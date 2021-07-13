Despite Globes controversy, ‘Emily in Paris’ lands 2 Emmy nominations
After becoming part of the dust-up involving the ethical conflicts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. — the influential organization that runs the annual Golden Globes — Netflix comedy ”Emily in Paris” scored another major awards nod when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday.
Created by Darren Star (“Sex and the City,” “Younger”) and starring Lily Collins, the fish-out-of-water romantic comedy wasn’t exactly a critical darling when it premiered last fall. But like the show’s influencer heroine, “Emily in Paris” keeps capturing attention.
The HFPA has come under pressure for not having any Black members as well as allegations of ethical and financial lapses raised in a Times investigation.
When the Times reported earlier this year on the questionable practices by the HFPA, the investigation included details about the lavish perks members are treated to during awards campaigning. One example cited involved “Emily in Paris”: Paramount Network, where the show was originally set up before Netflix bought it in 2020, flew more than 30 Golden Globes voters to France where they were treated to a extravagant set visit that included “a two-night stay at the five-star Peninsula Paris hotel, where rooms currently start at about $1,400 a night, and a news conference and lunch at the Musée des Arts Forains, a private museum filled with amusement rides dating to 1850, where the show was shooting.”
“They treated us like kings and queens,” said one member who participated in the junket.
It’s hardly the first series to be connected to such vote swaying-tactics. Still, “Emily in Paris” went on to land two Golden Globes nominations — for TV series (comedy or musical) and best actress in a TV series (comedy or musical) for Collins. And on Tuesday, it scored two Emmy nominations: one in a major category, comedy series, as well as a nomination for production design.
And, of course, Twitter was swift to call Emmy voters ringarde.
