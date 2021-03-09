What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Chicago Med’; COVID-19 specials
SERIES
Tough as Nails Crew members must convert a stadium from a concert venue to a soccer field in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) hires an old Navy colleague (Steven Weber) to join him in the emergency department in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) starts a recruiting drive for the town’s new volunteer fire department. Also, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) tries to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life. Hiram (Mark Consuelos) clashes with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Madchen Amick) and Kevin (Casey Cott) over the direction of their latest investigation. 8 p.m. the CW
The Masked Singer (season premiere) Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
South Park As the town’s residents clamor for the COVID-19 vaccine, a militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated in this new episode of the animated comedy. 8 p.m. Comedy Central
SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew Several young girls approach Nancy (Kennedy McMann) seeking her help finding a volleyball teammate who they claim was kidnapped by a ghost. Also, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) share a moment. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. the CW
Game of Talents Adapted from a successful South Korean TV format, this new game show features two teams of contestants who guess the hidden talents of mystery performers. Wayne Brady hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games Guy Fieri sends two boxes to the homes of three of his chef friends, who create dishes that highlight and honor bacon. 9 p.m. Food Network
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) are sent to make an arrest after a high-profile shooting. The situation becomes complicated when it’s clear someone doesn’t want them to make it back to the station. Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer and Marina Squerciati also star in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. NBC
The Con A man moves to Miami and pretends to be Prince Khalid bin al-Saud in an attempt to swindle a wealthy Florida real estate mogul and others out of millions in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Good Trouble The Fosters and the Hunters get together for a Dutch-themed going-away party for Brandon (David Lambert) and Eliza (Monica Nickel). Also, Callie (Maia Mitchell) has an awkward encounter with Jamie (Beau Mirchoff), and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) struggles to tell the moms the truth. 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Resident Alien Fearing failure, Harry (Alan Tudyk) seeks help finding his ship. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Lives Well Lived: COVID-19 This new special profiles victims of the pandemic and their families. 5 p.m. MSNBC
Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic This new special documents the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in California and the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom. 7 p.m. the CW
SPORTS
College basketball Big East tournament: Marquette versus Georgetown, noon FS1; Butler versus Xavier, 3 p.m. FS1; DePaul versus Providence, 6 p.m. FS1
NHL hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Ducks, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; FS Prime; NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dua Lipa. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Mike Tirico; golfer Jordan Spieth; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Damson Idris; Stephen A. Smith; Edgar Ramírez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Eddie Murphy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Phil Keoghan (“Tough as Nails”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Pooch Hall (“Cherry”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lisa Vanderpump; swimmer Jessica Long. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Beverly Peele and Kai Zen Bickle discuss accusations against fashion designer Peter Nygard. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ike Barinholtz (“Moxie”); Luvvie Ajayi Jones (“Professional Troublemaker”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil The mothers of the Bakersfield 3. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”); Niecy Nash. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Drops in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations; the vaccine rollout; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Girl chat. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norman Reedus; Charli D’Amelio; Dixie D’Amelio. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Bacon; Travon Free; Daya performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Gates; Audra McDonald; John Herndon. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Trevor Noah; Grouplove performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Zach King. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 a.m. IFC
Shine a Light (2008) 8:20 a.m. Epix
Searching (2018) 9 a.m. FX
The Firm (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 11 a.m. FX
Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FXX
About a Boy (2002) 11 a.m. TMC
Lincoln (2012) 11:25 a.m. HBO
Southside With You (2016) noon Showtime
Instant Family (2018) 12:05 p.m. Epix
The Half-Naked Truth (1932) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Double Jeopardy (1999) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Groundhog Day (1993) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Ready or Not (2019) 12:31 p.m. Cinemax
The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:45 p.m. TMC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1 p.m. MTV
21 Jump Street (2012) 1:26 p.m. Encore
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2 p.m. FX
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 2:08 p.m. Cinemax
Beyond the Lights (2014) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:19 and 11:13 p.m. Encore
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America
The Best Man (1999) 5 p.m. Freeform
World War Z (2013) 5 p.m. FX
Wise Blood (1979) 5 p.m. TCM
Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT
Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Antwone Fisher (2002) 5:55 p.m. HBO
Air Force One (1997) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Hidden Figures (2016) 6 p.m. FXX
Dead Again (1991) 6:11 p.m. Cinemax
RoboCop (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Paris, Texas (1984) 7 p.m. TCM
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 7:24 p.m. Encore
First Blood (1982) 7:25 p.m. Showtime
The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
Harriet (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
The Rundown (2003) 9:25 p.m. Paramount
Straight Time (1978) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:05 p.m. Epix
The Grey (2012) 11:15 p.m. TMC
In Good Company (2004) 11:33 p.m. Cinemax
