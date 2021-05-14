What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Celebrating AAPI Heritage in Southern California’ on KNBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom This new documentary series explores the work of the world’s largest conservation project where diverse wildlife thrives, hidden in China’s national parks. Vanessa Kirby narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Keegan-Michael Key hosts with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Final Space The crew heads to Earth in an attempt to activate the Hyper-Trans Dimensional Bridge, but first it must make contact with someone on the other side of Final Space in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

SPECIALS

CNN Films: Race for the Vaccine This new special documents the effort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on the scientific teams behind the Pfizer/BioNTech and the National Institutes of Health (NIH)/Moderna vaccines. Dr. Sanjay Gupta narrates. 6 p.m. CNN

Celebrating AAPI Heritage in Southern California This new locally produced special celebrates the stories of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in Southern California. Hosted by Kim Tobin and Shanna Mendiola. 8 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Softball ACC Final, 9 a.m. ESPN; AAC Final, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Big 12, 1 p.m. ESPN2; SEC Final, 3 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky visit the Washington Mystics, 10 a.m. ABC; the Las Vegas Aces visit the Seattle Storm, Noon ABC

PGA Tour Golf Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m. Golf

Baseball The New York Mets visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m. BSW; the Oakland Athletics visit the Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m. FS1; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. FS1; the Miami Marlins visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA

146th Preakness Stakes From Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. (N) 2 p.m. NBC

NHL Hockey Playoffs: The Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals, 4:15 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition Dr. John Torres is a guest for a Q&A on COVID-19 vaccines for kids. There’s also an explanation of what happened with the Colonial Pipeline. (N) 9:30 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Personal History of David Copperfield Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) stars as the title character in this 2019 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1850 novel. The ensemble cast includes Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie and Anna Maxwell Martin. 8 p.m. HBO

Secrets on Sorority Row A woman is excited to learn that her daughter is pledging the same sorority that she and her best friend pledged back in their college days, until she starts getting some mysterious and very disturbing letters in this new thriller. Kristi McKarnie, Lauren Buglioli and Kate Edmonds star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Sweet Carolina Lacey Chabert stars in this 2021 romance as a successful New York marketing executive, who takes a break in her small rustic hometown, where she unexpectedly becoming guardian to her young niece and nephew and reconnects with her still-single high school flame (Tyler Hynes). 9 p.m. Hallmark

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:05 a.m. E!

True Romance (1993) 8:18 a.m. Encore

La La Land (2016) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

The Set-Up (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 10:19 a.m. Encore

East of Eden (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM

First Reformed (2017) 10:30 a.m. TMC

13 Going on 30 (2004) 10:35 a.m. HBO

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 11 a.m. Ovation

Beetlejuice (1988) 11 a.m. POP

The Wedding Singer (1998) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 11:45 a.m. Paramount

The Karate Kid (1984) Noon AMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Noon E!

Stakeout (1987) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Casablanca (1942) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 2 p.m. Syfy

Queen & Slim (2019) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 2:22 p.m. Paramount

Urban Cowboy (1980) 2:30 and 8 p.m. CMT

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 3:05 p.m. E!

Another Stakeout (1993) 3:15 p.m. IFC

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 4 p.m. KCET

Forrest Gump (1994) 4 and 7 p.m. Comedy Central

Big (1988) 4 p.m. POP

Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. TBS

Creed (2015) 4 p.m. VH1

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 5 p.m. Paramount

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 5:01 p.m. Ovation

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 5:18 p.m. Starz

The Goonies (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC

World War Z (2013) 5:30 p.m. FX

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 5:45 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 6:40 p.m. E!

Gilda (1946) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 8 p.m. KVCR

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX

Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. Paramount

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 8:33 p.m. TNT

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 p.m. POP

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. Syfy

Touch of Evil: Extended (1958) 9 p.m. TCM

Ready or Not (2019) 9:28 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 9:45 p.m. E!

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Paranormal Activity (2007) 10:43 p.m. Encore

Moneyball (2011) 11 p.m. AMC

The Times of Harvey Milk (1984) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Tropic Thunder (2008) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

Blockers (2018) 11:55 p.m. Freeform