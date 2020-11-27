What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday Talk ‘The Call of the Wild’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Earth’s Great Seasons “Winter (Extended)” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (N) 9 p.m. Animal Planet

History’s Greatest Mysteries Explorer Richard Shackleton led a 1914 expedition to Antarctica but not long after his team arrived, their ship, the Endurance, was destroyed by the encroaching polar ice. Shackleton’s subsequent attempt to lead his 27 men to safety across the frozen tundra became an epic struggle. Laurence Fishburne narrates the new episode “Endurance: The Hunt for Shackleton’s Ice Ship.” 9 p.m. History

Mega Zoo Problems arise when an African wild dog undergoes critical surgery.10 p.m. Animal Planet

The Secret Life of the Zoo Animals at the zoo experience their first holiday season in the season finale of the documentary series. 11 p.m. Animal Planet



SPECIALS

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire & Legend of the Lost Tribe These two British-produced animated specials have been revoiced for U.S. television by Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant, Britney Spears, James Belushi, Brad Garrett, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, James Woods, Dan Dierdorf and Dick Enberg. 8 p.m. CBS

The Story of Santa Claus Animated. 9 p.m. CBS

Andrew Cuomo: American Crisis Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) discusses his handling of COVID-19 and the lessons he’s learned. 9 p.m. CSPAN2

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special Featuring JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay, Ne-Yo and Lex Lumpkin. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon



SPORTS

College Football Penn State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. Fox; Kentucky visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Illinois, 9 a.m. FS1; North Texas visits Texas-San Antonio, noon Fox Sports Net; Auburn visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Pittsburgh visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Northwestern visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Rutgers visits Purdue, 1 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits West Virginia, 4:30 p.m. ABC; TCU visits Kansas, 5 p.m. FS1; Utah visits Washington, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

In Depth With Graham Bensinger Tom Hanks joins Graham from Greece, sharing how COVID-19 has derailed recent projects. The Oscar winner reveals a family murder and his lifelong struggle with loneliness. (N) 4:30 p.m. NBC

Frank Buckley Interviews Former NASA astronaut and author Colonel Terry Virts. 12:35 a.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper COVID-19: Asst. Sec. for Health Brett Giroir. COVID-19; the transition: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mi.). Newly elected House members Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). Georgia Senate Race: Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Sandy Lerner, Ayrshire Farm. Panel: Jason Riley; Susan Page, USA Today; Juan Williams. Guest host Bret Baier. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump’s unwillingness to concede; crises Biden will face: Niall Ferguson; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Jon Meacham. Nobel prize-winning CRISPR technology: Dr. Jennifer Doudnas, Berkeley. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo A live phone interview with President Donald Trump. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Ken Starr. (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC

Face the Nation White House Coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx; Mayor Dee Margo (R-El Paso); Mayor Mike Duggan (D-Detroit); David Beasley, U.N. World Food Programme; Claire Babineaux-Fontenot; Feeding America; former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen. Panel: Michael Eric Dyson; O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa; Hugh Hewitt; Kasie Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Adm. William McRaven, U.S. Navy (Ret). Panel: Matthew Dowd; Rebecca Jarvis; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker; Michele Norris, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: Can Biden undo the damage done by Trump’s anti-media attacks: Carrie Budoff Brown, Politico; Suzanne Nossel, PEN America; Joel Simon, Committee to Protect Journalists. Covering Trumpism after the Trump presidency: Amanda Marcotte, Salon; Amanda Carpenter; Oliver Darcy. Personal experience with COVID-19: Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Kennedy, Fox Business; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Griff Jenkins; Frank Luntz; Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Christmas Waltz After her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled, the bride (Lacey Chabert) connects with her dance instructor (Will Kemp) in this new holiday romance. John Church, Marco Soriano, Julia Harnett, Chris Cope and Nolen Dubuc also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Call of the Wild Chris Sanders directs this 2020 adaptation of Jack London’s classic 1903 novel, set during the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush. Harrison Ford stars with Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford. 8 p.m. HBO

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) is planning her Christmastime destination wedding with her fiancé (Thomas Cadrot), but her family keeps interfering in this 2020 romantic comedy sequel. Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams and Jaime M. Callica also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Superbad (2007) 8 a.m. Paramount

Ferdinand (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8:30 a.m. VH1

Hot Shots! (1991) 8:54 a.m. Encore

American Sniper (2014) 9 a.m. History

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 9 a.m. TCM

The Fighter (2010) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 10:22 a.m. Encore

Role Models (2008) 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:30 a.m. USA

The Avengers (2012) 11:20 a.m. Epix

Giant (1956) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) Noon BET

Tombstone (1993) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT

The Revenant (2015) 1 p.m. FX

Borat (2006) 1:19 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:25 p.m. USA

The Parent Trap (1998) 1:40 p.m. Freeform

Platoon (1986) 1:45 p.m. Epix

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Top Gun (1986) 3 and 11 p.m. CMT

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 3 p.m. Disney XD

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 3:30 p.m. AMC

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 3:45 p.m. Epix

West Side Story (1961) 4 p.m. KCET

Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Cinderella (2015) 4:50 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:50 and 10:53 p.m. USA

An American in Paris (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Speed (1994) 5:25 p.m. VH1

The Italian Job (2003) 5:30 p.m. CMT

Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Executive Decision (1996) 5:45 p.m. Epix

Three Identical Strangers (2018) 6 p.m. CNN

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

American Hustle (2013) 6 p.m. Sundance

Doctor Strange (2016) 6:25 p.m. Syfy

Deadpool 2 (2018) 6:30 p.m. FX

Moulin Rouge (1952) 7 p.m. TCM

Wonder Woman (2017) 7 p.m. TNT

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 7 p.m. TOON

Moana (2016) 7:20 p.m. Freeform

Elf (2003) 8 and 10 p.m. AMC; 9 p.m. Encore

Crimson Tide (1995) 8 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8 p.m. USA

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 p.m. VH1

Total Recall (1990) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

1917 (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Captain Phillips (2013) 9 p.m. Sundance

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. Syfy

Slither (2006) 9 p.m. TMC

Suspense (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Others (2001) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax

Beauty and the Beast (1991) 9:50 p.m. Freeform

Independence Day (1996) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 11 p.m. Ovation

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 11 p.m. Showtime

Topaz (1969) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Harriet (2019) 11:25 p.m. HBO

