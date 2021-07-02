Guests on Sunday talk shows: Jeffrey Zients
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons; Dr. Michelle Henry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Katie Engelhart (“The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die”). 12:05 a.m. KTLA
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season premiere) The capture of Saddam Hussein; the killing of Osama bin Laden: Adm. William H. McRaven, U.S. Navy (retired). 8:30 p.m. KLCS
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.); Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS 2021 politics in America: Author Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership: In Turbulent Times”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). Race relations in America: Author Annette Gordon-Reed (“On Juneteenth”). The economy in America: Author Ruchir Sharma (“The 10 Rules of Successful Nations”), Culture in America: Author Louis Menand (“The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.); Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich (R-Ariz.); Dan Hoffman; Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Mayor Charles Burkett (R-Surfside, Fla.); Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.); Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah); Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.); former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the United States; reopening; vaccine hesitancy; new variants; the pandemic in other countries: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Seth Berkley, the Vaccine Alliance. Soundbites from Michael Hinojosa, Dallas Independent School District; Audrey Fix Schaefer, National Independent Venue Association; Brian Niccol, Chipotle. Panel: Audie Cornish, NPR; Author Adam Grant (“Think Again”); Kate Snow. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients; Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.); Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan and NATO Resolute Support. Author Gayle Tzemach (“The Daughters of Kobani”). Panel: Averi Harper; LZ Granderson, Los Angeles Times; Mary Jordan, the Washington Post; Molly Ball, Time. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas);Dr. Tom Frieden, Resolve to Save Lives. Author James Patterson (“Walk in My Combat Boots”). Panel: Charles Hurt; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Fourth of July; COVID-19 coverage: Dr. Jonathan Reiner; Oliver Darcy; Sara Fischer, Axios. The climate crisis: Emily Atkin; David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine. President Biden and the press: David Sanger, the New York Times; Jennifer Epstein, Bloomberg. U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan: Anna Coren. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Alexandra Wilkes; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Ari Fleischer; Edward-Isaac Dovere, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Eric Nusbaum (“Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between”). 3:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The Russian cyberattack on the U.S. government and some of America’s largest corporations; filmmaker Ken Burns; the St. Augustine H.S. Marching Band. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
Movies on TV this week, July 4: ‘Chinatown’ on TCM; ‘Goodfellas’ on BBC America; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Ovation; ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform
Movies on TV for the entire week, July. 4 - 10 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of July 4 - 10 in downloadable and printable PDF files
What’s on TV: Television listings
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.