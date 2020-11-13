What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday talk: ‘History’s Greatest Mysteries’
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode draws its inspiration for a Thanksgiving table from L.A. chef and party planner, Annie Campbell. For dessert there’s a no-bake Pumpkin ice Cream Pie. 7:30 p.m. CW
Earth’s Great Seasons “Summer (Extended)” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
History’s Greatest Mysteries Laurence Fishburne is host and narrator of this new documentary series that explores mysteries that surround historic events. The premiere, “The Final Hunt for D.B. Cooper,” revisits the 1971 hijacking of a Boeing 727 airliner by an unidentified man who extorted $200,000 in ransom then parachuted to a fate that remains unknown. 9 p.m. History
Eli Roth’s History of Horror While earlier episodes explored horror films that share a common theme, the season finale revisits nine films that defy categorization and push the boundaries of horror. 10 p.m. AMC
Mega Zoo In the Savannah, Dr. Bonnie must perform a critical surgery on a zebra’s badly damaged tail. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Faceism This new documentary series looks at a tendency to make quick, often unfair, judgments about people we don’t know based on their looks. 10:30 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Falcon 9 Rocket Launch NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch the Dragon spacecraft, carrying its first crew (U.S. astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan’s astronaut Soichi Noguchi) to the International Space Station. 3 p.m. Discovery and Science Channel
SPORTS
College Football Indiana visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ABC; TCU visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. Fox; Georgia visits Missouri, 9 a.m. ESPN; Miami visits Virginia Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. FS1; North Texas visits Alabama-Birmingham, noon Fox Sports Net; Notre Dame visits Boston College, 12:30 p.m. ABC; USC visits Arizona, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Colorado visits Stanford, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 1 p.m. FS1; Oregon visits Washington State, 4 p.m. Fox; Arkansas visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; SMU visits Tulsa, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Pittsburgh visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Wisconsin visits Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Utah visits UCLA, 7:30 p.m. Fox; California visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1
2020 Masters Tournament Third Round, 10 a.m. CBS
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning Barack Obama (“A Promised Land”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Anthony Fauci. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Rev. Raphael Warnock. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Vivek Murthy, Biden COVID-19 advisory board. Ken Starr. Laurence Tribe, Harvard. Rebroadcast of an interview with Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”). Panel: Guy Benson; Gillian Turner; Donna Brazile. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The risks for an uncertain presidential transition: Former national security advisor John Bolton. How the rest of the world views America’s transition of presidential power: Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”). A sabotaged presidential transition: Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff. The cultural implications of Americans not all accepting the same president: Peggy Noonan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Trump. Sen. David Purdue (R-Ga.). Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Meet the Press Panel: Al Cardenas; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; María Teresa Kumar; Carol Lee. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Admiral Brett P. Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Dr. Atul Gawande, Biden transition COVID-19 advisory board. Former national security advisor John Bolton. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff. Panel: Terry Moran; Rachel Scott; Julie Pace; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: American democracy and election denialism: Carl Bernstein; Sam Donaldson; Julie Roginsky. The Biden and Trump arena: Molly Ball, Time; Michael Kruse, Politico. Coverage of the COVID-19 resurgence: author Dr. Seema Yasmin (“Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them”) (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio; Leslie Marshall; Mollie Hemingway; Griff Jenkins; Jason Miller, Trump campaign; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Barack Obama (“A Promised Land”). (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Christmas in Vienna Sarah Drew stars in this 2020 romance as an accomplished violinist who has lost some of the joy she once felt performing. After accepting an invitation to be part of a prestigious Christmas Eve concert at the Vienna Music Hall in Austria, she meets a widowed diplomat (Brennan Elliott) who changes her outlook in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Dolittle Based largely on “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle,” Hugh Lofting’s second book in his classic children’s series, this 2020 fantasy adventure stars Robert Downey Jr. as the Welsh veterinarian who can talk with animals. Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent and Michael Sheen are among the human costars. The animal voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer and Marion Cotillard. 8 p.m. HBO
Christmas on Wheels A woman returns to her hometown to care for her injured uncle and is dismayed to learn he has sold her late mother’s vintage red convertible, which holds many fond memories for her. Tiya Sircar and Michael Xavier star in this new holiday treat. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Children Act Ian McEwan adapted his own 2014 novel for director Richard Eyre’s 2017 drama, which stars Emma Thompson as a family court judge who faces a dilemma when she hears the case of a leukemia-stricken teenager (Fionn Whitehead) who needs a transfusion, but he and his family are Jehovah’s Witnesses and reject such treatment. Stanley Tucci, Ben Chaplin, Jason Watkins and Nikki Amuka-Bird also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 8:30 a.m. Ovation
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 8:35 a.m. Epix
Elf (2003) 8:53 a.m. and 5:13 p.m. Encore
Searching (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
Dodge City (1939) 9 a.m. TCM
300 (2006) 10 a.m. FX
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10 a.m. TMC
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 10:30 a.m. Ovation
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Paramount
Monster House (2006) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 10:33 a.m. Encore
American Hustle (2013) 10:52 a.m. AMC
In a Lonely Place (1950) 11 a.m. TCM
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 11:10 a.m. HBO
Speed (1994) Noon and 8:30 p.m. CMT
Galaxy Quest (1999) Noon TRU
King Kong (2005) 12:11 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me (2010) 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 1 p.m. Ovation
Courage Under Fire (1996) 1 p.m. Showtime
Goodfellas (1990) 1:52 p.m. AMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 2:15 p.m. VH1
Top Gun (1986) 2:30 and 11 p.m. CMT
Sicario (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 2:40 p.m. Freeform
The Patriot (2000) 3 p.m. Epix
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 3 p.m. TBS
Doctor Strange (2016) 3:25 and 8:30 p.m. USA
Pleasantville (1998) 3:55 p.m. KCET
The Devil’s Own (1997) 4:05 p.m. TMC
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 4:40 p.m. Freeform
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 4:52 p.m. AMC
Independence Day (1996) 5 p.m. CMT
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Field of Dreams (1989) 5 p.m. MLB
Blazing Saddles (1974) 5 p.m. Sundance
Ball of Fire (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 5:17 p.m. Starz
Grease (1978) 5:25 p.m. VH1
Superbad (2007) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Doc Hollywood (1991) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 5:45 p.m. Epix
The Karate Kid (1984) 6 and 11:30 p.m. IFC
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6 p.m. USA
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 6:15 p.m. TBS
Home Alone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
Brother Orchid (1940) 7 p.m. TCM
Shrek (2001) 7:10 and 9:15 p.m. Bravo
Twister (1996) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Cloverfield (2008) 7:30 p.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8 p.m. FX
A River Runs Through It (1992) 9 p.m. Encore
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 9 p.m. IFC
Shazam! (2019) 9:45 p.m. HBO
Family Plot (1976) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Zombie (1979) 10:30 p.m. TMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Running Scared (1986) 11:07 p.m. Encore
