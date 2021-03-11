What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; COVID pandemic

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist Red and Dembe (James Spader and Hisham Tawfiq) are in peril when Townsend (Reg Rogers) deploys a torture specialist (Laverne Cox) who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Jonathan Mangum. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an eco-friendly approach to sausage making; a portable product designed to keep things cool; a unique take on riding the waves; and a solution for shopping with a newborn. There’s also an update on Hug Sleep. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race In this new episode the contestants are paired up and challenged to turn one another into their own drag doppelgängers. Loni Love joins the judges panel with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews. 8 p.m. VH1

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Tyler Twombly, Josephine Lee, Aaron Hickok and Lionel. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 Crime novelist Scott Turow discusses the 1996 killing of Angie Dodge, which landed the wrong man in prison for 20 years. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri revisits an old barbecue buddy in Pacifica, Calif., to check out his crowd-pleasing take on pork ribs and a new spin on an old standby. 9 p.m. Food Network

Wynonna Earp Wynonna and Waverly (Melanie Scrofano and Dominique Provost-Chalkley) have a Halloween they’ll never forget in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Back to School: Kids, COVID and the Fight to Reopen CNN anchor Jake Tapper hosts this new special examining how America’s schools can be reopened quickly and safely. 6 p.m. CNN

SPORTS

College Basketball SEC tournament: TBA versus Alabama, 9 a.m. ESPN. AAC tournament: TBA versus Wichita State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Cincinnati versus SMU, noon ESPN2; semifinal, 3:30 p.m. ESPN. Big East tournament semifinals: 3 and 6 p.m. FS1. Big 12 tournament semifinals: 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 tournament semifinal: 8:30 p.m. ESPN.

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Matthew McConaughey; Camila Alves. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Giacomo Gianniotti; Jenna Ortega. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Singer Kelsea Ballerini. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Soleil Moon Frye. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Author Rashad Jennings. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Shaunie O’Neal (“Basketball Wives”) and son Shareef discuss his heart surgery. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Eddie Murphy (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hilary Duff (“My Little Brave Girl”); guest host Brooke Baldwin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ross Mathews (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); CeCe Winans. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week One year of the COVID-19 pandemic; the stimulus bill; President Biden’s prime-time speech: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Eamon Javers, CNBC; Toluse Olorunipa, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today. Moderator Susan Davis, NPR. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Podcaster Annabelle Gurwitch (“Tiny Victories”); author Scott Galloway (“Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity”); Larry Wilmore (“Amend: The Fight for America”). (N) 10 and 11 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 11:02 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Offerman; Hailey Bieber; Freddie Gibbs; the Alchemist. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Anthony Fauci. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sacha Baron Cohen; Wesley Snipes; Charlotte Lawrence. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Spade; Jason Mantzoukas; Raghav Mehrotra. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek; Owen Wilson; the Weeknd. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jay Pharoah. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Going in Style Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) directed this 2017 heist comedy that’s largely a remake of a 1979 movie of the same title. Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin star as three cash-strapped senior citizens who decide to rob the bank that is going to restructure their pension funds. Joey King, Matt Dillon, Ann-Margret and Christopher Lloyd also star. 8:15 p.m. HBO

Deep Cover (1992) 8:34 a.m. Cinemax

Trading Places (1983) 8:38 a.m. Encore

Inside Out (2015) 8:46 a.m. Starz

CastAway (2000) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Anna Karenina (2012) 9 a.m. and 10:10 p.m. TMC

First Man (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Side Effects (2013) 10:22 a.m. Cinemax

Friday Night Lights (2004) 10:25 a.m. Starz

Fighting With My Family (2019) 10:30 a.m. Epix

The Dead Zone (1983) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

The World’s End (2013) 10:45 a.m. IFC

A League of Their Own (1992) 11 a.m. POP

Public Enemies (2009) 12:26 p.m. Starz

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 1 p.m. FX

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Platoon (1986) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Temple Grandin (2010) 1:15 p.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon (1987) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

The Fighter (2010) 2:35 p.m. Cinemax

Inside Man (2006) 3 p.m. BBC America

East of Eden (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

Frances Ha (2012) 3 p.m. TMC

Neighbors (2014) 3:30 p.m. FX

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Silverado (1985) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Snatch (2000) 4 p.m. IFC

RoboCop (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

High Fidelity (2000) 5:20 p.m. HBO

Hustlers (2019) 5:35 p.m. Showtime

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6 p.m. BBC America

Stand and Deliver (1988) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Juno (2007) 6:20 p.m. Starz

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 6:40 p.m. Encore

Casablanca (1942) 7 p.m. TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:30 and 10:42 p.m. Bravo

Doctor Sleep (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 8 p.m. TMC

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Going in Style (2017) 8:15 p.m. HBO

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Citizen Kane (1941) 9 p.m. TCM

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Set It Off (1996) 10 p.m. TBS

Warrior (2011) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Knocked Up (2007) 10:30 p.m. E!

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 10:33 p.m. Cinemax

