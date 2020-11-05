Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Christmas Yule Blog’ on Lifetime

Zak Santiago and Sara Canning in "The Christmas Yule Blog" on Lifetime.
Zak Santiago and Sara Canning in the new TV holiday movie “The Christmas Yule Blog” on Lifetime.
(Lifetime)
By Ed Stockly
Share

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Shark Tank In this new episode the panel of potential investors considers a healthy alternative to salt. They’re also pitched a spring-loaded cake stand and an entertaining approach to carving knives used during holidays. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes Danielle Nicolet (“The Flash”) as a special guest. Among the featured videos are a horse playing tetherball, fish in a feeding frenzy and a pig who keeps losing his grip. 9 p.m. CW

20/20 This new episode documents the 2009 disappearance of Utah wife and mother Susan Powell, including her secret will and a tragic event involving her two sons. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances Before becoming a late-night television host, James Corden enjoyed a theater triumph in London and New York with “One Man, Two Guvnors,” an adaptation of a 1743 farce, presented here as a filmed stage production. Corden stars as a musician turned bodyguard who tries to earn extra cash by working for two rival mobsters. Jemima Rooper, Oliver Chris, Daniel Rigby and Martyn Ellis also star. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode revisits a hoagie shop in Florida where a numbering system is confusing. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

My Big Italian Adventure Lorraine Bracco continues her renovation of the home in Sicily she purchased for 1 euro (and the building next door she purchased at the same time). 9 p.m. HGTV

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits the Jerome Grand Hotel in Jerome, Ariz., and an abandoned hospital in Yorktown, Texas. 9 p.m. Travel

Dateline NBC This new episode documents an elaborate sting operation used to thwart a murder-for-hire plot. 10 p.m. NBC

Warrior Ah Sahm, Young Jun and Chao (Andrew Koji, Jason Tobin, Hoon Lee) accompany Vega (Maria Elena Laas) to a U.S.-Mexico border town where a wealthy man (Conor Mullen) hosts a fight tournament. Mike Bisping also stars10 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

SPORTS

College Football Miami visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; BYU visits Boise State, 6:45 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; chef Nina Compton; Kenny Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Lane (“Let Him Go”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Lucia Micarelli; Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Meeks; chef Saul Montiel. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”); Omari Hardwick. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Winnie Harlow; Laura Sobiech and director Justin Baldoni. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Fortune Feimster; Sara Bareilles; Guy Fieri. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A university creates the most aggressive testing model in the country; Finesse Mitchell. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Dr. Phil Groups dismantle the lives of those who say or do things that don’t align with the group’s view. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Tomlin (“Radium Girls”); Chelsea Handler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show At-home COVID-19 tests and how they work; foods to build up immunity; the case of Britney Spears. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Chris Bosh (“I Want It All”); Riley (“Riley”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show Catherine and India Oxenberg talk about sex cult NXIVM; an immunity quiz; Vanessa Williams. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Election results; President Trump’s lawsuits in various states; Biden’s transition team; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Tristan Harris (“The Social Dilemma”); Malcolm Nance, MSNBC; author Rosa Brooks (“Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; Marc Maron; Oneohtrix Point Never. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon; Charlamagne Tha God; Jena Friedman; Maz Jobrani. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlie Hunnam; Why Don’t We perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bette Midler; Bryan Washington. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Henry Golding; Ella Mai performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Bond, James Bond BBC America is airing the James Bond movies that established Sean Connery as an international star. Up first is 1962’s “Dr. No,” 3:30 p.m., followed by “From Russia With Love” (1963), 6 and “Goldfinger” (1964), 8:30.

Advertisement

The Christmas Yule Blog A travel blogger is assigned to cover the 100th anniversary of a Christmas parade in a small New Mexico town, where she meets a charismatic high school music teacher. Sara Canning and Zak Santiago star in this new 2020 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Stuber Director Michael Dowse’s 2019 buddy cop action-comedy stars Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”) and Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) as a mild-mannered Uber driver and a hyper-intense Los Angeles Police detective. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 8:15 a.m. IFC

Jarhead (2005) 8:59 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

Goodfellas (1990) 9 a.m. AMC

Espionage Agent (1939) 10 a.m. TCM

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 10 a.m. TMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC

The Raid 2 (2014) 10:45 a.m. Encore

Backdraft (1991) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

Courage Under Fire (1996) 11:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 11:50 a.m. HBO

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) Noon AMC

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix

The Missing (2003) 12:48 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 1 p.m. BBC America

Stars in My Crown (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 1:19 p.m. Encore

Dick (1999) 1:25 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Fisher King (1991) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 1:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 2 p.m. Hallmark

Fighting With My Family (2019) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Shrek (2001) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

The Nutty Professor (1996) 2:35 p.m. BET

Ride the High Country (1962) 3 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Dr. No (1962) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. TMC

The Santa Clause (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Help (2011) 5 p.m. BET

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America

Instant Family (2018) 6 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6 p.m. IFC

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Steel Magnolias (1989) 6 and 11:30 p.m. POP

The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 6 p.m. USA

Big Hero 6 (2014) 6:15 p.m. Starz

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 6:30 p.m. AMC

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

13 Going on 30 (2004) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 8 p.m. KCET

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

The Christmas Yule Blog (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Frozen (2013) 8 p.m. Starz

Julie & Julia (2009) 8 p.m. TMC

Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT

Stuber (2019) 8:25 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 p.m. Encore

Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. USA

The Big Circus (1959) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10 p.m. IFC

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:05 p.m. Epix

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: Hugh Laurie on ‘Masterpiece’ and more

Hugh Laurie in the drama "Roadkill" on "Masterpiece." Photographer: Robert Viglasky. Credit: Courtesy of (C) The Forge

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: Hugh Laurie on ‘Masterpiece’ and more

TV highlights for Nov. 1-7 include Hugh Laurie in “Roadkill” on “Masterpiece” and “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions” on HBO.
Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 1 - 7

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 1 - 7

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 1 - 7 in PDF format

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai,’ KCET

The film, set in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in Western Burma, depicts the forced labor of the prisoners in the construction of a railway bridge. The David Lean-directed epic won seven Academy Awards.

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai,’ KCET

Movies on TV this week: Nov. 1: Movies on TV this week: “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” on KCET; “Vertigo” on TCM

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 1 in PDF format

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 1 in PDF format

Movies on TV the entire week of Nov. 1 in iteractive PDF format
Advertisement

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement