What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Clarice’ on CBS; ABC crossover event
SERIES
Young Sheldon (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Walker Walker (Jared Padalecki) is stunned when Geri (recurring guest star Odette Annable) tells him she plans to sell the bar. Lindsey Morgan also stars with guest stars Alex Meneses, Genevieve Padalecki and Matt Barr. 8 p.m. the CW
Station 19 The action drama returns in a crossover event with sister show “Grey’s Anatomy.” 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The eight remaining chefs prepare a variety of burgers using randomly chosen ingredients. During the dinner service, Chef Gordon Ramsay becomes so enraged by one team’s performance that he kicks them out of the kitchen, leaving the other team to finish all the remaining orders. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots The tournament reaches its climax as the remaining eight bots battle to be crowned champion. 8 p.m. Discovery
Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) continues to wrestle with the ambiguous status of her relationship with Aaron (Trevor Jackson). Also, Sky and Jazz (Halle and Chloe Bailey) return from the Olympic trials while Jillian (Ryan Destiny) decides to continue working on her documentary in Tokyo. 8 p.m. Freeform
B Positive (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superstore (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Legacies An abrupt mass exodus of the student body forces Alaric (Matt Davis) and the squad to mount a drive to recruit new students to keep the Salvatore School afloat. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) agrees to help Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) with orientation sessions for the newcomers. Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. 9 p.m. the CW
Call Me Kat With Daniel (Lamorne Morris) out of town on the day Randi (Kyla Pratt) is moving into his place, Kat (Mayim Bialik) offers to give her a hand, and then stumbles on an secret about Daniel’s past. Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant also star with guest star Christopher Farrar. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine travels to Lafitte, La., where the owner of Boutte’s Bayou Restaurant is too proud to ask for help. 9 p.m. Food Network
Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. WE
The Unicorn Ben (Omar Miller) is nervous about having a colonoscopy, so in a show of solidarity, Wade and Forrest (Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry) schedule appointments for the same procedure on the same day. Also, Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson) is determined not to get involved in her sister Meg’s (Nicole Byer in her recurring guest role) boyfriend drama, but Delia (Michaela Watkins) gets drawn into the mess. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing On the eve of her birthday Vanessa (Nancy Travis) refuses to believe that she needs to slow down a little in her role as a grandmother. Also, Joe (recurring guest star Jay Leno) tests Mike’s (Tim Allen) friendship. Héctor Elizondo, Amanda Fuller and Christoph Sanders also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Clarice After Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer (Natalie Brows), she experiences a series of vivid hallucinations in this new episode of the thriller. Devyn Tyler, Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn and Nick Sandow also star with guest star Edie Inksetter. 10 p.m. CBS
A Million Little Things As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads more widely across the United States, the city of Boston goes into lockdown, threatening the fate of Rome’s (Romany Malco) movie, while Maggie (Allison Miller) is forced to come home from Oxford in this new episode. David Giuntoli also stars with guest stars Chris Geere, Nikiva Dionne and Terry Chen. 10 p.m. ABC
Cake The short-form live-action/animated comedy returns for a new season with two episodes. 10 and 10:37 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
What You Need to Know Grief counselors David Kessler and Rev. Angela T. Khabeb mark the one-year anniversary of the WHO declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. Noon ABC
All in America: The Year We Meet Again This new special broadcast live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., features President Joe Biden’s first prime-time address to the nation to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Host Chris Hayes will interview White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain about the Biden administration’s COVID-19 strategy. 5 p.m. MSNBC
Dateline NBC “COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown” 10 p.m. NBC
Mission Possible: The Race for a Vaccine (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
College Basketball Big 12 tournament: Oklahoma State versus West Virginia, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Baylor, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; TBA versus Kansas, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech versus Texas, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. ACC tournament: TBA versus Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; TBA versus Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; TBA versus Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN. Big East Tournament: TBA versus Villanova, 9 a.m. FS1; Seton Hall versus St. John’s, noon FS1; TBA versus Creighton, 3 p.m. FS1; TBA versus Connecticut, 6 p.m. FS1. Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Colorado, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Grammy Educator Award honoree announcement. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; tax rules impacted by the pandemic; Dr. Debra Wattenberg; Eddie Huang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kofi Siriboe; Kelly Rowland performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emmanuel Acho (“The Bachelor: After the Final Rose”); a veterinarian’s guide for pet health. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wesley Snipes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Eddie and Bella Murphy, KiKi Layne and costume designer Ruth E. Carter (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”); Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner (“Once Upon a Farm”); Maren Morris. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show New information on the origins of cult figures; Breonna Taylor’s mother. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Scott Evans. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Anthony Anderson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Garner; Don Lemon; Adrianne Lenker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aaron Paul; Lake Street Dive performs; Billy Crystal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Joel McHale; Pete Buttigieg; Adam Duritz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; Phoebe Bridgers; John Herndon with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eddie Murphy; Tiana Major9 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lena Dunham. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Little Women (2019) 8:24 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 a.m. Showtime
Double Jeopardy (1999) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:30 a.m. Epix
The School of Rock (2003) 9:31 a.m. HBO
Oscar Wilde (1959) 9:45 a.m. TCM
WarGames (1983) 10:05 a.m. TMC
The Great Waltz (1938) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Everything Must Go (2010) 11:35 a.m. Epix
Face/Off (1997) Noon AMC
First Man (2018) Noon FX
Oasis: Supersonic (2016) Noon TMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 1 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Trading Places (1983) 1:41 p.m. Encore
Hidden Figures (2016) 2 p.m. FXX
Hit! (1973) 2:05 p.m. TMC
World War Z (2013) 3 p.m. FX
Hellboy (2004) 3:53 p.m. Starz
Ad Astra (2019) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
Woman of the Year (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:05 p.m. HBO
Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix
The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8 p.m. BBC America
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. CMT
Rushmore (1998) 8 p.m. Epix
Downton Abbey (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Ex Machina (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8:45 p.m. LOGO
Gunga Din (1939) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Scrooged (1988) 9:35 p.m. Epix
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. Paramount
Inside Man (2006) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 10:56 p.m. Encore
Field of Dreams (1989) 11 p.m. CMT
Sinbad the Sailor (1947) 11:30 p.m. TCM
