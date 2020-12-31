What’s on TV Friday: ‘Doctor Who’; ‘HGTV Dream Home 2021'

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Great Performances Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic as they ring in the New Year with festive Strauss family waltzes. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the Musikverein, in Vienna. 8 p.m. KOCE

Doctor Who John Barrowman returns to his role as dashing and impish Capt. Jack Harkness in “Revolution of the Daleks,” the science fiction series’ New Year special. Harkness was last seen by companions Yaz, Ryan and Graham (Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh) with a stark warning to pass along to the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker). 8 p.m. BBC America

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants must perform six lip syncs to defend their place in the unscripted competition in the season premiere. 8 p.m. VH1; LOGO; MTV; POP

Advertisement

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits the series’ 50th state as he heads into Sioux Falls, S.D., where a spot is taking chislic — the state’s official “nosh” — to the next level. 9 p.m. Food Network

My Lottery Dream Home In this new episode a grandmother who has 37 piercings, 89 tattoos and countless wigs wants a big house so her elderly mother can move in. 9 p.m. HGTV

Beat Bobby Flay Giada De Laurentiis brings in Meredith Vieira to try to beat Bobby Flay in a challenge using 25 ingredients or less. With chefs Marcos Campos and Nicholas Poulmetis. 9:30 p.m. Food Network

Self-Made Mansions Lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly brings his keen eye for design and a passion for real estate to this new series where he acts as a guide for entrepreneurs who have become overnight millionaires and are now eager to make a major upgrade to home of their dreams. 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Advertisement

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits the Comedy Store. 10 p.m. Travel

My Lottery Dream Home International In the first of two new episodes, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen helps a winning couple find their dream home in Newcastle, England. In the second, a man searches for his dream home in Plymouth, England. 10:30 and 11 p.m. HGTV



SPECIALS

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration With the annual parade canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb host this new reimagined New Year celebration featuring new musical and marching band performances, celebrity guest appearances, floats from previous years past and more. 11 a.m. NBC

The Cost: Trump, China, and American Revival This new special takes an in-depth look at the U.S. economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump presidency. 4 p.m. Fox News

Advertisement

HGTV Dream Home 2021 This new special unveils the nautical design, details and features in the network’s Newport, R.I., dream home that reflects the creative vision of designers and hosts Brian Patrick Flynn and Tiffany Brooks. 8 p.m. HGTV



SPORTS

College Football Citrus Bowl: Auburn versus Northwestern, 10 a.m. ABC

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. FS Prime.

TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America King & Country performs; 2021 fashion. (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Three things to watch in politics, health, the economy, travel and sports; small business trends. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Washington Week 2021; Senate runoffs in Georgia; certification of the electoral college vote; Robert Costa’s final show as moderator: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover COVID-19 vaccine: Albert Bourla, Pfizer. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Post Malone; Phoebe Robinson; 2 Chainz performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen; Whoopi Goldberg. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Carey Mulligan; Alanis Morissette performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers the Chicks; Jamie Demetriou; Christina Aguilera performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Ziggy Marley and Ben Harper perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Back to School (1986) 8 a.m. IFC

Friends With Benefits (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime

The Godfather (1972) 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 8:40 a.m. Epix

The Producers (1968) 9 a.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 9:02 a.m. HBO

The Hangover (2009) 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. FX

Advertisement

WarGames (1983) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

The Fortune Cookie (1966) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Ghost (1990) 11:25 a.m. Showtime

13 Going on 30 (2004) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11:45 a.m. and 7:50 p.m. Paramount

Rocky (1976) Noon AMC

Baby Boy (2001) Noon and 11:30 p.m. BET

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) Noon IFC

Advertisement

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) Noon TBS

Captain America: Civil War (2016) Noon TNT

Airplane! (1980) 12:04 and 8 p.m. Encore

The Fifth Element (1997) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Born Yesterday (1950) 1 p.m. TCM

The River Wild (1994) 1 p.m. TMC

Clueless (1995) 1 p.m. VH1

Back to the Future (1985) 2 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

Rocky II (1979) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Doctor Strange (2016) 2:55 p.m. TNT

Lover Come Back (1961) 3 p.m. TCM

Raising Arizona (1987) 3:06 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Seabiscuit (2003) 4 and 6:30 p.m. FS1

Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. REELZ

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 4:30 p.m. TBS

Rocky III (1982) 5 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

It’s a Gift (1934) 5 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 5:07 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 10 p.m. VH1

Thor (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 6:18 p.m. Starz

Interview With the Vampire (1994) 6:30 p.m. REELZ

The Bad News Bears (1976) 7 p.m. MLB

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 7 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 7:45 p.m. TNT

On the Waterfront (1954) 8 p.m. KCET

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8 p.m. Bravo

Ready or Not (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Rocky Balboa (2006) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Avengers (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 10:20 p.m. HBO

The Sundowners (1960) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Braveheart (1995) 10:46 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11 p.m. Bravo

Love Actually (2003) 11:30 p.m. POP

The Karate Kid (1984) 11:45 p.m. AMC

Advertisement