What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Christmas Yule Blog’ on Lifetime

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Shark Tank In this new episode the panel of potential investors considers a healthy alternative to salt. They’re also pitched a spring-loaded cake stand and an entertaining approach to carving knives used during holidays. 8 p.m. ABC

World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes Danielle Nicolet (“The Flash”) as a special guest. Among the featured videos are a horse playing tetherball, fish in a feeding frenzy and a pig who keeps losing his grip. 9 p.m. CW

20/20 This new episode documents the 2009 disappearance of Utah wife and mother Susan Powell, including her secret will and a tragic event involving her two sons. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances Before becoming a late-night television host, James Corden enjoyed a theater triumph in London and New York with “One Man, Two Guvnors,” an adaptation of a 1743 farce, presented here as a filmed stage production. Corden stars as a musician turned bodyguard who tries to earn extra cash by working for two rival mobsters. Jemima Rooper, Oliver Chris, Daniel Rigby and Martyn Ellis also star. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode revisits a hoagie shop in Florida where a numbering system is confusing. 9 p.m. Food Network

My Big Italian Adventure Lorraine Bracco continues her renovation of the home in Sicily she purchased for 1 euro (and the building next door she purchased at the same time). 9 p.m. HGTV

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits the Jerome Grand Hotel in Jerome, Ariz., and an abandoned hospital in Yorktown, Texas. 9 p.m. Travel

Dateline NBC This new episode documents an elaborate sting operation used to thwart a murder-for-hire plot. 10 p.m. NBC

Warrior Ah Sahm, Young Jun and Chao (Andrew Koji, Jason Tobin, Hoon Lee) accompany Vega (Maria Elena Laas) to a U.S.-Mexico border town where a wealthy man (Conor Mullen) hosts a fight tournament. Mike Bisping also stars10 p.m. Cinemax

SPORTS

College Football Miami visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; BYU visits Boise State, 6:45 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; chef Nina Compton; Kenny Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Lane (“Let Him Go”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Lucia Micarelli; Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Meeks; chef Saul Montiel. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”); Omari Hardwick. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Winnie Harlow; Laura Sobiech and director Justin Baldoni. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Fortune Feimster; Sara Bareilles; Guy Fieri. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A university creates the most aggressive testing model in the country; Finesse Mitchell. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Groups dismantle the lives of those who say or do things that don’t align with the group’s view. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Tomlin (“Radium Girls”); Chelsea Handler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show At-home COVID-19 tests and how they work; foods to build up immunity; the case of Britney Spears. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Chris Bosh (“I Want It All”); Riley (“Riley”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Dr. Oz Show Catherine and India Oxenberg talk about sex cult NXIVM; an immunity quiz; Vanessa Williams. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Election results; President Trump’s lawsuits in various states; Biden’s transition team; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Tristan Harris (“The Social Dilemma”); Malcolm Nance, MSNBC; author Rosa Brooks (“Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; Marc Maron; Oneohtrix Point Never. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon; Charlamagne Tha God; Jena Friedman; Maz Jobrani. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlie Hunnam; Why Don’t We perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bette Midler; Bryan Washington. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Henry Golding; Ella Mai performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Bond, James Bond BBC America is airing the James Bond movies that established Sean Connery as an international star. Up first is 1962’s “Dr. No,” 3:30 p.m., followed by “From Russia With Love” (1963), 6 and “Goldfinger” (1964), 8:30.

The Christmas Yule Blog A travel blogger is assigned to cover the 100th anniversary of a Christmas parade in a small New Mexico town, where she meets a charismatic high school music teacher. Sara Canning and Zak Santiago star in this new 2020 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Stuber Director Michael Dowse’s 2019 buddy cop action-comedy stars Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”) and Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) as a mild-mannered Uber driver and a hyper-intense Los Angeles Police detective. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 8:15 a.m. IFC

Jarhead (2005) 8:59 a.m. Starz

Goodfellas (1990) 9 a.m. AMC

Espionage Agent (1939) 10 a.m. TCM

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 10 a.m. TMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 a.m. Epix

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC

The Raid 2 (2014) 10:45 a.m. Encore

Backdraft (1991) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

Courage Under Fire (1996) 11:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 11:50 a.m. HBO

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) Noon AMC

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix

The Missing (2003) 12:48 p.m. Starz

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 1 p.m. BBC America

Stars in My Crown (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 1:19 p.m. Encore

Dick (1999) 1:25 p.m. Showtime

The Fisher King (1991) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 1:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 2 p.m. Hallmark

Fighting With My Family (2019) 2:20 p.m. Epix

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Shrek (2001) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

The Nutty Professor (1996) 2:35 p.m. BET

Ride the High Country (1962) 3 p.m. TCM

Dr. No (1962) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. TMC

The Santa Clause (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Help (2011) 5 p.m. BET

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America

Instant Family (2018) 6 p.m. Epix

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6 p.m. IFC

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Steel Magnolias (1989) 6 and 11:30 p.m. POP

The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 6 p.m. USA

Big Hero 6 (2014) 6:15 p.m. Starz

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 6:30 p.m. AMC

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

13 Going on 30 (2004) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 8 p.m. KCET

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

The Christmas Yule Blog (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Frozen (2013) 8 p.m. Starz

Julie & Julia (2009) 8 p.m. TMC

Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT

Stuber (2019) 8:25 p.m. Cinemax

Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 p.m. Encore

Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. USA

The Big Circus (1959) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10 p.m. IFC

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:05 p.m. Epix

