What’s on TV Thursday: ‘One Night Only: Best of Broadway’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Top Elf Children compete in challenges to fulfill their wish lists for good causes in their hometowns in this new episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Grey’s Anatomy Bailey (Chandra Wilson) begins to panic when she learns of another surge in COVID-19 cases. Also, Jackson and Richard (Jesse Williams, James Pickens Jr.) team up to teach Catherine (recurring guest star Debbie Allen) a lesson. Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd also star with guest stars Jason George and Mackenzie Marsh. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina buy a house in Orange, sight unseen in this new episode. 9 p.m. HGTV

Star Trek: Discovery Violating chain of command and bypassing Starfleet’s orders, Lorca (Jason Isaacs) uses the U.S.S. Discovery as a key component in an attempt to end the war with the Klingons once and for all. Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif and Anthony Rapp also star. 10 p.m. CBS

A Million Little Things Katherine (Grace Park) suspects there may be a link between Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident and Alex’s death in this new episode. Also, Maggie (Allison Miller) continues her journey of self-discovery in England while Rome (Romany Malco) tries to address anger issues. James Roday Rodriguez, Chance Hurstfield and Stephanie Szostak also star with guest stars Chris Geere, Sam Pancake and Gerard Plunkett. 10 p.m. ABC

Rocket Around the Xmas Tree (N) 10 p.m. Discovery

Advertisement

SPECIALS

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway Tina Fey hosts this new special benefiting members of the Broadway community as they struggle to cope with a pandemic that has shut down their industry. The casts of “Mean Girls,” “Jagged Little Pill” and other musicals perform in the streets of New York. Kelly Clarkson and Patti LaBelle also perform, with appearances by Annaleigh Ashford, Camryn Manheim, Nathan Lane, Sean Hayes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristen Bell, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Porter and Vanessa Williams. 8 p.m. NBC

Silent Night — A Song for the World Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) narrates this documentary that explores the creation and cultural impact of “Silent Night,” considered to be the world’s most famous Christmas carol. Composed in 1818 in Salzburg, Austria, it has been translated into 140 languages and contributed to an impromptu cease-fire during World War I. Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Josh Groban and the Vienna Boys Choir are among the artists scheduled to appear. 8 p.m. CW

Time Person of the Year This new special reveals whom the magazine considers has done the most to influence events of the year. Selections for Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardians of the Year are also announced. 10 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

College Football Pittsburgh visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. FS Prime

Advertisement

NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the Rams, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

College Basketball Missouri-Kansas City visits Minnesota, 5 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emily Blunt; Jamie Dornan; Olivia Rodrigo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Marsden (“The Stand”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Emily Blunt; Elizabeth Werner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Benjamin Bradley. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Taylor Cole, Steve Lund and Sheryl Lee Ralph. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Killer Mike discusses his digital banking system, Greenwood Bank. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The Property Brothers. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ellie Kemper; Elaine Welteroth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Keegan-Michael Key; Nelly; Danielle Kartes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Dr. Phil A woman claims her sister is on a downward spiral yet still gets financial support from their mom. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Pharrell (“Voices of Fire”); Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Oliver Saunders. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Joe Manganiello. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bruce Springsteen; J Balvin; Mandy Moore performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Fleet Foxes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Kyle Chandler; Sturgill Simpson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton; Jenny Slate; My Morning Jacket performs; Kaz Rodriguez performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells, Megan Thee Stallion performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Ray (2004) 8:25 a.m. HBO

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 10:50 a.m. Cinemax

The American President (1995) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:51 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Gone Girl (2014) Noon FXX

The Santa Clause (1994) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Pacific Heights (1990) 12:35 p.m. Epix

First Cow (2019) 12:35 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Family Man (2000) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Gypsy (1962) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Insomnia (2002) 2:20 p.m. Epix

The Blues Brothers (1980) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Young Frankenstein (1974) 2:58 p.m. Encore

His Girl Friday (1940) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Best Man (1999) 3:30 p.m. BET

True Grit (2010) 4:15 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Arbitrage (2012) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Bull Durham (1988) 4:47 p.m. Encore

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 6:40 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Half Nelson (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) 8 p.m. CMT

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Scary Movie (2000) 8 p.m. VH1

Bad Santa (2003) 10 p.m. VH1

Don Jon (2013) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 11 p.m. TCM

A Simple Favor (2018) 11:40 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Advertisement



