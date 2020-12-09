What’s on TV Thursday: ‘One Night Only: Best of Broadway’
SERIES
Top Elf Children compete in challenges to fulfill their wish lists for good causes in their hometowns in this new episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Grey’s Anatomy Bailey (Chandra Wilson) begins to panic when she learns of another surge in COVID-19 cases. Also, Jackson and Richard (Jesse Williams, James Pickens Jr.) team up to teach Catherine (recurring guest star Debbie Allen) a lesson. Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd also star with guest stars Jason George and Mackenzie Marsh. 9 p.m. ABC
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina buy a house in Orange, sight unseen in this new episode. 9 p.m. HGTV
Star Trek: Discovery Violating chain of command and bypassing Starfleet’s orders, Lorca (Jason Isaacs) uses the U.S.S. Discovery as a key component in an attempt to end the war with the Klingons once and for all. Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif and Anthony Rapp also star. 10 p.m. CBS
A Million Little Things Katherine (Grace Park) suspects there may be a link between Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident and Alex’s death in this new episode. Also, Maggie (Allison Miller) continues her journey of self-discovery in England while Rome (Romany Malco) tries to address anger issues. James Roday Rodriguez, Chance Hurstfield and Stephanie Szostak also star with guest stars Chris Geere, Sam Pancake and Gerard Plunkett. 10 p.m. ABC
Rocket Around the Xmas Tree (N) 10 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
One Night Only: The Best of Broadway Tina Fey hosts this new special benefiting members of the Broadway community as they struggle to cope with a pandemic that has shut down their industry. The casts of “Mean Girls,” “Jagged Little Pill” and other musicals perform in the streets of New York. Kelly Clarkson and Patti LaBelle also perform, with appearances by Annaleigh Ashford, Camryn Manheim, Nathan Lane, Sean Hayes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristen Bell, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Billy Porter and Vanessa Williams. 8 p.m. NBC
Silent Night — A Song for the World Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) narrates this documentary that explores the creation and cultural impact of “Silent Night,” considered to be the world’s most famous Christmas carol. Composed in 1818 in Salzburg, Austria, it has been translated into 140 languages and contributed to an impromptu cease-fire during World War I. Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Josh Groban and the Vienna Boys Choir are among the artists scheduled to appear. 8 p.m. CW
Time Person of the Year This new special reveals whom the magazine considers has done the most to influence events of the year. Selections for Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardians of the Year are also announced. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Football Pittsburgh visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. FS Prime
NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the Rams, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
College Basketball Missouri-Kansas City visits Minnesota, 5 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Emily Blunt; Jamie Dornan; Olivia Rodrigo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan James Marsden (“The Stand”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Emily Blunt; Elizabeth Werner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Benjamin Bradley. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Taylor Cole, Steve Lund and Sheryl Lee Ralph. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Killer Mike discusses his digital banking system, Greenwood Bank. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The Property Brothers. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ellie Kemper; Elaine Welteroth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Keegan-Michael Key; Nelly; Danielle Kartes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman claims her sister is on a downward spiral yet still gets financial support from their mom. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Pharrell (“Voices of Fire”); Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Oliver Saunders. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Joe Manganiello. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bruce Springsteen; J Balvin; Mandy Moore performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Fleet Foxes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Kyle Chandler; Sturgill Simpson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton; Jenny Slate; My Morning Jacket performs; Kaz Rodriguez performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells, Megan Thee Stallion performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Ray (2004) 8:25 a.m. HBO
The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 10:50 a.m. Cinemax
The American President (1995) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:51 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. Starz
Gone Girl (2014) Noon FXX
The Santa Clause (1994) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Pacific Heights (1990) 12:35 p.m. Epix
First Cow (2019) 12:35 p.m. Showtime
The Family Man (2000) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Gypsy (1962) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Insomnia (2002) 2:20 p.m. Epix
The Blues Brothers (1980) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Young Frankenstein (1974) 2:58 p.m. Encore
His Girl Friday (1940) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Best Man (1999) 3:30 p.m. BET
True Grit (2010) 4:15 p.m. HBO
Arbitrage (2012) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Bull Durham (1988) 4:47 p.m. Encore
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 6:40 p.m. Freeform
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
Half Nelson (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) 8 p.m. CMT
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Scary Movie (2000) 8 p.m. VH1
Bad Santa (2003) 10 p.m. VH1
Don Jon (2013) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 10:30 p.m. Bravo
Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 11 p.m. TCM
A Simple Favor (2018) 11:40 p.m. Epix
