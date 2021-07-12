What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Beast Must Die’ on AMC; ‘Home Run Derby’ on ESPN; ‘Shark Week’
SERIES
Jeopardy! ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos begins his turn as host of the answers-for-questions quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC
All American As Jordan and Simone’s (Michael Evans Behling, GeffriMaya) big day approaches, they start to envision a future together. Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan and Monet Mazur also star in this new episode of the high school drama. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen Each chef prepares a different international dish in one-on-one heats. Also, Gordon Ramsay kicks a chef out of the kitchen. 8 p.m. Fox
The Republic of Sarah (N) 9 p.m. The CW
HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox
BBQ Brawl Team captains Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson see how well their teams have mastered the “low and slow” cooking techniques with challenging meat cuts in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes In this six-part documentary series Ronan Farrow shares interviews with whistleblowers, private investigators, fellow reporters and others conducted for his podcast and book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO
Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Celebrity Dating Game Nolan Gould and Gabriel Iglesias. 10 p.m. ABC
POV In the new documentary “Landfall,” filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo examines the troubled relationship between the United States and its territory of Puerto Rico following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria, which struck the island in September 2017. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Beast Must Die After police drop their investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son, a woman (Cush Jumbo) poses as a novelist and ingratiates herself with the family of the man she suspects is responsible (Jared Harris) and plots revenge in this new thriller. Billy Howle stars as a police detective investigating the incident. 10 p.m. AMC
Grill of Victory Host Sabin Lomac gives each of three contestants three grilling challenges: A budget-friendly meal, a fast food-inspired meal and a date-night dinner. 10 p.m. Food Network
Final Space (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SHARKFEST
Shark Attack Files This new documentary series features footage from actual attacks. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story The North Carolina teenager was 17 when she lost a leg and part of one hand in a bull shark attack during a family beach outing. In this new special shark experts examine details of that attack, looking for clues that might tell them what could be done to avoid such incidents in the future. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SHARK WEEK
Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week: Sharkmania Tiffany Haddish hosts this new special launching this year’s event. 7 p.m. Discovery
Air Jaws: Going for Gold NFL sportscaster Chris Rose narrates this new special, which sees “Air Jaws” team members Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows and Enrico Gennari return to Seal Rock, off the cost of South Africa, to capture footage of shark breaches. 8 p.m. Discovery
Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek “Star Trek” fan Josh Gates teams up with his childhood idol, William Shatner, for this new special where they visit shark-infested waters to learn more about the nature of fear by getting close to a voracious apex predator. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C: Jamaica versus Suriname, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Costa Rica versus Guadeloupe, 6 p.m. FS1
2021 Home Run Derby Angels pitcher and hitting phenom Shohei Ohtani will be one of the favorites in the annual competition held this year in the thin air of Denver’s Coors Field, 5 p.m. ESPN
2021 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game 7 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristin Chenoweth (“Schmigadoon!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jenna Elfman. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Rachel Boston; chef David Codney. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Sharon Carpenter. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Martin Henderson; Jerry O’Connell; Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Patti LaBelle. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Tips for buying shrimp; hacks to avoid overcooked shrimp. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rosie Rios. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Hiddleston; Tig Notaro; GoldLink and Flo Milli perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan Michael-Key; Tones And I perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Scarlett Johansson; Noah Syndergaard; Charlie Benante performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristen Wiig; Annie Mumolo; Masego and Don Toliver perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9:15 a.m. AMC; 6:30 p.m. Sundance
Moneyball (2011) 10 a.m. Showtime
Pat and Mike (1952) 10 a.m. TCM
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10:09 a.m. and 10:31 p.m. Starz
Copycat (1995) 10:29 a.m. Encore
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 11 a.m. TNT
Carlito’s Way (1993) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
Friends With Benefits (2011) 11:45 a.m. AMC
Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Like Crazy (2011) Noon Epix
Bowfinger (1999) 12:10 p.m. HBO
American Gangster (2007) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Ghost (1990) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Grand Prix (1966) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 1:45 p.m. TNT
Ned Kelly (2003) 2:24 p.m. Encore
Casino (1995) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
In Good Company (2004) 2:37 p.m. Cinemax
Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. VH1
Mid90s (2018) 3:05 and 9:45 p.m. TMC
Point Break (1991) 3:45 p.m. HBO
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 4:32 p.m. TNT
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. Showtime
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 5 p.m. TCM
Flight (2012) 5:40 p.m. Epix
King Kong (1933) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Pulp Fiction (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Titanic (1997) 6:42 p.m. Starz
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 6:50 p.m. HBO
The Perfect Storm (2000) 7 p.m. AMC
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 p.m. FX
Doctor Strange (2016) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Cast Away (2000) 7:50 p.m. Freeform
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Blades of Glory (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 and 11 p.m. Syfy
Gone With the Wind (1939) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Paranormal Activity (2007) 9 p.m. Encore
A Few Good Men (1992) 9 p.m. Sundance
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Green Book (2018) 10 p.m. FX
The Godfather (1972) 11:03 p.m. AMC
The Master (2012) 11:10 p.m. TMC
