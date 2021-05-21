What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Hacks’ on HBO; the season finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom This new episode documents the Chinese government’s national park pilot project to protect delicate flora and fauna. 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) hosts the season finale with musical guest Lil Nas X. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Kindred Spirits In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home. Then a few days later, in an incident widely believed in paranormal lore, her spirit testified against her son. In this new episode Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey try to conjure the spirits whom they imagine played a part in this case. 9 p.m. Travel
Final Space Gary and Quinn (voices of Olan Rogers, Tika Sumpter) go on a dangerous mission while Avocato (voice of Coty Galloway) tries to stop the Lord Commander’s (voice of David Tennant) ultimate transformation in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
Hacks After being sidelined by an inappropriate joke, an entitled young writer (Hannah Einbinder) tries to work with an aging legendary comic (Jean Smart) in a struggle to save both of their careers in the premiere of this drama about comedy that launched on HBO Max. 10:30 p.m. HBO
Jean Smart plays a Las Vegas comedian in “Hacks,” but the real subject of HBO Max’s new series is the generational divide.
SPORTS
2021 PGA Championship Third round, 7 a.m. ESPN and 10 a.m. CBS
College Softball NCAA Tournament, regionals: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 9:30 a.m. CNBC; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Islanders, Noon NBC; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. CNBC; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 4 p.m. Fox; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 7 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
IndyCar Racing Indianapolis 500, qualifying, 11 a.m. NBC; noon NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 11 a.m. ESPN; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 1:30 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 1:30 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 5:15 p.m. ABC; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN.
MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit the Portland Timbers, 12:30 p.m. ABC; the Colorado Rapids visit the L.A. FC, 7:30 p.m. KCOP
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke. (N) 9 a.m. KABCMOVIES
The Brass Bottle Tony Randall stars as a mild-mannered architect who buys a large antique urn, unaware that it is the prison of a genie (Burl Ives). Barbara Eden also stars in this 1964 comedy-fantasy whose premise was retooled into the sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie.” 7 p.m. TCM
Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins reteamed for this 2020 sequel, set in the mid-1980s, when Wonder Woman (Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) confront twin perils in a corrupt businessman and con artist (Pedro Pascal) and an insecure geologist (Kristen Wiig) who is turning into a supervillain. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also star and there’s a cameo by TV’s Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. 8 p.m. HBO
Dreamland In Depression-era dustbowl Texas, a family man (Finn Cole) learns of a bank robbery in a neighboring town in which five people were killed. There’s also a bounty of $20,000 on the bank robber (Margot Robbie) in director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s 2019 thriller. Travis Fimmel and Garrett Hedlund also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Spaceballs Director and star Mel Brooks parodies the “Star Wars” franchise with this 1987 comedy. Rick Moranis and John Candy also star. 9 p.m. Sundance
Seems Like Old Times (1980) 8:18 a.m. Encore
The American President (1995) 8:30 a.m. Ovation
Foreign Correspondent (1940) 9 a.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 9:30 a.m. FX
Transformers (2007) 9:30 a.m. NEWSNTN
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:25 a.m. Epix
Grandma (2015) 10:35 a.m. TMC
John Wick (2014) 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. USA
Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 11:50 a.m. Encore
Meet the Robinsons (2007) Noon Disney
Erin Brockovich (2000) 12:45 p.m. AMC
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 12:52 p.m. Starz
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 1 and 5:30 p.m. USA
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 1 and 8:30 p.m. VH1
The LEGO Movie (2014) 1:10 p.m. Freeform
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) 1:15 p.m. IFC
Unstoppable (2010) 1:30 p.m. A&E
Point Blank (1967) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 3 p.m. CMT
Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Hot Shots! (1991) 3:15 p.m. IFC
Stagecoach (1939) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Monster (2016) 3:30 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future (1985) 3:30 p.m. VH1
Matilda (1996) 3:40 p.m. Freeform
Freedom Writers (2007) 4 p.m. KCOP
The Last Picture Show (1971) 4 p.m. KCET
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
Friday (1995) 5 p.m. MTV
Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
Deadpool (2016) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. FX
The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. TNT
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5:40 p.m. Starz
The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:45 p.m. AMC
Shrek (2001) 5:45 p.m. Freeform
The Invisible Man (2020) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6 and 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 6 p.m. VH1
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 6:05 p.m. HBO
Pretty Woman (1990) 6:15 p.m. Bravo
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
The Bourne Identity (2002) 6:32 p.m. Syfy
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Shrek 2 (2004) 7:50 p.m. Freeform
Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. IFC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. USA; 10:45 p.m. USA
Bridesmaids (2011) 9 p.m. E!
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 9 p.m. Syfy
Open Range (2003) 9:30 p.m. CMT
Dead Man Walking (1995) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 p.m. Epix
Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of May. 23 - 29 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
TV highlights for May 16-22 also include the two-part “MTV Movie & TV Awards” with Scarlett Johansson and the series finale of “Last Man Standing.”
TV Grids for the entire week of May. 9 - 15 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: May 16: ‘Dead Man Walking’ on Cinemax; ‘Platoon’ on Sundance and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.