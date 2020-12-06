What’s on TV Monday: ‘His Dark Materials’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood An eco-conscious new neighbor (Milan Carter) and his pet rooster disrupt the community. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top nine perform for coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

I Can See Your Voice Nicole Byer and Jeff Dye are guest panelists and one contestant will get to perform with Robin Thicke. 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola For the sake of Bob’s health, Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) try reducing stress by taking a day off together. Christina (Maribeth Monroe) is boss for the day at MaxDot and Gloria (Vernee Watson) steps in to care for Dottie (Christine Ebersole) in this new episode of the romantic comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Holiday Baking Championship The competitors work in teams to create a twist on traditional Hanukkah jelly doughnuts. Host Jesse Palmer hosts and Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

His Dark Materials Surrounded by danger, Will and Lyra (Amir Wilson, Dafne Keen) try to come up with a survival plan but their strategy has an unimaginable result that leaves their predicament even more perilous. 9 p.m. HBO

Christmas Cookie Challenge (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Nurses This new medical drama, filmed and set in Toronto, follows five young nurses (Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Sandy Sidhu and Donald MacLean Jr.) at a busy downtown hospital. (N) 10 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

NFL Football Washington visits the Pittsburgh Steelers, 2 p.m. Fox; Buffalo Bills visit the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. ESPN and ABC

Advertisement

MLS Soccer Conference final, 7 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Cyndi Lauper. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christine Baranski. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Martina McBride; saxophonist Dave Koz performs; Angela Holtgraves. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rachel Brosnahan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Serena Williams; Merle Dandridge; Aja King. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate Mara (“A Teacher”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show How and when the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed; immunity; low-grade depression. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jason Derulo. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Heather Graham. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mariah Carey; Andrew Rannells; José Feliciano performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Jeremy O. Harris; Sam Hunt; Kaz Rodriguez. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Matthew McConaughey; Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Laurel & Hardy movies Comedy greats Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy share TCM’s Star of the Month status for December. Today is devoted to some of their short films and features: “Do Detectives Think?” (1927) 9:30 a.m.; “Putting Pants on Philip” (1927) 9:51 a.m.; “You’re Darn Tootin’” (1928) 10:30 a.m.; “Two Tars” (1928) 10:52 a.m.; “Habeas Corpus” (1928) 11:14 a.m.; “Big Business” (1988) 11:45 a.m.; “Unaccustomed as We Are” (1929) 12:04 p.m.; “Double Whoopee” (1929) 12:25 p.m.; “Berth Marks” (1929) 1 p.m.; “Men o’ War” (1929) 1:20 p.m.; “Perfect Day” (1929) 1:40 p.m.; “They Go Boom!” (1929) 2:15 p.m.; “The Hoose-Gow” (1929) 2:36 p.m.; “Angora Love” (1929) 2:57 p.m.; “Night Owls” (1930) 3:30 p.m.; “Brats” (1930) 3:51 p.m.; “Blotto” (1930) 4:13 p.m.; “Pardon Us” (1931) 5 p.m.; “Sons of the Desert” (1933) 6:30 p.m.; “Pack Up Your Troubles” (1932) 8 p.m.; “Babes in Toyland” (1934) 9:15 p.m.; “The Devil’s Brother” (1933) 10:45 p.m.

The Santa Squad An unemployed art teacher takes a holiday job helping a wealthy widower and his two daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore star in this new Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 a.m. MTV

First Cow (2019) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

’71 (2014) 10:20 a.m. Epix

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Atomic Blonde (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Bounce (2000) 2:42 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

1917 (2019) 2:45 and 10 p.m. Showtime

I Am Legend (2007) 3 p.m. TNT

Love Actually (2003) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

Groundhog Day (1993) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX

The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FXX

Ghostbusters (1984) 4 p.m. Sundance

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. MLB

Witness (1985) 5:11 p.m. Encore

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 6 p.m. AMC

The Santa Clause (1994) 6:20 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 7 p.m. FX

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 7 p.m. Ovation

Coming to America (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount

Holiday Heart (2000) 7:05 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Private Parts (1997) 7:07 p.m. Encore

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 7:45 p.m. TNT

Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

The Warriors (1979) 9 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 p.m. Sundance

The Help (2011) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Gremlins (1984) 10 p.m. AMC

Love & Basketball (2000) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

The Fighter (2010) 10:35 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Advertisement



