What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Lorelai is at odds with everyone in her life and Rory has a wild night in “Fall,” the final episode of the rebooted miniseries. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer Guest panelist Jay Pharoah. 8 p.m. Fox

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge The Kilcher family gathers for Thanksgiving at the old barn. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Taye Diggs and DeRay Davis. A contestant performs with Rick Springfield. 9 p.m. Fox

Star Trek: Discovery On board the USS Discovery, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) realizes things are not as they seem, especially the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs), in this new episode of the science fiction drama. 10 p.m. CBS



SPECIALS

The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade The annual parade is centered this year in Herald Square, kicking off the holidays with its iconic 50-foot balloons, celebrities, street performers and musical numbers. 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. NBC

The National Dog Show John O’Hurley returns with expert analyst and American Kennel Club judge David Frei to cohost this year’s event in Oaks, Pa., produced following state and local pandemic guidelines. Noon NBC

Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving Sports highlights. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Toy Story That Time Forgot The characters from the Disney-Pixar animated movie franchise are featured in this made-for-television special. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Kristen Schaal and Don Rickles are in the voice cast. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans for a new edition of this annual special, so this broadcast looks back at highlights from past years of performances from the Walt Disney Parks in California and Florida. Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton, Jesse Palmer, Sting, Shaggy, Pentatonix, Andy Grammer, Ingrid Michaelson and Lindsey Stirling are among the featured performers. 9 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

NFL Football The Houston Texans visit the Detroit Lions, 9:30 a.m. CBS; Washington visits the Dallas Cowboys, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the Baltimore Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m. NBC

College Football New Mexico visits Utah State, 4 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell; Marlo Thomas. (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America Nicholas Pinnock; chefs Jamika Pessoa, Eden Grinshpan and Jeff Mauro. (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Shania Twain; Kim Cattrall (“Filthy Rich”). (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The Doctors COVID-19 waivers; risks of COVID transmission at indoor events; the holidays. 2 p.m. KCOP

The Dr. Oz Show The suspicious death of 15-year-old Quawan Charles. 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KPBS; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan In Ghana with Sam Richardson. 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. CBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; Bad Bunny performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. NBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael B. Jordan; Alison Brie; G-Eazy and Blackbear perform. 11:35 p.m. ABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Keys performs; Evan Rachel Wood. 12:37 a.m. CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers The Meyers family; Kurt Vile performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC



MOVIES

Alfred Hitchcock films TCM is devoting the evening to movies by the master of suspense. Up first, James Stewart and Grace Kelly in the 1954 thriller “Rear Window,” 5 p.m.; at 7, Stewart is opposite Doris Day in 1956’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much”; Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren follow at 9:15 in 1963’s “The Birds”; at 11:30, Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh star in the 1960 classic “Psycho.”

The Wizard of Oz After a tornado whisks Dorothy (Judy Garland), a Kansas farm girl, to a magic land she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting home in the 1939 classic. Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke, Margaret Hamilton and Frank Morgan also star. 6 and 8 p.m. TBS

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Shown in theaters as a short accompanying “Coco,” this animated tale continues the saga of characters from the hit 2013 Disney-Pixar movie “Frozen.” Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff return to the voice cast. 8 p.m. ABC

Miss Juneteenth Nicole Beharie stars as a single mother, and former winner of the local Miss Juneteenth pageant, who enters her 15-year-old daughter (Alexis Chikaeze) in this year’s competition. Kendrick Sampson also stars in writer-director Channing Godfrey Peoples’ 2020 drama. 8 p.m. BET

Christmas by Starlight A lawyer (Kimberley Sustad) makes a deal with the heir (Paul Campbell) to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition, if she pretends to be his attorney in this new holiday romance. Rebecca Staab, Bruce Dawson, Darren Martens and Malcolm Stewart also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

1917 George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman head the enormous ensemble cast as young British soldiers entrusted with delivering a vital message calling off a doomed attack by Allied forces, in director Sam Mendes’s 2019 World War I drama. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Patriot (2000) 8 a.m. BBC America

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) 8 a.m. TCM

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) 8:30 a.m. Sundance

Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) 9 a.m. TOON

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 9 a.m. USA

Frozen (2013) 9:07 a.m. Starz

Raising Arizona (1987) 10:15 a.m. Cinemax

Lassie Come Home (1943) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:30 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. Paramount

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10:47 a.m. Encore

The Hangover (2009) 11 a.m. FXX

The Bad News Bears (1976) 11 a.m. MLB

High Plains Drifter (1973) 11 a.m. Sundance

The Godfather (1972) 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. BBC America

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11:35 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11:53 a.m. USA

Cast Away (2000) 11:55 a.m. HBO

From Russia With Love (1963) Noon Epix

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) Noon TCM

Monster House (2006) 12:51 p.m. Syfy

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1 and 11:15 p.m. Paramount

Grease (1978) 1:05 and 11 p.m. VH1

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) 1:55 p.m. Epix

The Fisher King (1991) 2 p.m. TMC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. FX

The Black Stallion (1979) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Bravo

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Dances With Wolves (1990) 3:08 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:20 p.m. USA

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:25 and 8:25 p.m. Paramount

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

You Only Live Twice (1967) 3:55 p.m. Epix

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 4 p.m. Freeform

Field of Dreams (1989) 4 p.m. MLB

Airplane! (1980) 4 p.m. Sundance

Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TNT

Live and Let Die (1973) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Natural (1984) 6 p.m. MLB

Blazing Saddles (1974) 6 p.m. Sundance

Courage Under Fire (1996) 6 p.m. TMC

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 6:59 p.m. TOON

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 and 9:15 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7 p.m. USA

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017) 8 p.m. ABC

Elf (2003) 8, 9:40 and 11:20 p.m. Encore

Clueless (1995) 9 p.m. VH1

The Fifth Element (1997) 9:05 p.m. Syfy

Thunderball (1965) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Knocked Up (2007) 11 p.m. Bravo

