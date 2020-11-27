What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday Talk ‘The Call of the Wild’
SERIES
Earth’s Great Seasons “Winter (Extended)” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (N) 9 p.m. Animal Planet
History’s Greatest Mysteries Explorer Richard Shackleton led a 1914 expedition to Antarctica but not long after his team arrived, their ship, the Endurance, was destroyed by the encroaching polar ice. Shackleton’s subsequent attempt to lead his 27 men to safety across the frozen tundra became an epic struggle. Laurence Fishburne narrates the new episode “Endurance: The Hunt for Shackleton’s Ice Ship.” 9 p.m. History
Mega Zoo Problems arise when an African wild dog undergoes critical surgery.10 p.m. Animal Planet
The Secret Life of the Zoo Animals at the zoo experience their first holiday season in the season finale of the documentary series. 11 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire & Legend of the Lost Tribe These two British-produced animated specials have been revoiced for U.S. television by Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant, Britney Spears, James Belushi, Brad Garrett, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, James Woods, Dan Dierdorf and Dick Enberg. 8 p.m. CBS
The Story of Santa Claus Animated. 9 p.m. CBS
Andrew Cuomo: American Crisis Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) discusses his handling of COVID-19 and the lessons he’s learned. 9 p.m. CSPAN2
The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular Special Featuring JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay, Ne-Yo and Lex Lumpkin. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPORTS
College Football Penn State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. Fox; Kentucky visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Illinois, 9 a.m. FS1; North Texas visits Texas-San Antonio, noon Fox Sports Net; Auburn visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Pittsburgh visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Northwestern visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Rutgers visits Purdue, 1 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits West Virginia, 4:30 p.m. ABC; TCU visits Kansas, 5 p.m. FS1; Utah visits Washington, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
In Depth With Graham Bensinger Tom Hanks joins Graham from Greece, sharing how COVID-19 has derailed recent projects. The Oscar winner reveals a family murder and his lifelong struggle with loneliness. (N) 4:30 p.m. NBC
Frank Buckley Interviews Former NASA astronaut and author Colonel Terry Virts. 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper COVID-19: Asst. Sec. for Health Brett Giroir. COVID-19; the transition: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mi.). Newly elected House members Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). Georgia Senate Race: Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Sandy Lerner, Ayrshire Farm. Panel: Jason Riley; Susan Page, USA Today; Juan Williams. Guest host Bret Baier. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump’s unwillingness to concede; crises Biden will face: Niall Ferguson; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Jon Meacham. Nobel prize-winning CRISPR technology: Dr. Jennifer Doudnas, Berkeley. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo A live phone interview with President Donald Trump. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Ken Starr. (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC
Face the Nation White House Coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx; Mayor Dee Margo (R-El Paso); Mayor Mike Duggan (D-Detroit); David Beasley, U.N. World Food Programme; Claire Babineaux-Fontenot; Feeding America; former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen. Panel: Michael Eric Dyson; O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa; Hugh Hewitt; Kasie Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Adm. William McRaven, U.S. Navy (Ret). Panel: Matthew Dowd; Rebecca Jarvis; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker; Michele Norris, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: Can Biden undo the damage done by Trump’s anti-media attacks: Carrie Budoff Brown, Politico; Suzanne Nossel, PEN America; Joel Simon, Committee to Protect Journalists. Covering Trumpism after the Trump presidency: Amanda Marcotte, Salon; Amanda Carpenter; Oliver Darcy. Personal experience with COVID-19: Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Kennedy, Fox Business; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Griff Jenkins; Frank Luntz; Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Christmas Waltz After her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled, the bride (Lacey Chabert) connects with her dance instructor (Will Kemp) in this new holiday romance. John Church, Marco Soriano, Julia Harnett, Chris Cope and Nolen Dubuc also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Call of the Wild Chris Sanders directs this 2020 adaptation of Jack London’s classic 1903 novel, set during the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush. Harrison Ford stars with Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford. 8 p.m. HBO
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) is planning her Christmastime destination wedding with her fiancé (Thomas Cadrot), but her family keeps interfering in this 2020 romantic comedy sequel. Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams and Jaime M. Callica also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Superbad (2007) 8 a.m. Paramount
Ferdinand (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8:30 a.m. VH1
Hot Shots! (1991) 8:54 a.m. Encore
American Sniper (2014) 9 a.m. History
Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 9 a.m. TCM
The Fighter (2010) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 10:22 a.m. Encore
Role Models (2008) 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:30 a.m. USA
The Avengers (2012) 11:20 a.m. Epix
Giant (1956) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) Noon BET
Tombstone (1993) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT
The Revenant (2015) 1 p.m. FX
Borat (2006) 1:19 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:25 p.m. USA
The Parent Trap (1998) 1:40 p.m. Freeform
Platoon (1986) 1:45 p.m. Epix
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Top Gun (1986) 3 and 11 p.m. CMT
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 3 p.m. Disney XD
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 3:30 p.m. AMC
The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 3:45 p.m. Epix
West Side Story (1961) 4 p.m. KCET
Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
Cinderella (2015) 4:50 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:50 and 10:53 p.m. USA
An American in Paris (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Speed (1994) 5:25 p.m. VH1
The Italian Job (2003) 5:30 p.m. CMT
Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Executive Decision (1996) 5:45 p.m. Epix
Three Identical Strangers (2018) 6 p.m. CNN
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
American Hustle (2013) 6 p.m. Sundance
Doctor Strange (2016) 6:25 p.m. Syfy
Deadpool 2 (2018) 6:30 p.m. FX
Moulin Rouge (1952) 7 p.m. TCM
Wonder Woman (2017) 7 p.m. TNT
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 7 p.m. TOON
Moana (2016) 7:20 p.m. Freeform
Elf (2003) 8 and 10 p.m. AMC; 9 p.m. Encore
Crimson Tide (1995) 8 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8 p.m. USA
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 p.m. VH1
Total Recall (1990) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
1917 (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Captain Phillips (2013) 9 p.m. Sundance
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. Syfy
Slither (2006) 9 p.m. TMC
Suspense (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Others (2001) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax
Beauty and the Beast (1991) 9:50 p.m. Freeform
Independence Day (1996) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 11 p.m. Ovation
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 11 p.m. Showtime
Topaz (1969) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Harriet (2019) 11:25 p.m. HBO
