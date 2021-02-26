What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk: ‘It Was Always You’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

A Wild Year On Earth In the new episode “November-December,” millions of migrating monarch butterflies converge in the forests of Mexico for the winter, a gathering that coincides with the Mexican Day of the Dead. Meanwhile, in South Africa, returning rains are welcomed by nesting birds, and in Australia, warming waters trigger the annual coral spawning in the magnificent Great Barrier Reef. Laura Carmichael (“Downton Abbey”) narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Nick Jonas is the musical guest and host in this new episode. 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits Utah, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Loyola Marymount visits Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN; UCLA visits Colorado, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Texas visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. CBS; Michigan visits Indiana, 9 a.m. Fox; Tennessee visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits DePaul, 9 a.m. FS1; Washington visits Arizona, 11 a.m. CBS; Illinois visits Wisconsin, 11 a.m. ESPN; LSU visits Arkansas, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Miami visits Clemson, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Marquette visits Connecticut, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma, Noon ABC; Florida visits Kentucky, 1 p.m. CBS; Florida State visits North Carolina, 1 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits West Virginia, 1 p.m. ESPN2; La Salle visits George Mason, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Creighton visits Xavier, 2 p.m. Fox; Louisville visits Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Kansas, 5 p.m. ESPN

Women’s College Basketball St. John’s visits Creighton, 11 a.m. FS1; Teams TBA, 5 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. ABC

America Together With Harris Faulkner The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines: Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Marc Siegel. Mass vaccination sites in Texas: Casey Stegall. 7 p.m. Fox News

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Lola Ogunnaike. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Forecasting climate, COVID-19 pandemic and the economy: Bill Gates. U.S./Saudi relations; the murder of Jamal Khashoggi: Author Meghan O’Sullivan (“Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America’s Power”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Former acting Secretary of DHS Chad Wolf. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Former White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa; Carol Lee; Eugene Robinson; Bret Stephens. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur, Dispatch. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Caleb Anderson, 12-year-old recruited by Georgia Tech. Panel: Ben Domenech; Jane Harman; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter CPAC 2021, the state of the GOP and pro-Trump media: David Weigel, the Washington Post; Farai Chideya; author Jill Filipovic (“Ok Boomer, Let’s Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind”). How the White House press corps is adjusting to the Biden administration: Katie Rogers, the New York Times. Big tech, misinformation and the erosion of local news: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.). The New York Times’ diversity report: Carolyn Ryan, the New York Times. An interview with retiring Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kat Timpf; Mo Elleithee; Steve Krakauer, Fourth Watch; Marie Harf; Republican strategist Alexandra Wilkes; FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Jim Gray (“Talking to GOATs: The Moments You Remember and the Stories You Never Heard”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Why more Americans have not received a COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. service members on the al-Asad airbase in Iraq describe surviving a ballistic missile attack; author Colson Whitehead. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

America Together With Harris Faulkner: The Shot COVID-19 vaccines: Dr. Peter Hotez; Dr. Marc Siegel. Mass vaccination sites: Casey Stegall. (N) 7 p.m. Fox News

MOVIES

Dances With Wolves Kevin Costner stars and directs this 1990 western about a Civil War veteran (Costner) who lives with American Indians and learns to appreciate their way of life. Mary McDonnell and Graham Greene also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Bill and Ted (Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves) have a lot riding on their final history report. With the help of a mysterious stranger (George Carlin) and a time machine, the boys deliver a presentation complete with actual historical figures from Socrates to Sigmund Freud in this 1989 comedy, 8 p.m. HBO. The 1991 sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” follows at 9:30.

Girl in the Basement Inspired by true events, this new TV thriller chronicles the story of a teenager whose father held her prisoner in the basement of their family home for more than 20 years, having told his wife and the girl’s siblings that she had run away with an unsuitable boyfriend none of them liked. Judd Nelson, Joely Fisher, Stefanie Scott and Emily Topper star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

It Was Always You A woman’s (Erin Krakow) engagement planning is derailed by a severe storm that strands her fiancé across town and having his free-spirited brother (Tyler Hynes) hanging around doesn’t help in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Best Man (1999) 8 a.m. Freeform

Grease (1978) 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Lethal Weapon (1987) 9 a.m. Showtime

Knute Rockne, All American (1940) 9 a.m. TCM

Frozen (2013) 9:31 a.m. Encore

A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Paramount

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

12 Angry Men (1957) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Twister (1996) 11 and 11 p.m. USA

Monsters University (2013) 11:17 a.m. Encore

Rio (2011) Noon Nickelodeon

Star Trek (2009) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Minority Report (2002) 12:30 p.m. Ovation

Jurassic Park (1993) 12:30 and 8:15 p.m. TBS

A Man for All Seasons (1966) 12:30 p.m. TCM

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 12:45 p.m. Freeform

The Hate U Give (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

Clueless (1995) 1:10 p.m. POP

Just Mercy (2019) 1:24 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1:29 p.m. Syfy

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 1:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Help (2011) 1:30 and 8 p.m. Paramount

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 1:30 and 8 p.m. USA

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 2 p.m. Epix

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 2 p.m. FX

Chariots of Fire (1981) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Pretty Woman (1990) 3:25 p.m. Freeform

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Fright Night (2011) 3:30 p.m. TMC

Gorillas in the Mist (1988) 4 p.m. KCET

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:58 p.m. Syfy

Apollo 13 (1995) 5:01 p.m. Ovation

Independence Day (1996) 5:35 p.m. HBO

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. AMC

Groundhog Day (1993) 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. IFC

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Sundance

Chicago (2002) 8:03 p.m. Encore

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 9 p.m. TCM

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 9:54 p.m. Starz

Braveheart (1995) 10 p.m. Encore

In the Line of Fire (1993) 11 p.m. Ovation

The Wind and the Lion (1975) 11 p.m. TCM

