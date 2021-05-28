What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Moonlight’ on Showtime; ‘Final Space’; ’36 Hours’; and more
SERIES
China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom This documentary series explores the Chinese government’s national park pilot project to protect delicate flora and fauna. 8 p.m. BBC America
Open House This new episode profiles inspiring people who have helped others during the pandemic. 9 p.m. NBC
Final Space The crew fights to survive a ship-wide invasion of possessed Garys (voice of Olan Rogers) in this new episode of the animated science fiction adventure. With the voices of Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, Tika Sumpter and Steven Yeun. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
SPORTS
College Softball NCAA Tournament: Florida versus Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN; Alabama versus Kentucky, 11 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma versus Washington, noon ABC; Oklahoma State versus Texas, 1 p.m. ESPN; Arkansas versus Arizona, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Florida State versus LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech versus UCLA, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
College Lacrosse NCAA Tournament: Virginia versus North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Maryland versus Duke, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 1 and 7 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 4 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat, 10:30 a.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
PGA Tour Golf Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, 11 a.m. Golf; 2:30 p.m. CBS
UEFA Champions League Soccer Final: Manchester City versus Chelsea, noon CBS
2021 Senior PGA Championship Third round, noon NBC
NHL Hockey Playoffs Second Round: The New York Islanders visit the Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Daryn Carp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Moonlight One of the most acclaimed dramas of 2016, writer-director Barry Jenkins’ piercing coming-of-age drama chronicles three stages in the life of its main character, a young Black man played as a child, teenager and adult by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Roberts. Mahershala Ali also stars. 4:40 p.m. Showtime
36 Hours Airing as part of TCM’s Memorial Day Weekend lineup, director and screenwriter George Seaton’s clever 1965 thriller casts James Garner as a U.S. Army Major who is kidnapped and taken to Germany just days before the invasion at Normandy. Awakening in what appears to be a U.S. Army hospital, a German army psychiatrist (Rod Taylor) tries to trick him into believing World War II is over in order to gather D-Day intelligence. Eva Marie Saint also stars. 5 p.m. TCM
Descendants 2 A 2017 sequel to the 2015 movie about the offspring of legendary Disney characters, this animated musical fantasy stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart. 6 p.m. Disney
Oslo Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott star as Norwegian foreign minister Mona Juul and her sociologist husband in this new feature film about the development of the back-channel negotiations that led to the 1990s Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization. 8 p.m. HBO
Israeli journalist Amos Elon once wrote that the demands for justice presented by the Israeli-Palestinian impasse exceed the human capacity to administer it.
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8 a.m. FX
Overlord (2018) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
No Time for Sergeants (1958) 8:30 a.m. TCM
The Sessions (2012) 9:01 a.m. Cinemax
Taken (2008) 9:20 a.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:23 a.m. USA
A Bug’s Life (1998) 9:30 a.m. Freeform
Cast Away (2000) 9:30 a.m. NEWSNTN
The Rundown (2003) 9:30 a.m. POP
Do the Right Thing (1989) 9:50 a.m. Encore
Love and Monsters (2020) 9:50 a.m. Epix
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. AMC
American Pie (1999) 11:30 a.m., 5:41 and 11:55 p.m. Bravo
Easy A (2010) Noon and 7 p.m. CMT
A Hidden Life (2019) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:49 p.m. USA
The Gift (2015) 1 p.m. Lifetime
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 1:05 p.m. TMC
World War Z (2013) 1:30 p.m. FXX
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 1:55 p.m. HBO
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2 p.m. AMC
Molly’s Game (2017) 2 p.m. FX
The Devil’s Own (1997) 2:13 p.m. Encore
Wanted (2008) 2:30 p.m. A&E
Out of the Furnace (2013) 3 p.m. TMC
Moneyball (2011) 4 p.m. AMC
A River Runs Through It (1992) 4:08 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:30 p.m. USA
Zootopia (2016) 4:40 p.m. Freeform
Moonlight (2016) 4:40 p.m. Showtime
‘71 (2014) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
36 Hours (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
Hereditary (2018) 5 p.m. TMC
The American President (1995) 5:01 p.m. Ovation
Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO
A Simple Favor (2018) 5:30 p.m. Lifetime
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Descendants 2 (2017) 6 p.m. Disney
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 6:15 p.m. Encore
Raising Arizona (1987) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 7:10 p.m. Freeform
Nazi Agent (1942) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. USA
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 8 p.m. Cinemax
We Were Soldiers (2002) 8 p.m. Epix
A Quiet Place (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance
John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 9:15 p.m. Freeform
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 10 p.m. Ovation
Patriot Games (1992) 10:20 p.m. Epix
Journey Into Fear (1942) 11 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11 p.m. USA
WALL-E (2008) 11:50 p.m. Freeform
