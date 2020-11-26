What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances’ Lea Salonga on PBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Astronauts The kids work together to dislodge a small toy clogging a toilet, leaving only one working bathroom on the spaceship. Back on Earth, tempers flare between the parents in this new episode. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar and Ben Daon star. (N) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 8 p.m. CW

Great Performances Lea Salonga performs songs from her Broadway career and hits from “Aladdin” and “Mulan.” With the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, from the Sydney Opera House. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

20/20 The new episode “Falling From the Sky” documents the Boeing 737’s problematic flight control software that sent flights into disastrous nosedives. As the aircraft is ready to resume service, investigators try to learn what Boeing knew about the flight control system and when they knew it. 9 p.m. ABC

The Flight Attendant A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in a hotel room with a dead man but no memory of what happened in the premiere of this new comedy-drama-mystery. 10 p.m. HBO

Martha Knows Best Derek Hough and Denis Leary are guests in the first of two new Christmas-themed episodes. Jamie Lee Curtis, Hoda Kotb, and Ice-T and Coco are guests in the second. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV

How to With John Wilson In the season finale, Wilson tries to thank his landlord by preparing the perfect risotto, her favorite dish. 11 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

Frosty the Snowman In this animated classic, Jackie Vernon provides the voice of Frosty, the legendary snowman with a corncob pipe and a button nose. Jimmy Durante narrates. 8 p.m. CBS

Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special Filmed in Malibu, in front of a small, socially distanced audience, Dunham returns with new material for his 10th comedy special. 8, 8:55 and 9:55 p.m. Comedy Central

Minions Holiday Special The chattering little yellow characters from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise celebrate the season with a half-hour of holiday-themed mischief and playful, family-friendly adventures in this new animated special. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer The Elmo and Patsy holiday novelty song is translated into an animated special. 9 p.m. CW



SPORTS

College Basketball Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn versus Gonzaga, 8 a.m. Fox; Kansas versus Saint Joseph’s, 11 a.m. FS1. Virginia versus Florida, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Toledo visits Xavier, 9 a.m. FS1. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Final: 10:30 a.m. ESPN; Fifth Place Game: 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Third Place Game: , 6 p.m. ESPN2. Wade Houston Tipoff Classic: Seton Hall visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN2. North Florida visits NC State, 2:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Mercer visits Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net

College Football Iowa State visits Texas, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Iowa, 10 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ABC; UCF visits South Florida, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Wyoming visits UNLV, 1 p.m. FS1; Stanford visits California, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Oregon visits Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

The Match: Champions for Change Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson take on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and NFL legend Peyton Manning in a match benefitting historically Black colleges and universities. From Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. 9:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; David Frei; Marlo Thomas; Kerry Sanders. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rosie Perez; Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jason Ritter; Phil McGraw; Robin McGraw; Matthew Gray Gubler; Debbie Gibson; Antonia Lofaso. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Tom Green; 12-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown; Tabitha Brown. 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Matthew McConaughey; Lauren Ash; Jonny Cota; Delta Goodrem chats and performs. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:36 a.m. KNBC

The Doctors Pandemic journals; a quarantine skin fast; COVID, T cells and the common cold; boosting immunity. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A TV producer disappears in the Idaho wilderness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Hyland (“Lady Parts”); author Chasten Buttigieg (“I Have Something to Tell You”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Janelle Monáe and Kiersey Clemons. 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Joe Morton (HBO Max’s “Between the World and Me”). 4 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Yasmeen Abutaleb; Sarah Kliff; Fareed Zakaria. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stacey Abrams; Thomas Middleditch. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ryan Phillippe; David Cross; Wallows perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hugh Laurie; Rachel Bloom; LP; Valerie Franco. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; the Score and AWOLNATION perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Five Star Christmas After she moves back to her rustic hometown, a woman (Bethany Joy Lenz) conspires with her siblings and grandparents to get her father a five-star review for his new bed-and-breakfast from a travel critic (Victor Webster). Barbara Patrick, Paula Shaw and Jay Brazeau also star in this new Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Dear Christmas A popular podcast host (Melissa Joan Hart) entertains her listeners with true stories of love during the holidays, but her fans don’t know that she’s never actually had a serious romance of her own. Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince and Nicky Whelan also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Italian Job (2003) 8 a.m. Paramount

Pavarotti (2019) 8 a.m. TMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8:30 a.m. VH1

Torn Curtain (1966) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CMT

Licence to Kill (1989) 9:05 a.m. Epix

The Color Purple (1985) 10 a.m. BET

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10:10 a.m. USA

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. BBC America

Matilda (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Coming to America (1988) 10:55 a.m. and 8 p.m. VH1

Gremlins (1984) 11 a.m. AMC

Marnie (1964) 11 a.m. TCM

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 11:15 a.m. CMT

Moonraker (1979) 11:20 a.m. Epix

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

Rush Hour (1998) 11:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. MTV

The Spectacular Now (2013) 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 1:10 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1:10 p.m. USA

The Trouble With Harry (1955) 1:15 p.m. TCM

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Jackie Brown (1997) 2:17 p.m. Encore

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) 3 p.m. TCM

Enemy of the State (1998) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Knocked Up (2007) 3:23 p.m. Bravo

Ferdinand (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 3:55 p.m. Epix

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:35 p.m. USA

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 4:56 p.m. Encore

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6 p.m. BET

Ratatouille (2007) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Fifth Element (1997) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

A River Runs Through It (1992) 6:53 p.m. Encore

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 7 and 9:30 p.m. TBS

Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962) 7 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:35 p.m. USA

West Side Story (1961) 8 p.m. KCET

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Five Star Christmas (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Dear Christmas (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Zootopia (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Magnificent Seven (1960) 9 p.m. Encore

Doctor Strange (2016) 9 p.m. Syfy

At the Circus (1939) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Pure Country (1992) 10 p.m. CMT

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Doc Hollywood (1991) 11 p.m. Ovation

