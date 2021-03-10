What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Clarice’ on CBS; ABC crossover event

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Walker Walker (Jared Padalecki) is stunned when Geri (recurring guest star Odette Annable) tells him she plans to sell the bar. Lindsey Morgan also stars with guest stars Alex Meneses, Genevieve Padalecki and Matt Barr. 8 p.m. the CW

Station 19 The action drama returns in a crossover event with sister show “Grey’s Anatomy.” 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Hell’s Kitchen The eight remaining chefs prepare a variety of burgers using randomly chosen ingredients. During the dinner service, Chef Gordon Ramsay becomes so enraged by one team’s performance that he kicks them out of the kitchen, leaving the other team to finish all the remaining orders. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots The tournament reaches its climax as the remaining eight bots battle to be crowned champion. 8 p.m. Discovery

Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) continues to wrestle with the ambiguous status of her relationship with Aaron (Trevor Jackson). Also, Sky and Jazz (Halle and Chloe Bailey) return from the Olympic trials while Jillian (Ryan Destiny) decides to continue working on her documentary in Tokyo. 8 p.m. Freeform

B Positive (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Superstore (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies An abrupt mass exodus of the student body forces Alaric (Matt Davis) and the squad to mount a drive to recruit new students to keep the Salvatore School afloat. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) agrees to help Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) with orientation sessions for the newcomers. Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. 9 p.m. the CW

Call Me Kat With Daniel (Lamorne Morris) out of town on the day Randi (Kyla Pratt) is moving into his place, Kat (Mayim Bialik) offers to give her a hand, and then stumbles on an secret about Daniel’s past. Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant also star with guest star Christopher Farrar. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine travels to Lafitte, La., where the owner of Boutte’s Bayou Restaurant is too proud to ask for help. 9 p.m. Food Network

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. WE

The Unicorn Ben (Omar Miller) is nervous about having a colonoscopy, so in a show of solidarity, Wade and Forrest (Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry) schedule appointments for the same procedure on the same day. Also, Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson) is determined not to get involved in her sister Meg’s (Nicole Byer in her recurring guest role) boyfriend drama, but Delia (Michaela Watkins) gets drawn into the mess. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing On the eve of her birthday Vanessa (Nancy Travis) refuses to believe that she needs to slow down a little in her role as a grandmother. Also, Joe (recurring guest star Jay Leno) tests Mike’s (Tim Allen) friendship. Héctor Elizondo, Amanda Fuller and Christoph Sanders also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Clarice After Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer (Natalie Brows), she experiences a series of vivid hallucinations in this new episode of the thriller. Devyn Tyler, Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn and Nick Sandow also star with guest star Edie Inksetter. 10 p.m. CBS

A Million Little Things As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads more widely across the United States, the city of Boston goes into lockdown, threatening the fate of Rome’s (Romany Malco) movie, while Maggie (Allison Miller) is forced to come home from Oxford in this new episode. David Giuntoli also stars with guest stars Chris Geere, Nikiva Dionne and Terry Chen. 10 p.m. ABC

Cake The short-form live-action/animated comedy returns for a new season with two episodes. 10 and 10:37 p.m. FXX

SPECIALS

What You Need to Know Grief counselors David Kessler and Rev. Angela T. Khabeb mark the one-year anniversary of the WHO declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. Noon ABC

Advertisement

All in America: The Year We Meet Again This new special broadcast live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., features President Joe Biden’s first prime-time address to the nation to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Host Chris Hayes will interview White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain about the Biden administration’s COVID-19 strategy. 5 p.m. MSNBC

Dateline NBC “COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown” 10 p.m. NBC

Mission Possible: The Race for a Vaccine (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

College Basketball Big 12 tournament: Oklahoma State versus West Virginia, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Baylor, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Kansas, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech versus Texas, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. ACC tournament: TBA versus Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; TBA versus Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN. Big East Tournament: TBA versus Villanova, 9 a.m. FS1; Seton Hall versus St. John’s, noon FS1; TBA versus Creighton, 3 p.m. FS1; TBA versus Connecticut, 6 p.m. FS1. Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Colorado, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Grammy Educator Award honoree announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; tax rules impacted by the pandemic; Dr. Debra Wattenberg; Eddie Huang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Kofi Siriboe; Kelly Rowland performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emmanuel Acho (“The Bachelor: After the Final Rose”); a veterinarian’s guide for pet health. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wesley Snipes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Eddie and Bella Murphy, KiKi Layne and costume designer Ruth E. Carter (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”); Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner (“Once Upon a Farm”); Maren Morris. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show New information on the origins of cult figures; Breonna Taylor’s mother. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Scott Evans. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Conan Anthony Anderson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Garner; Don Lemon; Adrianne Lenker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aaron Paul; Lake Street Dive performs; Billy Crystal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Joel McHale; Pete Buttigieg; Adam Duritz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Phoebe Bridgers; John Herndon with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Eddie Murphy; Tiana Major9 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lena Dunham. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Little Women (2019) 8:24 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 a.m. Showtime

Double Jeopardy (1999) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

The School of Rock (2003) 9:31 a.m. HBO

Oscar Wilde (1959) 9:45 a.m. TCM

WarGames (1983) 10:05 a.m. TMC

The Great Waltz (1938) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Everything Must Go (2010) 11:35 a.m. Epix

Face/Off (1997) Noon AMC

First Man (2018) Noon FX

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) Noon TMC

Advertisement

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 1 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Trading Places (1983) 1:41 p.m. Encore

Hidden Figures (2016) 2 p.m. FXX

Hit! (1973) 2:05 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

World War Z (2013) 3 p.m. FX

Hellboy (2004) 3:53 p.m. Starz

Ad Astra (2019) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

Woman of the Year (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:05 p.m. HBO

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix

The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8 p.m. BBC America

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. CMT

Rushmore (1998) 8 p.m. Epix

Downton Abbey (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Ex Machina (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8:45 p.m. LOGO

Gunga Din (1939) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Scrooged (1988) 9:35 p.m. Epix

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. Paramount

Inside Man (2006) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 10:56 p.m. Encore

Field of Dreams (1989) 11 p.m. CMT

Sinbad the Sailor (1947) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement