What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Her Pen Pal’ on Hallmark; ‘Secrets of a Marine’s Wife’ on Lifetime
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty The good luck of the Whiskers runs out when history repeats itself in this new episode of the documentary nature series. 8 p.m. BBC America
The uncertain fate of a ‘Meerkat Manor’ mainstay has avid fans of the Animal Planet reality show upset and demanding answers.
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective 2020 Queen Latifah is the driving force behind this powerful collection of short original films from rising female directors of color. “A Song of Grace,” the first of four new episodes, follows 12-year-old composer Grace Moore as she navigates the challenges of today’s world and writes a new composition. That’s followed by “Game Changer,” “Change the Name” and “Black Birth.” 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 p.m. BET
SPECIALS
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is both narrator and an executive producer of this new special, which examines how social movements throughout American history have affected the nation’s laws and culture. Topics include the labor movement of the 1880s; the women’s suffrage movement; civil rights demonstrations of the 1960s; and today’s fight for LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement’s drive for criminal justice. 8 p.m. History
In a Juneteenth release, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s ‘Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America,’ tells how protest reshaped this country.
Honoring Our Kings: A Black Dad Conversation (N) 8 p.m. OWN
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship Third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. NBC
2020 UEFA European Championship Portugal versus Germany, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Spain versus Poland, 11:30 a.m. ABC
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit the San Diego Padres, 4 p.m. Fox; the Detroit Tigers visit the Angels, 7 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun visit the Chicago Sky, 11 a.m. CBS
2021 College World Series NC State versus Stanford, 11 a.m. ESPN; Arizona versus Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN
NWSL Soccer OL Reign at North Carolina Courage, 1 p.m. CBS
U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 6 p.m. NBC. Track and field: 5 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 7 p.m. NBC
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Islanders, 5 p.m. USA
MLS Soccer The Seattle Sounders FC visit the Galaxy, 6 p.m. SportsNet
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 8:30 p.m. TNT
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Amythyst Kiah; Derek Fleming and Tristen Epps; author Laura Lippman (“Dream Girl: A Novel”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Detroit Director Kathryn Bigelow’s 2017 period crime drama is a re-creation of a real-life incident during a 1967 race riot in the Michigan city, which led to three unarmed men being gunned down by police officers who went rogue. John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell, John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie star. 8 p.m. AMC
Fatale Screenwriter David Loughery’s 2020 thriller stars Michael Ealy as a former pro basketball star turned sports manager who succumbs to temptation during a trip to Las Vegas and has an overnight fling with a mysterious woman (Hilary Swank). Mike Colter, Geoffrey Owens and Danny Pino costar. 8 p.m. HBO
Secrets of a Marine’s Wife Sadie Calvano stars in this new true-crime docudrama about a 19-year-old who was married to a U.S. Marine corporal and expecting their first child when she abruptly vanished. Evan Roderick and Andre Anthony also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Her Pen Pal Victoria (Mallory Jansen) is thrilled that her best friend is getting married in Paris, until she learns her ex-boyfriend will be in attendance, with a date in tow. Victoria reconnects with a childhood pen pal (Josh Sasse) who lives in France in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World This 2020 documentary from Tom Ratcliffe and Becky Paige provides the backstory to one of the most iconic sports photos in American history: the image of two Black Olympians (Tommie Smith and John Carlos) raising their fists and bowing their heads on the awards platform during the 1968 Mexico City Games. 10 p.m. Sundance
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 a.m. Nickelodeon
The Godfather (1972) 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Paramount
EMMA. (2020) 8:26 a.m. Cinemax
Inside Out (2015) 8:27 a.m. Encore
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 9 a.m. POP
Say Amen, Somebody (1982) 9 a.m. TCM
42 (2013) 9 a.m. and 7:10 p.m. VH1
Se7en (1995) 9:02 a.m. Syfy
Laggies (2014) 9:05 a.m. TMC
Ice Age (2002) 9:06 a.m. Starz
The Hate U Give (2018) 10 a.m. FX
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:29 a.m. Starz
The Color Purple (1985) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Independence Day (1996) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Harriet (2019) 10:31 a.m. Cinemax
How She Move (2007) 10:45 a.m. TMC
The Fighter (2010) 11 a.m. Showtime
’71 (2014) 11:25 a.m. Epix
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 11:30 a.m. POP
Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) 11:30 a.m. TCM
It Could Happen to You (1994) 11:50 a.m. Encore
The Godfather, Part II (1974) Noon and 8:30 p.m. Paramount
Creed (2015) Noon TBS
Phantom Thread (2017) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FX
Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The Client (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
The Jungle Book (2016) 1:40 p.m. Freeform
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2 p.m. AMC
Selena (1997) 2 and 5 p.m. Bravo
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2 p.m. POP
Creed II (2018) 2:30 p.m. TBS
The Birdcage (1996) 4 p.m. KCET
Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. FX
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 4:10 p.m. Freeform
The Great Debaters (2007) 4:15 p.m. VH1
Kick-Ass (2010) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Enemy of the State (1998) 5 p.m. AMC
Black Panther (2018) 5 and 8 p.m. TBS
The Usual Suspects (1995) 5:01 p.m. Ovation
Ali (2001) 5:12 p.m. BET
Doubt (2008) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Coming to America (1988) 6:30 and 9 p.m. IFC
Hidden Figures (2016) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
12 Years a Slave (2013) 7 and 11:35 p.m. Sundance
Santa Fe Trail (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR
Just Mercy (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
The Exorcist (1973) 9 p.m. TMC
The Stranger (1946) 9:53 p.m. KVCR
Fences (2016) 10:15 p.m. VH1
Talk to Me (2007) 10:18 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10:25 p.m. Epix
The Witch (2015) 11:05 p.m. TMC
Men of Honor (2000) 11:15 p.m. AMC
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 11:21 p.m. Encore
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:45 p.m. HBO
What’s on TV This Week: Juneteenth with President Obama, an ‘iCarly’ reboot and more
What’s on TV This Week: Juneteenth with President Obama, an ‘iCarly’ reboot and more
TV highlights for June 13-19 include former President Barack Obama in a Juneteenth commemoration and Miranda Cosgrove in a reboot of her Nickelodeon series “iCarly.”
Movies on TV this week: June 13: ‘Ordinary People’ on Epix’; The Philadelphia Story on TCM; “The Godfather” and “The Godfather, Part II” on Paramount
Movies on TV for the entire week, June. 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of June. 13 - 19 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.