What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Trickster’ on The CW
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Zoey (Jane Levy) wants to spend private time with Max (Skylar Astin) but is distracted by Mo (Alex Newell) and problems at work. Also, Emily’s (Alice Lee) sister (Jee Young Han) comes to help with the baby in this new episode of the musical comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Two Sentence Horror Stories Five high school seniors in their first detention become prey for a terrifying monster in the first part of the two-episode season premiere. In the second, a trans student endures bullying in high school until a mysterious janitor offers a way to take care of the bullies once and for all. Cast members include Bzhaun Rhoden, Doralynn Mui, Keeya King, Rob LaBelle and Hunter Dillon. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW
The Resident During a deadly pandemic, Dr. Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nevin (Emily VanCamp) get married in an intimate ceremony. Also, Conrad Ricamora joins the cast as a plastic surgeon, Dr. Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) estranged former stepson, in the season premiere of the medical drama. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), Norah O’Donnell and Zac Posen explore their immigrant roots in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
This Is Us Randall (Sterling K. Brown) uncovers new truths about his past and his birth mother in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Trickster Newcomer Joel Oulette heads the cast of this imaginative new drama as an Indigenous teenager struggling to keep his dysfunctional family together. He holds down an after-school job and sells ecstasy to pay for his mentally ill mother’s (Crystle Lightning) drug habit. Craig Lauzon and Kalani Queypo also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Prodigal Son Already dealing with the trauma of having a father (Michael Sheen) who’s a notorious serial killer, Malcolm (Tom Payne) must protect both his sister (Halston Sage) and his mother (Bellamy Young) from a terrible secret. Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Keiko Agena also return for a new season for the crime drama. 9 p.m. Fox
PBS American Portrait Everyday Americans share self-filmed stories about their jobs and careers in the new episode “I Work,” which also reveals how the subjects are navigating changes in their occupations and careers. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits This new episode offers highlights from the Foo Fighters’ appearances in 2009 and 2015 on the musical performance series. 9 p.m. KVCR
Port Protection Alaska (season premiere) 9:30 p.m. National Geographic
Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The episode “United States of Conspiracy” documents the alliance between President Donald Trump, his advisor Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. 10 p.m. KOCE
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season finale) 10 p.m. CMT
Unpolished (season premiere) 10 p.m. TLC
The Proof Is Out There Two new episodes: “Alien Orbs and Lightning Balls” and “Giant Serpents and Tiny Goblins.” 10:03 and 10:33 p.m. History
SPORTS
College Basketball Wisconsin visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Tennessee visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Miami visits Boston College, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Chris Rock; author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Melinda Gates; James Comey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bevy Smith; Kingsley Ben-Adir; Leslie Odom Jr.; Aldis Hodge. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anne Hathaway (“Locked Down”); COVID-19 vaccines. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Rapper Lil Nas X; Ralph Macchio; William Zabka. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bruce Greenwood (“The Resident”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Michelle Buteau (“Survival of the Thickest”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Michael Chiklis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Rachel Brosnahan and Marsha Stephanie Blake (“I’m Your Woman”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Carrie Underwood. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers LP’s “Lost on You”; Milo Ventimiglia; Folake Olowofoyeku. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil The team visits Nigeria and investigates whether a marriage certificate is real. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Pharrell (“Voices of Fire”); Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Terrifying abductions. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anne Hathaway; Lilly Singh; Jazmine Sullivan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Comey; Lili Reinhart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kyra Sedgwick; Aldis Hodge; JP Saxe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Carey Mulligan; Leslie Jordan; Neil Gaiman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Liam Neeson; Pillow Queens perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Spontaneous Screenwriter Brian Duffield makes his directorial debut with this 2020 science fiction comedy set at a high school where students have started to explode inexplicably. Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Hayley Law, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel and Yvonne Orji also star. 8 p.m. Epix
About a Boy (2002) 8 a.m. Showtime
Halloween (1978) 9 a.m. AMC; 9:31 a.m. Syfy
His Kind of Woman (1951) 9 a.m. TCM
Barton Fink (1991) 9 a.m. TMC
Thelma & Louise (1991) 9:25 a.m. Epix
Ghost (1990) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Trainwreck (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11 a.m. AMC
The End of the Tour (2015) 11 a.m. TMC
Much Ado About Nothing (2012) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax
Citizen Kane (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Basic Instinct (1992) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
1408 (2007) 11:58 a.m. Syfy
Gone Baby Gone (2007) Noon Showtime
The Bourne Identity (2002) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
The Hangover (2009) 1 p.m. FXX
The Set-Up (1949) 1:30 p.m. TCM
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Out of the Furnace (2013) 2 p.m. Showtime
A Bronx Tale (1993) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
The Green Mile (1999) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3 p.m. Freeform
Love Affair (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
Hustlers (2019) 3 and 10 p.m. TMC
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 3 p.m. TNT
Zoolander (2001) 3:45 p.m. IFC
A River Runs Through It (1992) 3:53 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX
Arachnophobia (1990) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Chicago (2002) 4:36 p.m. Starz
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Dark Waters (2019) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
Baby Boy (2001) 6 p.m. BET
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix
The Mark of Zorro (1940) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Widows (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
Dope (2015) 7:30 p.m. VH1
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Attack the Block (2011) 9:45 p.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 10:15 p.m. Paramount
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Missing (2003) 10:31 p.m. Encore
The Birdcage (1996) 11 p.m. Ovation
Lucy (2014) 11 p.m. TNT
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 11:15 p.m. Epix
TV highlights for Jan. 10-16 include Maria Callas on “Great Performances” and the return of “American Gods”
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 10 - 16 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: Jan. 10: “Citizen Kane” on TCM; “Glory” on Encore; “In the Heat of the Night” on TCM and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.