Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ on Nickleodeon

Kenan Thompson gestures upward at a small blimp
Kenan Thompson hosts “Kids’ Choice Awards 2021" on Nickleodeon.
(Erik Umphery / Nickleodeon)
By Ed Stockly
Share

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SPECIALS

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Kenan Thompson hosts and Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform his latest single, “Anyone,” and “Intentions,” joined by Quavo. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPORTS

College Basketball America East tournament: UMass-Lowell visits Hartford, 8 a.m. ESPN2. Big Ten tournament, semifinals: 10 a.m. CBS; 12:30 p.m. CBS. SEC tournament, semifinal: 10 a.m. ESPN. MEAC tournament, final: 10 a.m. ESPN2. AAC Tournament, semifinals: noon ESPN2; 2:30 p.m. ESPN2. Mountain West tournament, final: 3 p.m. CBS. Big 12 tournament, final: 3 p.m. ESPN. Big East tournament, final: 3:30 p.m. Fox. MAC tournament, final: 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. ACC tournament, final: 5:30 p.m. ESPN. Southland tournament, final: 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Pac-12 tournament, final: 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Big West tournament, final: 8:30 p.m. ESPN2.

Golf: 2021 Players Championship Third Round, 10 a.m. NBC

Advertisement

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

WEEKEND TALK

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Lawrence K. Jackson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Television

Sunday TV Talk Shows: ‘Face the Nation’ and ‘Meet the Press’

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters at the White House, in Washington. Fauci won a $1 million award from the Israeli Dan David Foundation for “courageously defending science” during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, the foundation named Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, as the winner of one of three prizes, saying he had earned it over a lifetime of leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, as well as his advocacy for the vaccines against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Television

Sunday TV Talk Shows: ‘Face the Nation’ and ‘Meet the Press’

Sunday TV Talk Shows, March 14: “Face the Nation” on CBS; “Meet the Press” on NBC; “This Week” on ABC; “Fox News Sunday” on Fox and Fox News and more

MOVIES

Isn’t It Romantic An architect (Rebel Wilson) who has an aversion to romantic comedies gets knocked unconscious and wakes to find herself somehow trapped in just such a cliché-filled love story. Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra and Betty Gilpin also star in director Todd Strauss-Schulson‘s 2019 comedy. 7:30 p.m. TNT

A House on Fire The seemingly perfect life and family of a successful doctor (Stephanie March) takes a dark turn that leaves her family and career in ruin. Shaun Benson also stars in this new fact-based drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 8 a.m. FX

Rocky Balboa (2006) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Test Pilot (1938) 9 a.m. TCM

About a Boy (2002) 9 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9:43 a.m. Encore

Neighbors (2014) 10 a.m. FX

The Bad News Bears (1976) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

While We’re Young (2014) 10:45 a.m. TMC

Run Silent, Run Deep (1958) 11:15 a.m. TCM

In Good Company (2004) 11:21 a.m. Cinemax

Kung Fu Panda (2008) Noon CMT

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation

Inherit the Wind (1960) 1 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 1 and 7 p.m. USA

The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Warrior (2011) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 1:30 p.m. VH1; 6 p.m. Comedy Central

Lincoln (2012) 1:45 p.m. HBO

Into the Woods (2014) 1:47 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 2:15 p.m. CMT

Identity (2003) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Producers (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) 3:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Creed II (2018) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Hope Springs (2012) 3:55 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Mean Girls (2004) 4:05 and 11:35 p.m. MTV

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Meet the Parents (2000) 4:30 p.m. CMT

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:39 and 10:53 p.m. Bravo

Batman Begins (2005) 5 p.m. KCOP

Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Thelma & Louise (1991) 5 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5 p.m. TBS

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970) 5 p.m. TCM

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5 p.m. TNT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6 p.m. E!

Point Break (1991) 6 p.m. HBO

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 and 11 p.m. IFC

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 6:48 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 7:13 p.m. Encore

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Paranormal Activity (2007) 7:35 p.m. TMC

Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Speed (1994) 8 p.m. HBO

The Blues Brothers (1980) 8 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

A House on Fire (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Grease (1978) 8 p.m. Sundance

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

The Final Girls (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:27 p.m. E!

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:30 p.m. CMT

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10 p.m. Epix

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:55 p.m. BET

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: The Grammys, March Madness, the ‘Snyder Cut’ and more

Trevor Noah hosts the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: The Grammys, March Madness, the ‘Snyder Cut’ and more

TV highlights for March 14-20 also include the Lifetime movie “V.C. Andrews’ Ruby” and a Netflix doc about the college admissions scandal.

TV Grids for the week of March. 14 - 20 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of March. 14 - 20 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of March. 14 - 20 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Advertisement

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Searchers’; ‘Forrest Gump’

John Wayne stars in the classic western "The Searchers," directed by John Ford.

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Searchers’; ‘Forrest Gump’

Movies on TV this week: March 14: “The Searchers” on TCM; “Forrest Gump” on AMC; “Titanic” on Starz and more

Movies on TV the week of March. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV the week of March. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, March. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Advertisement

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement