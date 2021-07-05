What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Republic of Sarah’ on the CW; ‘Sharkfest’ on National Geographic

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

All American Spencer, Olivia and Jordan (Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling) want to get out of town for a few days, so they join Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) on a road trip to Atlanta to visit her aunt (guest star Kelly Jenrette), a journalism professor at one of the city’s historic Black colleges. Peyton Smith guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Katie and one suitor have a conversation about their future in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs take on a new challenge: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter’s 21st birthday party. 8 p.m. Fox

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere) 8 p.m. VH1

The Republic of Sarah After Sarah (Stella Baker) discovers that everyone in Greylock is being charged foreign transaction fees, she and her friends decide to create a unique currency for the community. Grover (Ian Duff) tells Danny (Luke Mitchell) what really happened to Corinne (Hope Lauren) after he left. Landry Bender, Forrest Goodluck, Megan Follows and Nia Holloway also star. 9 p.m. The CW

BBQ Brawl The teams celebrate tailgating, a classic BBQ tradition. With team captains Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson. 9 p.m. Food Network

POV Writer and comic CJ Hunt makes his directorial debut with “The Neutral Ground,” a documentary that has its roots in 2015, when he documented a vote by the New Orleans City Council over the removal of four Confederate monuments. That action being delayed by multiple death threats led Hunt to explore how a losing army from 1865 still holds so much influence in 21st century America. 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Grill of Victory Three elite home grillers do Italian night with spices, meatballs and pizza on the grill. Host Sabin Lomac and judges Susie Bulloch and Darnell Ferguson pick the winners. 10 p.m. Food Network

SHARKFEST

When Sharks Attack “Predators in Paradise” (season premiere) In 2016, sharks descend on Maui. 8 p.m. National Geographic

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth In this new documentary Chris Hemsworth embarks on a quest to understand shark behavior and how humans can coexist with this apex predator. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Rogue Shark? The remote Whitsunday Islands off the Australian coast were rocked in October 2018 by a shocking series of shark attacks, but what made the finny assault even more noteworthy was that every attack took place in the same relatively tiny patch of ocean. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

2021 Wimbledon Championships Round of 16, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Ladies’ quarterfinals, 5 a.m. ESPN and ESPN2

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins, 3:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Red Sox visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; 7 p.m. ESPN

2021 Copa America Semifinal, 4 p.m. FS1

2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. NBC

NBA playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks (if necessary), 5:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”); American Authors perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jerry O’Connell (“Pictionary”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Noah Wyle; Brett Young; Marcela Valladolid; Steven Weber. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall André Leon Talley; Lyn Slater, a 68-year-old who became a fashion icon. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Shopping tips to get the best beef. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Whenever You Come Around”; Edgar Ramirez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jeannie Mai; Jon Pardi performs; dancer Shaheem Sanchez; guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Grohl; Lil Nas X; Blake Shelton performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Rita Moreno. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel Edgerton; Edward-Isaac Dovere. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

AMC Godfather marathon “The Godfather” (1972) Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, 1 p.m.; “The Godfather, Part II” (1974) Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, 5 p.m.; “The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990) Al Pacino and Diane Keaton. 9:30 p.m.

Evil Dead 2 (1987) 8:06 a.m. Cinemax

Urban Cowboy (1980) 9 a.m. Paramount

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Pillow Talk (1959) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Everest (2015) 10 a.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:25 a.m. Syfy

Gone Girl (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX

X-Men: First Class (2011) 11 a.m. Freeform

Sunday in New York (1963) 11 a.m. TCM

Judy (2019) Noon Epix

American Made (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

The Hunger Games (2012) 12:30 p.m. POP

A Few Good Men (1992) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

The Glass Bottom Boat (1966) 1 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:25 p.m. Syfy

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 2 p.m. Epix

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 2 p.m. TNT

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 2:07 p.m. Cinemax

The Aviator (2004) 2:45 p.m. HBO

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) 2:52 p.m. Encore

Sisters (2015) 3 p.m. FX; 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 3 p.m. TCM

Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Double Jeopardy (1999) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4 p.m. POP

I Love You, Man (2009) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4:45 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:55 and 10:55 p.m. Syfy

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5:40 p.m. HBO

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 5:56 p.m. Starz

You Can Count on Me (2000) 6:07 p.m. Cinemax

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Obsession (1976) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 7:30 p.m. POP

Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. HBO

I, Tonya (2017) 8 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8 p.m. Syfy

Ready or Not (2019) 9:39 p.m. Cinemax

Mean Girls (2004) 10 p.m. TRU

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:10 p.m. HBO

Friends With Benefits (2011) 10:15 p.m. Sundance

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:20 p.m. POP

Blow Out (1981) 11 p.m. TCM

Eastern Promises (2007) 11:04 p.m. Starz

