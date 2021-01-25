What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Big Sky’ on ABC and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS After receiving confidential information regarding weapon-smuggling, Bishop and Torres (Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama) get involved in a deadly shootout in a former sheriff’s residence that has been designated a historical site. Mark Harmon and Sean Murray also star with guest star Chris Boudreaux. 8 p.m. CBS

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Two Sentence Horror Stories (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. the CW

To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson and his mother host the season premiere with guests Jimmy Kimmel, Andrea Savage and Sherri Shepherd. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Cain (Morris Chestnut) tries to be a hero at a crash scene but is struck by a car. Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Andy Cohen and Nina Totenberg learn about ancestors who had to fight to survive in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Trickster With Maggie (Crystle Lightning) missing, Jared (Joel Oulette) is alone at home when confronted by Richie (Joel Thomas Hynes) in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish When the power goes out in the neighborhood, Dre (Anthony Anderson) goes into survival mode and begins to stockpile essentials in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

PBS American Portrait This four-part documentary concludes with a look at people struggling to create an anti-racist American future. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits Texas songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard performs. (N) 9 p.m. KVCR

Mixed-ish The spinoff comedy set in 1980s-era America returns for a new season with young Rainbow Johnson (Arica Himmel) and her siblings searching for an identity in a world where many others see them as neither Black nor white. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter and Gary Cole also return. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted A rogue militia group opens fire on several teenagers crossing the Canadian border into the U.S. in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky After they learn the truth about Cody’s fate, Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) cooperate to track down Ronald (Brian Geraghty). Also, Helen (Valerie Mahaffey) learns more about her son’s activities, and Merrilee (Brooke Smith) struggles with the painful discovery that she didn’t really know her husband. Patrick Gallagher guest stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Trump’s American Carnage” takes a detailed look at the presidency of Donald Trump, including division and violence that took place during his time in office. 10 p.m. KOCE

Six Degrees With Mike Rowe Mike Rowe explores how Civil War troops were fed in the field and explores a wartime cookbook from the era. 10 p.m. Discovery



SPORTS

College Basketball Kentucky visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Connecticut, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN; Missouri visits Auburn, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. KCOP

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ron Lieber; Cicely Tyson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Amy Schumer; Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Wendy Williams; Anthony Anderson; author Claudia Oshry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tika Sumpter (“Mixed-ish”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wendy Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall JonBenét Ramsey’s father John Ramsey and her half-brother John Andrew Ramsey. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Matthew McConaughey (“Green Lights”); Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Yaz’s “Only You”; Adam Lambert; Venus Williams. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Power struggles; kitchen health; getting out of a rut; being the best version of oneself. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard (“Top Gear America”); chef José Andrés; inaugural poet Amanda Gorman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Pornhub is under fire with accusations of videos being obtained without consent from those involved. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Kym Whitley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company(N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jason Segel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Susan Sarandon; JJ Watt; Thad Cockrell performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Colin Firth; Stanley Tucci; Adrianne Lenker performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Sal Iacono; Death Cab for Cutie performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Brooks Wheelan; author Ann Patchett. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; Jacob Collier performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Marsai Martin. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Dracula (1931) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Inside Man (2006) 9 a.m. AMC

Hoffa (1992) 9:08 a.m. Encore

Buck Privates (1941) 10 a.m. TCM

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 10:30 a.m. IFC

While We’re Young (2014) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

The Sessions (2012) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax

Split (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX

It Started With Eve (1941) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The Rover (2014) 12:15 p.m. TMC

Back to School (1986) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Backdraft (1991) 12:41 p.m. Cinemax

Girls Trip (2017) 1 p.m. FX

Harriet (2019) 1:05 p.m. HBO

All That Heaven Allows (1955) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 1:30 p.m. Sundance

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 2 p.m. Freeform

Courage Under Fire (1996) 2 p.m. Starz

The Big Lebowski (1998) 2 p.m. TMC

’71 (2014) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Noah (2014) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 3 p.m. AMC

Sword in the Desert (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 3 p.m. TNT

The Untouchables (1987) 4 p.m. Showtime

Urban Cowboy (1980) 4 p.m. TMC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 5:45 p.m. Epix

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Road to Utopia (1945) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 6:48 p.m. Encore

1917 (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime

The Best Man (1999) 7 p.m. VH1

Independence Day (1996) 7:35 p.m. HBO

Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC

La La Land (2016) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Nutty Professor (1963) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 9 p.m. KLCS

The Birdcage (1996) 9 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 p.m. Epix

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 10 p.m. Syfy

The Blue Dahlia (1946) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Fury (2014) 11 p.m. AMC

Thelma & Louise (1991) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 11:50 p.m. HBO

