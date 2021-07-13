What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Miracle Workers’ on TBS; MLB All Star Game on Fox
SERIES
America’s Got Talent The auditions continue with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) greet their future children (guest stars Jessica Parker Kennedy and Jordan Fisher) in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
America’s Top Dog (N) 8 p.m. A&E
7 Little Johnstons (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Superman & Lois Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) disagree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
From George Reeves to the new “Superman & Lois,” the superhero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, have thrived most on TV’s patient character development.
The Latino Experience In four new short films: a girl makes an image-altering decision; a Guatemalan truck driver copes with the pandemic; a mechanic helps a boy fix a car; a pregnant MBA student must make a choice. 9 p.m. KOCE
An Animal Saved My Life (N) 9 p.m. A&E
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Calvin (Lance Gross) is accused of stealing car tags in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Chopped Alton Brown brings more of his Maniacal Baskets for the contestants in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Chopped Alton Brown brings more of his Maniacal Baskets for the contestants in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (season finale) 9 p.m. History
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (season finale) 9 p.m. History
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Efe and Mr. Brown (Chet Anekwe, David Mann) start a business with a new anti-aging product, but it goes awry when the product has side effects and a lawsuit is threatened. 9:30 p.m. BET
College Bowl College Bowl Quarterfinals: University of Mississippi versus Auburn. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new episode “The Power of the Fed” documents the effects of the Federal Reserve pumping of billions of dollars into the financial system in an attempt to avert economic crisis resulting from COVID-19. 10 p.m. KOCE
Good Eats Cooking tips and history with chef Alton Brown in the two episode season finale. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
Motherland: Fort Salem Anti-witch sentiment reaches the boiling point and the team must defend its new witch testing center. Anacostia and Scylla (Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm) put their lives at risk to go undercover and follow the Camarilla. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams also star in this new episode of the supernatural action series. 10 p.m. Freeform
Mr Inbetween (series finale) (N) 10 p.m. FX
Miracle Workers The third season of this comedy anthology series follows an idealistic, naive small-town preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) who joins an outlaw fugitive (Steve Buscemi) and a prairie wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) on a wagon train heading west on the Oregon Trail, circa 1844. Karan Soni and Jon Bass also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SHARK WEEK
Mothersharker In this new special, a team of scientists and shark experts that includes James Sulikowski, Toby Daly-Engle, Neil Hammerschlag and Jamin Martinelli try to solve the mystery of where tiger sharks give birth. 8 p.m. Discovery
Brad Paisley’s Shark Country Paisley and JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas where Austin Gallagher uses Paisley’s music as a tool in a study of shark-infested waters, to see if sound attracts or repels sharks. 9 p.m. Discovery
The Spawn of El Diablo Zoologist Michelle Jewell may have found a possible mating ground near South Africa that is favored by a mega-shark known as El Diablo. 10 p.m. Discovery
SHARKFEST
SHARKFEST
Shark Attack Files Diving in cages with sharks. 9 p.m. National Geographic
World’s Biggest Bull Shark? Off the coast of Florida, Neil Hammerschlag, a marine ecologist, caught a bull shark more than 10 feet in length and weighing more than half a ton and has tracked it for more than nine years. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qatar versus Panama, 4 p.m. FS1; Honduras versus Grenada, 6:30 p.m. FS1
2021 MLB All-Star Game Selected players in the National League and American League compete in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. Angels star Shohei Ohtani became the first player in All-Star history to be selected to a team as both a pitcher and a hitter. 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The USA’s Olympic swimming team; Chassie Post. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Connie Britton; the Wallflowers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Carla Gugino (“Gunpowder Milkshake”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Connie Britton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Trevor Donovan; Emily Hutchinson. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Karen Huger (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Mraz; Jerry O’Connell and Mark McGrath guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Stories of unscrupulous landlords. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon BTS performs; Édgar Ramírez. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Richard Branson; Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arsenio Hall; LeBron James; Richard E. Grant. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; M. Night Shyamalan; Charlie Benante. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Titanic (1997) 8:17 a.m. Starz
Ready or Not (2019) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax
Contact (1997) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Paranormal Activity (2007) 8:44 a.m. Encore
Bringing Up Baby (1938) 9 a.m. TCM
Arrival (2016) 9:15 a.m. Epix
Darkest Hour (2017) 9:25 a.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. Sundance
I Love You Again (1940) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 11:15 a.m. Epix
Little Women (2019) 11:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
The Perfect Storm (2000) Noon AMC
Ghost (1990) Noon Freeform
Nothing Sacred (1937) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Weird Science (1985) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax
Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:29 p.m. Encore
Clueless (1995) 1:40 p.m. HBO
Love on the Run (1936) 2 p.m. TCM
The Rover (2014) 2:30 p.m. TMC
The Others (2001) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Godfather (1972) 3 p.m. AMC
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 3 p.m. TNT
Cast Away (2000) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
48 HRS. (1982) 3:15 p.m. IFC
Pain and Glory (2019) 3:30 p.m. Encore
Aliens (1986) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Pulp Fiction (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
Witness (1985) 4:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America
The Pride of the Yankees (1942) 5 p.m. MLB
Love in the Afternoon (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
In the Line of Fire (1993) 5:35 p.m. Showtime
Rollerball (1975) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Dear White People (2014) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Alien (1979) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 7 p.m. AMC
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7:07 p.m. Encore
The Good Dinosaur (2015) 7:23 p.m. Starz
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 7:30 p.m. FX
Grand Hotel (1932) 7:30 p.m. TCM
True Lies (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Good Lie (2014) 8 p.m. HBO
Set It Off (1996) 8 p.m. TMC
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
To Have and Have Not (1944) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Pale Rider (1985) 10 p.m. Ovation
Hustlers (2019) 10:05 p.m. TMC
