the panel of potential investors considers a healthy alternative to salt. They’re also pitched a spring-loaded cake stand and an entertaining approach to carving knives used during holidays. 8 p.m. ABC
World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes Danielle Nicolet (“The Flash”) as a special guest. Among the featured videos are a horse playing tetherball, fish in a feeding frenzy and a pig who keeps losing his grip. 9 p.m. CW
20/20 This new episode documents the 2009 disappearance of Utah wife and mother Susan Powell, including her secret will and a tragic event involving her two sons. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances Before becoming a late-night television host, James Corden enjoyed a theater triumph in London and New York with “One Man, Two Guvnors,” an adaptation of a 1743 farce, presented here as a filmed stage production. Corden stars as a musician turned bodyguard who tries to earn extra cash by working for two rival mobsters. Jemima Rooper, Oliver Chris, Daniel Rigby and Martyn Ellis also star. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode revisits a hoagie shop in Florida where a numbering system is confusing. 9 p.m. Food Network
My Big Italian Adventure Lorraine Bracco continues her renovation of the home in Sicily she purchased for 1 euro (and the building next door she purchased at the same time). 9 p.m. HGTV
Ghost Adventures This new episode visits the Jerome Grand Hotel in Jerome, Ariz., and an abandoned hospital in Yorktown, Texas. 9 p.m. Travel
Dateline NBC This new episode documents an elaborate sting operation used to thwart a murder-for-hire plot. 10 p.m. NBC
Warrior Ah Sahm, Young Jun and Chao (Andrew Koji, Jason Tobin, Hoon Lee) accompany Vega (Maria Elena Laas) to a U.S.-Mexico border town where a wealthy man (Conor Mullen) hosts a fight tournament. Mike Bisping also stars10 p.m. Cinemax
SPORTS
College Football Miami visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; BYU visits Boise State, 6:45 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; chef Nina Compton; Kenny Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Lane (“Let Him Go”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Lucia Micarelli; Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Meeks; chef Saul Montiel. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”); Omari Hardwick. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Winnie Harlow; Laura Sobiech and director Justin Baldoni. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Fortune Feimster; Sara Bareilles; Guy Fieri. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors A university creates the most aggressive testing model in the country; Finesse Mitchell. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Groups dismantle the lives of those who say or do things that don’t align with the group’s view. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Tomlin (“Radium Girls”); Chelsea Handler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show At-home COVID-19 tests and how they work; foods to build up immunity; the case of Britney Spears. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Chris Bosh (“I Want It All”); Riley (“Riley”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Dr. Oz Show Catherine and India Oxenberg talk about sex cult NXIVM; an immunity quiz; Vanessa Williams. 5 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Election results; President Trump’s lawsuits in various states; Biden’s transition team; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Tristan Harris (“The Social Dilemma”); Malcolm Nance, MSNBC; author Rosa Brooks (“Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; Marc Maron; Oneohtrix Point Never. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon; Charlamagne Tha God; Jena Friedman; Maz Jobrani. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlie Hunnam; Why Don’t We perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bette Midler; Bryan Washington. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Henry Golding; Ella Mai performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Bond, James Bond BBC America is airing the James Bond movies that established Sean Connery as an international star. Up first is 1962’s “Dr. No,” 3:30 p.m., followed by “From Russia With Love” (1963), 6 and “Goldfinger” (1964), 8:30.
The Christmas Yule Blog A travel blogger is assigned to cover the 100th anniversary of a Christmas parade in a small New Mexico town, where she meets a charismatic high school music teacher. Sara Canning and Zak Santiago star in this new 2020 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Stuber Director Michael Dowse’s 2019 buddy cop action-comedy stars Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”) and Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) as a mild-mannered Uber driver and a hyper-intense Los Angeles Police detective. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax
Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 8:15 a.m. IFC
Jarhead (2005) 8:59 a.m. Starz
Goodfellas (1990) 9 a.m. AMC
Espionage Agent (1939) 10 a.m. TCM
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 10 a.m. TMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 a.m. Epix
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC
The Raid 2 (2014) 10:45 a.m. Encore
Backdraft (1991) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax
Courage Under Fire (1996) 11:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 11:50 a.m. HBO
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) Noon AMC
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix
The Missing (2003) 12:48 p.m. Starz
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 1 p.m. BBC America
Stars in My Crown (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Predator (1987) 1:19 p.m. Encore
Dick (1999) 1:25 p.m. Showtime
The Fisher King (1991) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 1:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 2 p.m. Hallmark
Fighting With My Family (2019) 2:20 p.m. Epix
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Shrek (2001) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
The Nutty Professor (1996) 2:35 p.m. BET
Ride the High Country (1962) 3 p.m. TCM
Dr. No (1962) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. TMC
The Santa Clause (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
The Help (2011) 5 p.m. BET
The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) 5 p.m. TCM
From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America
Instant Family (2018) 6 p.m. Epix
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6 p.m. IFC
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
Steel Magnolias (1989) 6 and 11:30 p.m. POP
The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 6 p.m. USA
Big Hero 6 (2014) 6:15 p.m. Starz
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 6:30 p.m. AMC
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
13 Going on 30 (2004) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 8 p.m. KCET
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
The Christmas Yule Blog (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Frozen (2013) 8 p.m. Starz
Julie & Julia (2009) 8 p.m. TMC
Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT
Stuber (2019) 8:25 p.m. Cinemax
Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 p.m. Encore
Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. USA
The Big Circus (1959) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10 p.m. IFC
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:05 p.m. Epix
TV highlights for Nov. 1-7 include Hugh Laurie in “Roadkill” on “Masterpiece” and “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions” on HBO.
TV Grids for the week of Nov. 1 - 7 in PDF format
Movies on TV this week: Nov. 1: Movies on TV this week: “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” on KCET; “Vertigo” on TCM
Movies on TV the entire week of Nov. 1 in iteractive PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.