What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots’ on PBS and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Rock This new biographical series leaps forward and backward in time to provide a mostly fictional account of the life of actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson (himself). Adrian Groulx plays Johnson at age 10; Bradley Constant at 15; and Uli Latufeku from 18 to 20. John Tui, Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson, Fasitua Amosa and Ana Tuisila also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Two Sentence Horror Stories This anthology series of brief, chilling tales ends its second season with two new episodes. In the first, a Nigerian American nurse struggles to shield her stroke-paralyzed twin sister from a dark force that feeds on the most vulnerable and unprotected. Martyne Musau and Nicole Nkowkolo star. In the finale, Joel Oulette stars as an Indigenous man who confronts dark history when he and his girlfriend take their podcast to a Wild West reenactment. Christie Burke also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

To Tell the Truth Celebrity panelists Brad Garrett, Donald Faison and Cheryl Hines. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Musician Pharrell Williams and filmmaker Kasi Lemmons each uncover rare first-person accounts of their enslaved ancestors in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Queen Sugar Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) tries to use local government to protect the community, especially local landowners, from her family in the season premiere. Nicholas Ashe, Rutina Wesley, Greg Vaughn and Kofi Siriboe also star. 8 p.m. OWN

7 Little Johnstons (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC

Advertisement

Kenan “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson stars in this new sitcom as a recently widowed father who struggles to balance his high-profile role as an Atlanta morning TV show host with his responsibilities to his two daughters (Dani Lane, Dannah Lane). Don Johnson, Chris Redd and Kimrie Lewis also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Trickster Maggie and Jared (Crystle Lightning, Joel Oulette) are on the run for their lives, but an encounter with Wade (Kalani Queypo) leaves Jared convinced that he can stop his father in the season finale of the supernatural drama. Anna Lambe, Nathan Alexis and Craig Lauzon also star. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Andre (Anthony Anderson) has second thoughts about recreational use after catching Junior and Olivia (Marcus Scribner and Katlyn Nichol) smoking marijuana together in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Prodigal Son The team is investigating the murder of an architect who was renovating an allegedly haunted hotel when Bright (Tom Payne) falls into an open elevator shaft. While trapped and unconscious, he imagines an alternate world in which he leads a semi-normal life and his father (Michael Sheen) isn’t a notorious serial killer. Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips and Halston Sage also star. 9 p.m. Fox

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. is executive producer, writer and host of this documentary miniseries that traces the 400-year history of the Black church in America. Interviews include Oprah Winfrey, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. 9 p.m. KOCE

Mixed-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Big Sky While knocking on doors and searching for clues, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald (Brian Geraghty) in this new episode of the thriller. 10 p.m. ABC

Temptation Island (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. USA

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (season premiere) (N) 10:30 p.m. BET



SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT

2021 Australian Open Tennis Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kevin James (“The Crew”); the Daytona 500 winner. (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. Fox

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. Fox

The Talk FINNEAS performs. (N) 1 p.m. CBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ricki Lake; TikTok star Hyram Yarbro; Drew and Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Toni Braxton’s “You Mean The World to Me”; Dwayne Johnson, Stacey Leilua and Ana Tuisila (“Young Rock”); Leslie Grace performs. (N) 2 p.m. NBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. CBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney. (N) 3 p.m. NBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; Midnight KPBS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Aubrey Plaza. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Noah Centineo; Slowthai and Skepta perform. 11:34 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; H.E.R. performs. 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. ABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Desus and Mero; former professional football player Ryan Shazier. 12:36 a.m. NBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Arnett; Maria Bakalova. 12:37 a.m. CBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Machel Montano. (N) 1:36 a.m. NBC



MOVIES

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC

Wedding Daze (2006) 9:37 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

True Grit (2010) 9:40 a.m. HBO

First Man (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Source Code (2011) 10 a.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:29 and 10:19 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Emma. (2020) 11:30 a.m. HBO

Al Capone (1959) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Being John Malkovich (1999) 11:35 a.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) Noon AMC

Advertisement

Kong: Skull Island (2017) Noon TNT

Crash (2004) 12:56 p.m. Cinemax

The Revenant (2015) 1 p.m. FX

The Wedding Singer (1998) 1 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

Drumline (2002) 1:35 p.m. HBO

Neighbors (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

Ghost (1990) 2 and 10 p.m. TMC

The Brothers McMullen (1995) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3 p.m. AMC

Hereditary (2018) 3 p.m. Showtime

Zoolander (2001) 3:45 p.m. IFC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) 4 p.m. Sundance

Humoresque (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

Do the Right Thing (1989) 5:15 p.m. Showtime

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 5:27 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB

Laggies (2014) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 6:46 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 7:16 p.m. Encore

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America

8 Mile (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Just Mercy (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Sabotage (2014) 8 p.m. IFC

Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. TMC

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 9 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Four Daughters (1938) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Thunderball (1965) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Walk the Line (2005) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax

Men in Black (1997) 10:59 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11 p.m. Showtime

The Truman Show (1998) 11:05 p.m. Epix

Advertisement