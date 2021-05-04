What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.’; ‘NCIS’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) prepares to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients while his team investigates a hit-and-run that killed a biker. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock It’s 2032 and election day is approaching in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin (also Panabaker) goes to great lengths to save her. Grant Gustin also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Pooch Perfect In the semifinals the teams groom dogs based on their favorite decades. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Conrad and Nic (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) plan a relaxing day off as her due date approaches, but they’re forced to rush back to the hospital to help treat a patient with a medical mystery in the new episode. Manish Dayal and Jane Leeves also star with guest star Cara Ricketts. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Comics Lewis Black and Roy Wood Jr. learn about hardships in their ancestry which may have attributed to their ability to find humor in adversity in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE

OutDaughtered (Season finale) 8 p.m. TLC

FBI The team searches for two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son in this new episode. Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym star. 9 p.m. CBS

Supergirl Cast member Chyler Leigh directs this flashback episode that sees young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiencing exposure to kryptonite for the first time. 9 p.m. The CW

Philly D.A. A woman fights for probation reform but knows a slip-up could land her back in prison in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Prodigal Son After a terrifying incident at Claremont, Malcolm (Tom Payne) hunts multiple killers in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of New York City (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

Chopped There’s only one open spot in the dessert round because a mysterious fifth chef is going to compete against those who make it that far. 9 p.m. Food Network

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie and Lindor (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jesse James Keitel and Omar Metwally) try to get things back on track after the motel is reduced to rubble. Brian Geraghty and Britt Robertson also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Escaping Eritrea” uses secret footage and testimony to document torture, arbitrary detention and indefinite forced conscription in Eritrea in Eastern Africa. 10 p.m. KOCE

Cruel Summer Kate (Olivia Holt) prepares her defense in the lawsuit while finding friendship with an unlikely ally. Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez and Andrea Anders also star in this new episode of the psychological thriller. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Travis Taylor and his team return for a second season of the supernatural investigation series. 10:03 p.m. History

Chad Chad (Nasim Pedrad) realizes that his little sister (Ella Mika) is more mature than he is. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Toronto Raptors visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC and TNT

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Philadelphia Union versus Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. FS1; Cruz Azul versus Toronto FC, 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Joe Jonas; author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today TikTok as a source of mental health help for teens; chef Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Rainesford Stauffer; author Emmanuel Acho; executive producer Dave Filoni. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”); Jon Batiste performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family John Stamos; pastry chef Jane Soudah; DeVon Franklin. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Author DeVon Franklin ("[Live Free]”); chef Evette Rios. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Toni Trucks; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Mario Dedivanovic. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Catherina Zeta-Jones (“Prodigal Son”); Jennifer Nettles. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Channing Tatum; Casey Wilson; Alicia Silverstone; Taylor Momsen performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Synthetic opioids; Dr. Laura Berman. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A scammer in Nigeria. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Luke Bryan performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Angela Bassett. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andrew Garfield; Sara Bareilles; Renée Elise Goldsberry; Paula Pell; Busy Philipps; Thomas Rhett. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Hopkins; Florian Zeller; Mazie Hirono. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rosario Dawson; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Anitta performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Jodie Turner-Smith; George Saunders; Mario Duplantier performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ellen DeGeneres; Wolf Alice performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Kal Penn. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

A Hidden Life Writer-director Terrence Malick’s 2019 historical drama tells the story of Franz Jagerstatter (August Diehl), an Austrian farmer and devout Catholic who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. Valerie Pachner and Matthias Schoenaerts also star, with Michael Nyqvist and Bruno Ganz in their final performances. 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Kid Detective Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) stars as a man who had become famous when he was younger as a “kid detective,” and at 32, runs a struggling detective agency. He’s hired by a high school student (Sophie Nélisse) to investigate her boyfriend’s murder. Wendy Crewson and Sarah Sutherland also star in this 2020 Canadian mystery-dramedy written and directed by Evan Morgan. 9 p.m. Starz

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 9:30 a.m. AMC

American Made (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:43 a.m. HBO

American Hustle (2013) 10 a.m. Sundance

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 11 a.m. TBS

Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The Devil’s Own (1997) 11:38 a.m. and 8:05 p.m. Encore

Margot at the Wedding (2007) 1 p.m. TMC

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 1:15 p.m. IFC

The Dead Zone (1983) 1:50 p.m. Epix

Queen & Slim (2019) 1:57 p.m. Cinemax

Double Jeopardy (1999) 2 p.m. AMC

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 2 p.m. FXX

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 2:03 p.m. TBS

Hoosiers (1986) 2:35 p.m. TMC

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 2:51 p.m. Starz

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

The Hurt Locker (2008) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3:32 p.m. Syfy

Dreamgirls (2006) 3:50 p.m. HBO

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Gladiator (2000) 4 and 11 p.m. IFC

Rescue Dawn (2006) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Others (2001) 4:11 p.m. Cinemax

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 4:47 p.m. TBS

Hairspray (1988) 5 p.m. TCM

Heat (1995) 5:10 p.m. Encore

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6:02 p.m. Syfy

Muriel’s Wedding (1994) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX

The Last Samurai (2003) 7:30 p.m. IFC

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 7:34 p.m. TBS

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Life of Pi (2012) 8 p.m. HBO

Georgy Girl (1966) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Saint Maud (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Cape Fear (1991) 10 p.m. Encore

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:10 p.m. HBO

