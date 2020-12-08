What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical’ on NBC
SERIES
The Amazing Race Four teams race through Manila. 8 p.m. CBS
Devils (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Great Christmas Light Fight Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak are back as the judges who evaluate the over-the-top efforts by four families in each episode as the unscripted competition returns for a new holiday season. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The final three singers perform holiday songs with animated clues in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Josh Gates Tonight Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”), NASA astronaut Charlie Duke and Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) are guests. Also, Gates goes for a ride in zero-G on the vomit comet. 8 p.m. Discovery
The Challenge Thirty veterans of reality TV shows compete in an unscripted competition that’s part espionage thriller in a new season shot entirely in Iceland. 8 p.m. MTV
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
SEAL Team Several Bravo Team members make life-altering career decisions in this new episode of the action series. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown and A.J. Buckley star. 9 p.m. CBS
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County The women document their lives during a COVID-19 lockdown in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
I Can See Your Voice Joel McHale and Niecy Nash are guests in the season finale and one contestant gets to perform with Katharine McPhee. 9 p.m. Fox
S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) is asked to be the public face of a new outreach campaign to improve the LAPD’s stature within the Black community in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
For Life As a favor to Jamal (Dorian Missick), Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) agrees to defend a man accused of witness tampering. Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Tyla Harris and Timothy Busfield also star in this new episode of the legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Narco Wars The premiere of this true-crime documentary series features interviews with notorious smuggler George Jung and the wife and son of Pablo Escobar. 10 p.m. National Geographic
The A Word When Rebecca (Molly Wright) goes into labor, she needs Joe (Max Vento) to help her. Also, Maurice (Christopher Eccleston) has a big question for Louise (Pooky Quesnel). Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie and Greg McHugh also star in the season finale. Midnight Sundance
SPECIALS
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! Filmed in London, this new live-action special offers a new take on the Dr. Seuss story about a grouch (Matthew Morrison) who creeps down from his reclusive lair atop Mt. Crumpit to steal the Christmas gifts, decorations and festive foods from the residents of Whoville. Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart and Amelia Minto also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight return to host this year’s edition of the festive special, counting down the 12 best holiday TV commercials — one for each of the 12 Days of Christmas. 9 p.m. CW
Alabama Snake Filmmaker Theo Love chronicles the story of a Pentecostal minister and serpent handler convicted of attempting to kill his wife with a rattlesnake. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball Maryland visits Clemson, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Louisville visits Wisconsin, 4:15 p.m. ESPN; NC State visits Michigan, 4:15 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits Xavier, 5 p.m. FS1; Michigan State visits Virginia, 6:15 p.m. ESPN; Indiana visits Florida State, 6:15 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose; Joe Manganiello. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens (“The Princess Switch: Switched Again”); Shaggy performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Taraji P. Henson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Tamera Mowry-Housley and Mia Kirshner; chef Steven Hartsock. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Deborah Cox (“2020 Black Music Honors”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Amanda Seyfried. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Michael Rainey Jr.; choir from “Voices of Fire.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Neil Patrick Harris; Duff Goldman; Michaela Watkins. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rachel Brosnahan; Bella twins; Colman Domingo; Pentatonix performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors COVID brain fog; sex after a heart attack; singer Ally Brooke. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman whose husband was murdered after they were carjacked shares details of what they endured. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leslie Odom Jr. performs; Tayshia Adams. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Convenient meal time-savers; crazy, dangerous things young people do on TikTok; a cookie super-swap. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Major.; Phoebe Robinson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Andrew Rannells. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Meghan Trainor performs with Earth Wind & Fire. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rachel Maddow; rapper Megan Thee Stallion. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Keegan-Michael Key; Isla Fisher; Ingrid Andress performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; Natalie Palamides; Kaz Rodriguez. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Dornan; Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 8:45 a.m. TCM
As Good as It Gets (1997) 9:15 a.m. Epix
The Exorcist (1973) 9:15 a.m. IFC
Altered States (1980) 11:45 a.m. Cinemax
The Company Men (2010) 11:51 a.m. Encore
Sinbad the Sailor (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Skyfall (2012) 12:59 p.m. Syfy
The Thin Red Line (1998) 1:11 p.m. Starz
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1:15 p.m. HBO
The Patriot (2000) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Ex Machina (2015) 2 p.m. TMC
Room (2015) 3:50 p.m. TMC
The Polar Express (2004) 4 p.m. AMC
Platoon (1986) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 4:40 p.m. Showtime
Ghost (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America
Lucy (2014) 5 and 7 p.m. FXX
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Transformers (2007) 5 p.m. TNT
King Kong (2005) 5:48 p.m. Starz
Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform
Amy (2015) 5:50 p.m. TMC
Elf (2003) 6 p.m. AMC
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 6 p.m. Hallmark
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 6:39 p.m. Encore
The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Crimson Tide (1995) 7 p.m. Epix
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. BBC America
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 8 p.m. Showtime
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1
The Rundown (2003) 9 and 11:30 p.m. IFC
Ready Player One (2018) 10 p.m. TNT
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 10:08 p.m. USA
Mysterious Island (1961) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:30 p.m. VH1
The Professional (1994) 11:14 p.m. Encore
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax
