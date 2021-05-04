What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.’; ‘NCIS’ on CBS
SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) prepares to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients while his team investigates a hit-and-run that killed a biker. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock It’s 2032 and election day is approaching in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
Young Rock It's 2032 and election day is approaching in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin (also Panabaker) goes to great lengths to save her. Grant Gustin also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Pooch Perfect In the semifinals the teams groom dogs based on their favorite decades. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Conrad and Nic (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) plan a relaxing day off as her due date approaches, but they’re forced to rush back to the hospital to help treat a patient with a medical mystery in the new episode. Manish Dayal and Jane Leeves also star with guest star Cara Ricketts. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Comics Lewis Black and Roy Wood Jr. learn about hardships in their ancestry which may have attributed to their ability to find humor in adversity in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE
OutDaughtered (Season finale) 8 p.m. TLC
FBI The team searches for two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son in this new episode. Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym star. 9 p.m. CBS
Supergirl Cast member Chyler Leigh directs this flashback episode that sees young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiencing exposure to kryptonite for the first time. 9 p.m. The CW
Philly D.A. A woman fights for probation reform but knows a slip-up could land her back in prison in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Prodigal Son After a terrifying incident at Claremont, Malcolm (Tom Payne) hunts multiple killers in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of New York City (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo
Chopped There’s only one open spot in the dessert round because a mysterious fifth chef is going to compete against those who make it that far. 9 p.m. Food Network
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie and Lindor (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jesse James Keitel and Omar Metwally) try to get things back on track after the motel is reduced to rubble. Brian Geraghty and Britt Robertson also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Escaping Eritrea” uses secret footage and testimony to document torture, arbitrary detention and indefinite forced conscription in Eritrea in Eastern Africa. 10 p.m. KOCE
Cruel Summer Kate (Olivia Holt) prepares her defense in the lawsuit while finding friendship with an unlikely ally. Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez and Andrea Anders also star in this new episode of the psychological thriller. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Travis Taylor and his team return for a second season of the supernatural investigation series. 10:03 p.m. History
Chad Chad (Nasim Pedrad) realizes that his little sister (Ella Mika) is more mature than he is. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Toronto Raptors visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC and TNT
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Philadelphia Union versus Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. FS1; Cruz Azul versus Toronto FC, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Joe Jonas; author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today TikTok as a source of mental health help for teens; chef Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Rainesford Stauffer; author Emmanuel Acho; executive producer Dave Filoni. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”); Jon Batiste performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family John Stamos; pastry chef Jane Soudah; DeVon Franklin. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Author DeVon Franklin ("[Live Free]”); chef Evette Rios. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Toni Trucks; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Mario Dedivanovic. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Catherina Zeta-Jones (“Prodigal Son”); Jennifer Nettles. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Channing Tatum; Casey Wilson; Alicia Silverstone; Taylor Momsen performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Synthetic opioids; Dr. Laura Berman. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A scammer in Nigeria. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Luke Bryan performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Angela Bassett. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andrew Garfield; Sara Bareilles; Renée Elise Goldsberry; Paula Pell; Busy Philipps; Thomas Rhett. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Hopkins; Florian Zeller; Mazie Hirono. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rosario Dawson; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Anitta performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Jodie Turner-Smith; George Saunders; Mario Duplantier performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ellen DeGeneres; Wolf Alice performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Kal Penn. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
A Hidden Life Writer-director Terrence Malick’s 2019 historical drama tells the story of Franz Jagerstatter (August Diehl), an Austrian farmer and devout Catholic who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. Valerie Pachner and Matthias Schoenaerts also star, with Michael Nyqvist and Bruno Ganz in their final performances. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” tells the story of an Austrian farmer who became a conscientious objector during World War II.
The Kid Detective Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) stars as a man who had become famous when he was younger as a “kid detective,” and at 32, runs a struggling detective agency. He’s hired by a high school student (Sophie Nélisse) to investigate her boyfriend’s murder. Wendy Crewson and Sarah Sutherland also star in this 2020 Canadian mystery-dramedy written and directed by Evan Morgan. 9 p.m. Starz
Review: Don’t be fooled by the title — ‘The Kid Detective’ is a clever genre-bender for grown-ups
Review: Don’t be fooled by the title — ‘The Kid Detective’ is a clever genre-bender for grown-ups
Adam Brody stars in “The Kid Detective,” a genre-blending meditation on the loss of innocence that successfully mixes mystery, dark comedy and drama.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 9:30 a.m. AMC
American Made (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:43 a.m. HBO
American Hustle (2013) 10 a.m. Sundance
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 11 a.m. TBS
Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX
The Devil’s Own (1997) 11:38 a.m. and 8:05 p.m. Encore
Margot at the Wedding (2007) 1 p.m. TMC
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 1:15 p.m. IFC
The Dead Zone (1983) 1:50 p.m. Epix
Queen & Slim (2019) 1:57 p.m. Cinemax
Double Jeopardy (1999) 2 p.m. AMC
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 2 p.m. FXX
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 2:03 p.m. TBS
Hoosiers (1986) 2:35 p.m. TMC
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 2:51 p.m. Starz
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
The Hurt Locker (2008) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3:32 p.m. Syfy
Dreamgirls (2006) 3:50 p.m. HBO
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Gladiator (2000) 4 and 11 p.m. IFC
Rescue Dawn (2006) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Others (2001) 4:11 p.m. Cinemax
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 4:47 p.m. TBS
Hairspray (1988) 5 p.m. TCM
Heat (1995) 5:10 p.m. Encore
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6:02 p.m. Syfy
Muriel’s Wedding (1994) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX
The Last Samurai (2003) 7:30 p.m. IFC
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 7:34 p.m. TBS
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Life of Pi (2012) 8 p.m. HBO
Georgy Girl (1966) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Saint Maud (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Cape Fear (1991) 10 p.m. Encore
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:10 p.m. HBO
