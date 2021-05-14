What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Celebrating AAPI Heritage in Southern California’ on KNBC
SERIES
China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom This new documentary series explores the work of the world’s largest conservation project where diverse wildlife thrives, hidden in China’s national parks. Vanessa Kirby narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Keegan-Michael Key hosts with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Final Space The crew heads to Earth in an attempt to activate the Hyper-Trans Dimensional Bridge, but first it must make contact with someone on the other side of Final Space in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
SPECIALS
CNN Films: Race for the Vaccine This new special documents the effort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on the scientific teams behind the Pfizer/BioNTech and the National Institutes of Health (NIH)/Moderna vaccines. Dr. Sanjay Gupta narrates. 6 p.m. CNN
Celebrating AAPI Heritage in Southern California This new locally produced special celebrates the stories of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in Southern California. Hosted by Kim Tobin and Shanna Mendiola. 8 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Softball ACC Final, 9 a.m. ESPN; AAC Final, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Big 12, 1 p.m. ESPN2; SEC Final, 3 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky visit the Washington Mystics, 10 a.m. ABC; the Las Vegas Aces visit the Seattle Storm, Noon ABC
PGA Tour Golf Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m. Golf
Baseball The New York Mets visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m. BSW; the Oakland Athletics visit the Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m. FS1; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. FS1; the Miami Marlins visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
146th Preakness Stakes From Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. (N) 2 p.m. NBC
NHL Hockey Playoffs: The Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals, 4:15 p.m. NBC
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. SportsNet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition Dr. John Torres is a guest for a Q&A on COVID-19 vaccines for kids. There’s also an explanation of what happened with the Colonial Pipeline. (N) 9:30 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Personal History of David Copperfield Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) stars as the title character in this 2019 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1850 novel. The ensemble cast includes Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie and Anna Maxwell Martin. 8 p.m. HBO
Secrets on Sorority Row A woman is excited to learn that her daughter is pledging the same sorority that she and her best friend pledged back in their college days, until she starts getting some mysterious and very disturbing letters in this new thriller. Kristi McKarnie, Lauren Buglioli and Kate Edmonds star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Sweet Carolina Lacey Chabert stars in this 2021 romance as a successful New York marketing executive, who takes a break in her small rustic hometown, where she unexpectedly becoming guardian to her young niece and nephew and reconnects with her still-single high school flame (Tyler Hynes). 9 p.m. Hallmark
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:05 a.m. E!
True Romance (1993) 8:18 a.m. Encore
La La Land (2016) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
The Set-Up (1949) 9 a.m. TCM
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 10:19 a.m. Encore
East of Eden (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM
First Reformed (2017) 10:30 a.m. TMC
13 Going on 30 (2004) 10:35 a.m. HBO
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 11 a.m. Ovation
Beetlejuice (1988) 11 a.m. POP
The Wedding Singer (1998) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 11:45 a.m. Paramount
The Karate Kid (1984) Noon AMC
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Noon E!
Stakeout (1987) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Casablanca (1942) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 2 p.m. Syfy
Queen & Slim (2019) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 2:22 p.m. Paramount
Urban Cowboy (1980) 2:30 and 8 p.m. CMT
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 3:05 p.m. E!
Another Stakeout (1993) 3:15 p.m. IFC
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 4 p.m. KCET
Forrest Gump (1994) 4 and 7 p.m. Comedy Central
Big (1988) 4 p.m. POP
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. TBS
Creed (2015) 4 p.m. VH1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 5 p.m. Paramount
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 5:01 p.m. Ovation
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 5:18 p.m. Starz
The Goonies (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC
World War Z (2013) 5:30 p.m. FX
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 5:45 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 6:40 p.m. E!
Gilda (1946) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 8 p.m. KVCR
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX
Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. Paramount
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 8:33 p.m. TNT
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 p.m. POP
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. Syfy
Touch of Evil: Extended (1958) 9 p.m. TCM
Ready or Not (2019) 9:28 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 9:45 p.m. E!
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Paranormal Activity (2007) 10:43 p.m. Encore
Moneyball (2011) 11 p.m. AMC
The Times of Harvey Milk (1984) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Tropic Thunder (2008) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
Blockers (2018) 11:55 p.m. Freeform
