What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical’ on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Amazing Race Four teams race through Manila. 8 p.m. CBS

Devils (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Great Christmas Light Fight Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak are back as the judges who evaluate the over-the-top efforts by four families in each episode as the unscripted competition returns for a new holiday season. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The final three singers perform holiday songs with animated clues in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Josh Gates Tonight Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”), NASA astronaut Charlie Duke and Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) are guests. Also, Gates goes for a ride in zero-G on the vomit comet. 8 p.m. Discovery

The Challenge Thirty veterans of reality TV shows compete in an unscripted competition that’s part espionage thriller in a new season shot entirely in Iceland. 8 p.m. MTV

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

SEAL Team Several Bravo Team members make life-altering career decisions in this new episode of the action series. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown and A.J. Buckley star. 9 p.m. CBS

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County The women document their lives during a COVID-19 lockdown in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

I Can See Your Voice Joel McHale and Niecy Nash are guests in the season finale and one contestant gets to perform with Katharine McPhee. 9 p.m. Fox

S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) is asked to be the public face of a new outreach campaign to improve the LAPD’s stature within the Black community in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

For Life As a favor to Jamal (Dorian Missick), Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) agrees to defend a man accused of witness tampering. Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Tyla Harris and Timothy Busfield also star in this new episode of the legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Narco Wars The premiere of this true-crime documentary series features interviews with notorious smuggler George Jung and the wife and son of Pablo Escobar. 10 p.m. National Geographic

The A Word When Rebecca (Molly Wright) goes into labor, she needs Joe (Max Vento) to help her. Also, Maurice (Christopher Eccleston) has a big question for Louise (Pooky Quesnel). Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie and Greg McHugh also star in the season finale. Midnight Sundance



SPECIALS

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! Filmed in London, this new live-action special offers a new take on the Dr. Seuss story about a grouch (Matthew Morrison) who creeps down from his reclusive lair atop Mt. Crumpit to steal the Christmas gifts, decorations and festive foods from the residents of Whoville. Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart and Amelia Minto also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight return to host this year’s edition of the festive special, counting down the 12 best holiday TV commercials — one for each of the 12 Days of Christmas. 9 p.m. CW

Alabama Snake Filmmaker Theo Love chronicles the story of a Pentecostal minister and serpent handler convicted of attempting to kill his wife with a rattlesnake. 9 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

College Basketball Maryland visits Clemson, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Louisville visits Wisconsin, 4:15 p.m. ESPN; NC State visits Michigan, 4:15 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits Xavier, 5 p.m. FS1; Michigan State visits Virginia, 6:15 p.m. ESPN; Indiana visits Florida State, 6:15 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose; Joe Manganiello. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens (“The Princess Switch: Switched Again”); Shaggy performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Taraji P. Henson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Tamera Mowry-Housley and Mia Kirshner; chef Steven Hartsock. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Deborah Cox (“2020 Black Music Honors”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Amanda Seyfried. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Michael Rainey Jr.; choir from “Voices of Fire.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Neil Patrick Harris; Duff Goldman; Michaela Watkins. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rachel Brosnahan; Bella twins; Colman Domingo; Pentatonix performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors COVID brain fog; sex after a heart attack; singer Ally Brooke. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman whose husband was murdered after they were carjacked shares details of what they endured. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leslie Odom Jr. performs; Tayshia Adams. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Convenient meal time-savers; crazy, dangerous things young people do on TikTok; a cookie super-swap. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Major.; Phoebe Robinson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andrew Rannells. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Meghan Trainor performs with Earth Wind & Fire. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rachel Maddow; rapper Megan Thee Stallion. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Keegan-Michael Key; Isla Fisher; Ingrid Andress performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; Natalie Palamides; Kaz Rodriguez. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Dornan; Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 8:45 a.m. TCM

As Good as It Gets (1997) 9:15 a.m. Epix

The Exorcist (1973) 9:15 a.m. IFC

Altered States (1980) 11:45 a.m. Cinemax

The Company Men (2010) 11:51 a.m. Encore

Sinbad the Sailor (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Skyfall (2012) 12:59 p.m. Syfy

The Thin Red Line (1998) 1:11 p.m. Starz

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1:15 p.m. HBO

The Patriot (2000) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Ex Machina (2015) 2 p.m. TMC

Room (2015) 3:50 p.m. TMC

The Polar Express (2004) 4 p.m. AMC

Platoon (1986) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 4:40 p.m. Showtime

Ghost (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America

Lucy (2014) 5 and 7 p.m. FXX

The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Transformers (2007) 5 p.m. TNT

King Kong (2005) 5:48 p.m. Starz

Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform

Amy (2015) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Elf (2003) 6 p.m. AMC

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 6 p.m. Hallmark

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 6:39 p.m. Encore

The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Crimson Tide (1995) 7 p.m. Epix

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. BBC America

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 8 p.m. Showtime

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1

The Rundown (2003) 9 and 11:30 p.m. IFC

Ready Player One (2018) 10 p.m. TNT

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 10:08 p.m. USA

Mysterious Island (1961) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:30 p.m. VH1

The Professional (1994) 11:14 p.m. Encore

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax

