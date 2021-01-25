What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Big Sky’ on ABC and more
SERIES
NCIS After receiving confidential information regarding weapon-smuggling, Bishop and Torres (Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama) get involved in a deadly shootout in a former sheriff’s residence that has been designated a historical site. Mark Harmon and Sean Murray also star with guest star Chris Boudreaux. 8 p.m. CBS
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Two Sentence Horror Stories (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. the CW
To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson and his mother host the season premiere with guests Jimmy Kimmel, Andrea Savage and Sherri Shepherd. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Cain (Morris Chestnut) tries to be a hero at a crash scene but is struck by a car. Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Andy Cohen and Nina Totenberg learn about ancestors who had to fight to survive in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Trickster With Maggie (Crystle Lightning) missing, Jared (Joel Oulette) is alone at home when confronted by Richie (Joel Thomas Hynes) in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish When the power goes out in the neighborhood, Dre (Anthony Anderson) goes into survival mode and begins to stockpile essentials in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
PBS American Portrait This four-part documentary concludes with a look at people struggling to create an anti-racist American future. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Texas songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard performs. (N) 9 p.m. KVCR
Mixed-ish The spinoff comedy set in 1980s-era America returns for a new season with young Rainbow Johnson (Arica Himmel) and her siblings searching for an identity in a world where many others see them as neither Black nor white. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter and Gary Cole also return. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted A rogue militia group opens fire on several teenagers crossing the Canadian border into the U.S. in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky After they learn the truth about Cody’s fate, Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) cooperate to track down Ronald (Brian Geraghty). Also, Helen (Valerie Mahaffey) learns more about her son’s activities, and Merrilee (Brooke Smith) struggles with the painful discovery that she didn’t really know her husband. Patrick Gallagher guest stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Trump’s American Carnage” takes a detailed look at the presidency of Donald Trump, including division and violence that took place during his time in office. 10 p.m. KOCE
Six Degrees With Mike Rowe Mike Rowe explores how Civil War troops were fed in the field and explores a wartime cookbook from the era. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
College Basketball Kentucky visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Connecticut, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN; Missouri visits Auburn, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. KCOP
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ron Lieber; Cicely Tyson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Amy Schumer; Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Wendy Williams; Anthony Anderson; author Claudia Oshry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tika Sumpter (“Mixed-ish”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wendy Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall JonBenét Ramsey’s father John Ramsey and her half-brother John Andrew Ramsey. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Matthew McConaughey (“Green Lights”); Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Yaz’s “Only You”; Adam Lambert; Venus Williams. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Power struggles; kitchen health; getting out of a rut; being the best version of oneself. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard (“Top Gear America”); chef José Andrés; inaugural poet Amanda Gorman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Pornhub is under fire with accusations of videos being obtained without consent from those involved. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Kym Whitley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company(N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jason Segel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Susan Sarandon; JJ Watt; Thad Cockrell performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Colin Firth; Stanley Tucci; Adrianne Lenker performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Sal Iacono; Death Cab for Cutie performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Brooks Wheelan; author Ann Patchett. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; Jacob Collier performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Marsai Martin. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Dracula (1931) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Inside Man (2006) 9 a.m. AMC
Hoffa (1992) 9:08 a.m. Encore
Buck Privates (1941) 10 a.m. TCM
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 10:30 a.m. IFC
While We’re Young (2014) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
The Sessions (2012) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax
Split (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX
It Started With Eve (1941) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The Rover (2014) 12:15 p.m. TMC
Back to School (1986) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Backdraft (1991) 12:41 p.m. Cinemax
Girls Trip (2017) 1 p.m. FX
Harriet (2019) 1:05 p.m. HBO
All That Heaven Allows (1955) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 1:30 p.m. Sundance
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 2 p.m. Freeform
Courage Under Fire (1996) 2 p.m. Starz
The Big Lebowski (1998) 2 p.m. TMC
’71 (2014) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Noah (2014) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 3 p.m. AMC
Sword in the Desert (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 3 p.m. TNT
The Untouchables (1987) 4 p.m. Showtime
Urban Cowboy (1980) 4 p.m. TMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 5:45 p.m. Epix
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Road to Utopia (1945) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 6:48 p.m. Encore
1917 (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime
The Best Man (1999) 7 p.m. VH1
Independence Day (1996) 7:35 p.m. HBO
Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC
La La Land (2016) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Nutty Professor (1963) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 9 p.m. KLCS
The Birdcage (1996) 9 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 p.m. Epix
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 10 p.m. Syfy
The Blue Dahlia (1946) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Fury (2014) 11 p.m. AMC
Thelma & Louise (1991) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 11:50 p.m. HBO
