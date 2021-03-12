What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ on Nickleodeon
SPECIALS
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Kenan Thompson hosts and Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform his latest single, “Anyone,” and “Intentions,” joined by Quavo. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPORTS
College Basketball America East tournament: UMass-Lowell visits Hartford, 8 a.m. ESPN2. Big Ten tournament, semifinals: 10 a.m. CBS; 12:30 p.m. CBS. SEC tournament, semifinal: 10 a.m. ESPN. MEAC tournament, final: 10 a.m. ESPN2. AAC Tournament, semifinals: noon ESPN2; 2:30 p.m. ESPN2. Mountain West tournament, final: 3 p.m. CBS. Big 12 tournament, final: 3 p.m. ESPN. Big East tournament, final: 3:30 p.m. Fox. MAC tournament, final: 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. ACC tournament, final: 5:30 p.m. ESPN. Southland tournament, final: 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 tournament, final: 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Big West tournament, final: 8:30 p.m. ESPN2.
Golf: 2021 Players Championship Third Round, 10 a.m. NBC
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
WEEKEND TALK
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Lawrence K. Jackson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Sunday TV Talk Shows, March 14: “Face the Nation” on CBS; “Meet the Press” on NBC; “This Week” on ABC; “Fox News Sunday” on Fox and Fox News and more
MOVIES
Isn’t It Romantic An architect (Rebel Wilson) who has an aversion to romantic comedies gets knocked unconscious and wakes to find herself somehow trapped in just such a cliché-filled love story. Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra and Betty Gilpin also star in director Todd Strauss-Schulson‘s 2019 comedy. 7:30 p.m. TNT
A House on Fire The seemingly perfect life and family of a successful doctor (Stephanie March) takes a dark turn that leaves her family and career in ruin. Shaun Benson also stars in this new fact-based drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 8 a.m. FX
Rocky Balboa (2006) 8:40 a.m. HBO
Test Pilot (1938) 9 a.m. TCM
About a Boy (2002) 9 a.m. TMC
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9:43 a.m. Encore
Neighbors (2014) 10 a.m. FX
The Bad News Bears (1976) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount
While We’re Young (2014) 10:45 a.m. TMC
Run Silent, Run Deep (1958) 11:15 a.m. TCM
In Good Company (2004) 11:21 a.m. Cinemax
Kung Fu Panda (2008) Noon CMT
Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation
Inherit the Wind (1960) 1 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 1 and 7 p.m. USA
The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform
Warrior (2011) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 1:30 p.m. VH1; 6 p.m. Comedy Central
Lincoln (2012) 1:45 p.m. HBO
Into the Woods (2014) 1:47 p.m. Encore
First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 2:15 p.m. CMT
Identity (2003) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Producers (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me (2010) 3:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Creed II (2018) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Hope Springs (2012) 3:55 p.m. Encore
Mean Girls (2004) 4:05 and 11:35 p.m. MTV
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Meet the Parents (2000) 4:30 p.m. CMT
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:39 and 10:53 p.m. Bravo
Batman Begins (2005) 5 p.m. KCOP
Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Thelma & Louise (1991) 5 p.m. Sundance
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5 p.m. TBS
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970) 5 p.m. TCM
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5 p.m. TNT
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6 p.m. E!
Point Break (1991) 6 p.m. HBO
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 and 11 p.m. IFC
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 6:48 p.m. Starz
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 7:13 p.m. Encore
The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Isn’t It Romantic (2019) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Paranormal Activity (2007) 7:35 p.m. TMC
Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Speed (1994) 8 p.m. HBO
The Blues Brothers (1980) 8 p.m. IFC
A House on Fire (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Grease (1978) 8 p.m. Sundance
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform
The Final Girls (2015) 9 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:27 p.m. E!
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:30 p.m. CMT
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10 p.m. Epix
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:55 p.m. BET
