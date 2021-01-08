What’s on TV Saturday, Jan. 9, plus Sunday talk shows

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Escape to the Chateau A couple trades an English apartment for a 19th-century French chateau in this new episode. 8 p.m. HGTV

48 Hours “The Suspicious Death of Christian Andreacchio.” (N) 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

COVID-19 Response & Vaccine Distribution Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discusses the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. 7:05 and 10:10 p.m. C-SPAN

SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits Arizona, 6 p.m. ESPN. Also, Alabama visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Creighton, 9 a.m. FS1; Miami visits NC State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; George Washington visits St. Bonaventure, 9 a.m. NBCSP; Texas visits West Virginia, 10 a.m. ESPN; Tennessee visits Texas A&M, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; Florida State visits Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Fordham visits Duquesne, 11 a.m. NBCSP; Baylor visits TCU, Noon ESPN; Texas Tech visits Iowa State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; UNLV visits Colorado State, 1 p.m. FS1; La Salle visits Massachusetts, 1 p.m. NBCSP; Oklahoma visits Kansas, 1:30 p.m. CBS; Kentucky visits Florida, 2 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Kansas State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; St. Louis visits St. Joseph’s, 3 p.m. NBCSP; Clemson visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Georgetown visits Syracuse, 5 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m. CBS; the Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Washington, 5:15 p.m. NBC



SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Kay Adams. (N) 9 a.m. KABC



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland . Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Time magazine Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao. Panel: Josh Holmes; Marie Harf, Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The insurrection at the Capitol: Author Colin Powell (“It Worked for Me: In Life and Leadership”). The insurrection at the Capitol: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”). Ezra Klein, Vox. The insurrection at the Capitol and its historical precedents: author Eric Foner (“The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.); State Rep. Vernon Jones (D-Ga.); Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Washington’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Bob Schieffer and John Dickerson. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Panel: Kasie Hunt; Hallie Jackson; former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Peggy Noonan. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur, CNN. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The insurrection at the Capitol: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. Holding Big Tech and pro-Trump media outlets accountable: Julie Roginsky; Alex Stamos. Covering the insurrection at the Capitol: Alexander Marquardt; Manu Raju; Phil Mattingly; Lauren Fox. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Griff Jenkins; Ari Fleischer; former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.). (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Frank Buckley Interviews Hospitals and their ICU’s handling of COVID-19 cases: Dr. Carl Chudnofsky. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R). (N) 8 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

North by Northwest Cary Grant stars in this 1959 Alfred Hitchcock classic as an advertising executive whom enemy spies mistake for a government agent. He goes on the run aided by a beautiful woman (Eva Marie Saint). 5 p.m. TCM

Munich Director Steven Spielberg combines news footage and scripted sequences in this 2005 drama about the aftermath of the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Germany. Eric Bana stars as an operative enlisted to carry out a covert revenge mission against the masterminds of the terrorist attack. Daniel Craig, Ciaran Hinds and Geoffrey Rush also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

The King of Staten Island “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, who lost his firefighter father during the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York, co-wrote and stars in this 2020 semi-biographical comedy-drama. Davidson plays a 24-year-old high-school dropout who lives with his mother (Marisa Tomei) on Staten Island. Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow and Steve Buscemi also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Monty Python Comedies Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin each star in multiple roles in the 1975 sendup of the King Arthur legend “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” 8 p.m. Sundance. That’s followed at 10 by 1979’s New Testament parody “Monty Python’s Life of Brian.”

A New Year’s Resolution A Milwaukee morning TV show producer (Aimee Teegarden) resolves to say yes to every social invitation she receives for a month and soon starts to fall for a charismatic businessman (Michael Rady) in this new romantic comedy. Patricia Isaac and Michael Strickland also star in this 2021 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark



MOVIES

Total Recall (1990) 8 a.m. Paramount

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 8:08 a.m. Cinemax

Public Enemies (2009) 8:28 a.m. and 11:14 p.m. Starz

The Green Mile (1999) 9 a.m. and 1:08 p.m. Bravo

Grease (1978) 9 a.m. Showtime

Trading Places (1983) 9:21 a.m. Encore

Sausage Party (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

Midnight Lace (1960) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. Showtime

Neighbors (2014) Noon FXX

Barton Fink (1991) Noon TMC

Pacific Rim (2013) Noon TNT

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Noon and 7:45 p.m. USA

Erin Brockovich (2000) 12:25 p.m. POP

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX

Family Plot (1976) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Death at a Funeral (2007) 12:49 p.m. Cinemax

Green Book (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime

American Hustle (2013) 1:30 p.m. IFC

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 2 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games (2012) 2 p.m. Freeform

22 Jump Street (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

Ant-Man (2015) 2:45 and 10:30 p.m. USA

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 3 and 8:15 p.m. CMT

Rush Hour (1998) 3 p.m. Comedy Central

First Man (2018) 3 p.m. FX

King Kong (1933) 3 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 3:30 and 11 p.m. Paramount

The Brothers (2001) 3:30 p.m. VH1

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 4 p.m. KCET

Stir Crazy (1980) 4 p.m. Sundance

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 4:10 p.m. Showtime

Casino Royale (2006) 4:30 p.m. IFC

It Could Happen to You (1994) 5 p.m. KCOP

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 5 p.m. Freeform

North by Northwest (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 5 p.m. USA

Out of Sight (1998) 5:05 p.m. Encore

The Doors (1991) 5:38 p.m. Cinemax

The Martian (2015) 6 p.m. FX

Back to School (1986) 6 p.m. Sundance

Bumblebee (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix

The Italian Job (2003) 6:25 p.m. Paramount

John Wick (2014) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Saboteur (1942) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Matrix (1999) 8 p.m. AMC

Munich (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Chicago (2002) 8:07 p.m. Starz

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9 p.m. Encore

A New Year’s Resolution (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Witch (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

The Glass Key (1942) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) 10 p.m. Sundance

Skyfall (2012) 10:30 p.m. IFC

Re-Animator (1985) 10:35 p.m. TMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 11 p.m. Freeform

Batman Begins (2005) 11 p.m. TNT

