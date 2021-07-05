What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Republic of Sarah’ on the CW; ‘Sharkfest’ on National Geographic
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
All American Spencer, Olivia and Jordan (Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling) want to get out of town for a few days, so they join Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) on a road trip to Atlanta to visit her aunt (guest star Kelly Jenrette), a journalism professor at one of the city’s historic Black colleges. Peyton Smith guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Katie and one suitor have a conversation about their future in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
In a first-person story published Monday by New York Magazine, the former “Bachelorette,” and the franchise’s first Black lead, did not mince words.
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs take on a new challenge: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter’s 21st birthday party. 8 p.m. Fox
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere) 8 p.m. VH1
The Republic of Sarah After Sarah (Stella Baker) discovers that everyone in Greylock is being charged foreign transaction fees, she and her friends decide to create a unique currency for the community. Grover (Ian Duff) tells Danny (Luke Mitchell) what really happened to Corinne (Hope Lauren) after he left. Landry Bender, Forrest Goodluck, Megan Follows and Nia Holloway also star. 9 p.m. The CW
BBQ Brawl The teams celebrate tailgating, a classic BBQ tradition. With team captains Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson. 9 p.m. Food Network
POV Writer and comic CJ Hunt makes his directorial debut with “The Neutral Ground,” a documentary that has its roots in 2015, when he documented a vote by the New Orleans City Council over the removal of four Confederate monuments. That action being delayed by multiple death threats led Hunt to explore how a losing army from 1865 still holds so much influence in 21st century America. 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Grill of Victory Three elite home grillers do Italian night with spices, meatballs and pizza on the grill. Host Sabin Lomac and judges Susie Bulloch and Darnell Ferguson pick the winners. 10 p.m. Food Network
SHARKFEST
When Sharks Attack “Predators in Paradise” (season premiere) In 2016, sharks descend on Maui. 8 p.m. National Geographic
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth In this new documentary Chris Hemsworth embarks on a quest to understand shark behavior and how humans can coexist with this apex predator. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Rogue Shark? The remote Whitsunday Islands off the Australian coast were rocked in October 2018 by a shocking series of shark attacks, but what made the finny assault even more noteworthy was that every attack took place in the same relatively tiny patch of ocean. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
2021 Wimbledon Championships Round of 16, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Ladies’ quarterfinals, 5 a.m. ESPN and ESPN2
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins, 3:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Red Sox visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; 7 p.m. ESPN
2021 Copa America Semifinal, 4 p.m. FS1
2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. NBC
NBA playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks (if necessary), 5:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”); American Authors perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jerry O’Connell (“Pictionary”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Noah Wyle; Brett Young; Marcela Valladolid; Steven Weber. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall André Leon Talley; Lyn Slater, a 68-year-old who became a fashion icon. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Shopping tips to get the best beef. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Whenever You Come Around”; Edgar Ramirez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jeannie Mai; Jon Pardi performs; dancer Shaheem Sanchez; guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Grohl; Lil Nas X; Blake Shelton performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Rita Moreno. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel Edgerton; Edward-Isaac Dovere. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
AMC Godfather marathon “The Godfather” (1972) Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, 1 p.m.; “The Godfather, Part II” (1974) Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, 5 p.m.; “The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990) Al Pacino and Diane Keaton. 9:30 p.m.
Evil Dead 2 (1987) 8:06 a.m. Cinemax
Urban Cowboy (1980) 9 a.m. Paramount
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Pillow Talk (1959) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Everest (2015) 10 a.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:25 a.m. Syfy
Gone Girl (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX
X-Men: First Class (2011) 11 a.m. Freeform
Sunday in New York (1963) 11 a.m. TCM
Judy (2019) Noon Epix
American Made (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
The Hunger Games (2012) 12:30 p.m. POP
A Few Good Men (1992) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
The Glass Bottom Boat (1966) 1 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:25 p.m. Syfy
William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 2 p.m. Epix
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 2 p.m. TNT
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 2:07 p.m. Cinemax
The Aviator (2004) 2:45 p.m. HBO
John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) 2:52 p.m. Encore
Sisters (2015) 3 p.m. FX; 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 3 p.m. TCM
Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Double Jeopardy (1999) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4 p.m. POP
I Love You, Man (2009) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4:45 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:55 and 10:55 p.m. Syfy
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5:40 p.m. HBO
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 5:56 p.m. Starz
You Can Count on Me (2000) 6:07 p.m. Cinemax
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Obsession (1976) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 7:30 p.m. POP
Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. HBO
I, Tonya (2017) 8 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8 p.m. Syfy
Ready or Not (2019) 9:39 p.m. Cinemax
Mean Girls (2004) 10 p.m. TRU
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:10 p.m. HBO
Friends With Benefits (2011) 10:15 p.m. Sundance
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:20 p.m. POP
Blow Out (1981) 11 p.m. TCM
Eastern Promises (2007) 11:04 p.m. Starz
