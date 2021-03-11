What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; COVID pandemic
SERIES
The Blacklist Red and Dembe (James Spader and Hisham Tawfiq) are in peril when Townsend (Reg Rogers) deploys a torture specialist (Laverne Cox) who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims. 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Jonathan Mangum. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an eco-friendly approach to sausage making; a portable product designed to keep things cool; a unique take on riding the waves; and a solution for shopping with a newborn. There’s also an update on Hug Sleep. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race In this new episode the contestants are paired up and challenged to turn one another into their own drag doppelgängers. Loni Love joins the judges panel with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews. 8 p.m. VH1
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Tyler Twombly, Josephine Lee, Aaron Hickok and Lionel. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 Crime novelist Scott Turow discusses the 1996 killing of Angie Dodge, which landed the wrong man in prison for 20 years. 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri revisits an old barbecue buddy in Pacifica, Calif., to check out his crowd-pleasing take on pork ribs and a new spin on an old standby. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wynonna Earp Wynonna and Waverly (Melanie Scrofano and Dominique Provost-Chalkley) have a Halloween they’ll never forget in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Back to School: Kids, COVID and the Fight to Reopen CNN anchor Jake Tapper hosts this new special examining how America’s schools can be reopened quickly and safely. 6 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
College Basketball SEC tournament: TBA versus Alabama, 9 a.m. ESPN. AAC tournament: TBA versus Wichita State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Cincinnati versus SMU, noon ESPN2; semifinal, 3:30 p.m. ESPN. Big East tournament semifinals: 3 and 6 p.m. FS1. Big 12 tournament semifinals: 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 tournament semifinal: 8:30 p.m. ESPN.
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Matthew McConaughey; Camila Alves. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Giacomo Gianniotti; Jenna Ortega. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Singer Kelsea Ballerini. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Soleil Moon Frye. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Author Rashad Jennings. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Shaunie O’Neal (“Basketball Wives”) and son Shareef discuss his heart surgery. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Eddie Murphy (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hilary Duff (“My Little Brave Girl”); guest host Brooke Baldwin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ross Mathews (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); CeCe Winans. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week One year of the COVID-19 pandemic; the stimulus bill; President Biden’s prime-time speech: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Eamon Javers, CNBC; Toluse Olorunipa, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today. Moderator Susan Davis, NPR. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Podcaster Annabelle Gurwitch (“Tiny Victories”); author Scott Galloway (“Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity”); Larry Wilmore (“Amend: The Fight for America”). (N) 10 and 11 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 11:02 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Offerman; Hailey Bieber; Freddie Gibbs; the Alchemist. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Anthony Fauci. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sacha Baron Cohen; Wesley Snipes; Charlotte Lawrence. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Spade; Jason Mantzoukas; Raghav Mehrotra. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek; Owen Wilson; the Weeknd. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jay Pharoah. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Going in Style Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) directed this 2017 heist comedy that’s largely a remake of a 1979 movie of the same title. Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin star as three cash-strapped senior citizens who decide to rob the bank that is going to restructure their pension funds. Joey King, Matt Dillon, Ann-Margret and Christopher Lloyd also star. 8:15 p.m. HBO
Deep Cover (1992) 8:34 a.m. Cinemax
Trading Places (1983) 8:38 a.m. Encore
Inside Out (2015) 8:46 a.m. Starz
CastAway (2000) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Anna Karenina (2012) 9 a.m. and 10:10 p.m. TMC
First Man (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Side Effects (2013) 10:22 a.m. Cinemax
Friday Night Lights (2004) 10:25 a.m. Starz
Fighting With My Family (2019) 10:30 a.m. Epix
The Dead Zone (1983) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
The World’s End (2013) 10:45 a.m. IFC
A League of Their Own (1992) 11 a.m. POP
Public Enemies (2009) 12:26 p.m. Starz
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 1 p.m. FX
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Platoon (1986) 1:15 p.m. AMC
Temple Grandin (2010) 1:15 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon (1987) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
The Fighter (2010) 2:35 p.m. Cinemax
Inside Man (2006) 3 p.m. BBC America
East of Eden (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
Frances Ha (2012) 3 p.m. TMC
Neighbors (2014) 3:30 p.m. FX
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Silverado (1985) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Snatch (2000) 4 p.m. IFC
RoboCop (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
High Fidelity (2000) 5:20 p.m. HBO
Hustlers (2019) 5:35 p.m. Showtime
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6 p.m. BBC America
Stand and Deliver (1988) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Juno (2007) 6:20 p.m. Starz
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 6:40 p.m. Encore
Casablanca (1942) 7 p.m. TCM
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:30 and 10:42 p.m. Bravo
Doctor Sleep (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 8 p.m. TMC
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Going in Style (2017) 8:15 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
Citizen Kane (1941) 9 p.m. TCM
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Set It Off (1996) 10 p.m. TBS
Warrior (2011) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Knocked Up (2007) 10:30 p.m. E!
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 10:33 p.m. Cinemax
