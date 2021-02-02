How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes nominations announcement

The early mornings of awards season are upon us yet again, kicking off with Wednesday’s announcement of the 2021 Golden Globe Award nominations.

The nominees spanning television, film and music will be announced virtually by actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, who will be doing the honors for the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. at 5:35 a.m. Pacific.

Parker and Henson will appear on NBC News’ “Today” show to announce the major category portion of the nods, including best motion picture, television series, director and performances by actors and actresses.

The nominations will also be simulcast on NBC’s sister network E! News and livestreamed on E! Online, as well as E!'s social pages and YouTube channel.

The HFPA-hosted event will also be streamed in full there, and on the Golden Globes website, with updates coming through on their social media pages too.

As for predictions, our resident awards expert, Glenn Whipp, expects nods for the dramas “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; and the comedy/musicals “The Prom,” “Palm Springs,” “Hamilton,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “On the Rocks.”

On the TV side, the frontrunners are “The Crown,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Bridgerton” and “Lovecraft Country” for drama. For comedy, Whipp predicts nods for “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Ramy,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Ted Lasso.” You can read his full roundup here.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Feb. 28. The ceremony will be telecast live on NBC on both coasts at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Legendary television producer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award, and Oscar-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda will be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. The children of filmmaker Spike Lee — Satchel and Jackson Lee — will serve as this year’s Golden Globe ambassadors.