What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Miracle Workers’ on TBS; MLB All Star Game on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The auditions continue with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) greet their future children (guest stars Jessica Parker Kennedy and Jordan Fisher) in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

America’s Top Dog (N) 8 p.m. A&E

7 Little Johnstons (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Superman & Lois Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) disagree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Latino Experience In four new short films: a girl makes an image-altering decision; a Guatemalan truck driver copes with the pandemic; a mechanic helps a boy fix a car; a pregnant MBA student must make a choice. 9 p.m. KOCE

An Animal Saved My Life (N) 9 p.m. A&E

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Calvin (Lance Gross) is accused of stealing car tags in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Chopped Alton Brown brings more of his Maniacal Baskets for the contestants in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (season finale) 9 p.m. History

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Efe and Mr. Brown (Chet Anekwe, David Mann) start a business with a new anti-aging product, but it goes awry when the product has side effects and a lawsuit is threatened. 9:30 p.m. BET

College Bowl College Bowl Quarterfinals: University of Mississippi versus Auburn. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “The Power of the Fed” documents the effects of the Federal Reserve pumping of billions of dollars into the financial system in an attempt to avert economic crisis resulting from COVID-19. 10 p.m. KOCE

Good Eats Cooking tips and history with chef Alton Brown in the two episode season finale. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Motherland: Fort Salem Anti-witch sentiment reaches the boiling point and the team must defend its new witch testing center. Anacostia and Scylla (Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm) put their lives at risk to go undercover and follow the Camarilla. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams also star in this new episode of the supernatural action series. 10 p.m. Freeform

Mr Inbetween (series finale) (N) 10 p.m. FX

Miracle Workers The third season of this comedy anthology series follows an idealistic, naive small-town preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) who joins an outlaw fugitive (Steve Buscemi) and a prairie wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) on a wagon train heading west on the Oregon Trail, circa 1844. Karan Soni and Jon Bass also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SHARK WEEK

Mothersharker In this new special, a team of scientists and shark experts that includes James Sulikowski, Toby Daly-Engle, Neil Hammerschlag and Jamin Martinelli try to solve the mystery of where tiger sharks give birth. 8 p.m. Discovery

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country Paisley and JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas where Austin Gallagher uses Paisley’s music as a tool in a study of shark-infested waters, to see if sound attracts or repels sharks. 9 p.m. Discovery

The Spawn of El Diablo Zoologist Michelle Jewell may have found a possible mating ground near South Africa that is favored by a mega-shark known as El Diablo. 10 p.m. Discovery

SHARKFEST

Shark Attack Files Diving in cages with sharks. 9 p.m. National Geographic

World’s Biggest Bull Shark? Off the coast of Florida, Neil Hammerschlag, a marine ecologist, caught a bull shark more than 10 feet in length and weighing more than half a ton and has tracked it for more than nine years. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qatar versus Panama, 4 p.m. FS1; Honduras versus Grenada, 6:30 p.m. FS1

2021 MLB All-Star Game Selected players in the National League and American League compete in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. Angels star Shohei Ohtani became the first player in All-Star history to be selected to a team as both a pitcher and a hitter. 5 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The USA’s Olympic swimming team; Chassie Post. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Connie Britton; the Wallflowers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Carla Gugino (“Gunpowder Milkshake”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Connie Britton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Trevor Donovan; Emily Hutchinson. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Karen Huger (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jason Mraz; Jerry O’Connell and Mark McGrath guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Stories of unscrupulous landlords. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon BTS performs; Édgar Ramírez. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Richard Branson; Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arsenio Hall; LeBron James; Richard E. Grant. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; M. Night Shyamalan; Charlie Benante. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Titanic (1997) 8:17 a.m. Starz

Ready or Not (2019) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax

Contact (1997) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Paranormal Activity (2007) 8:44 a.m. Encore

Bringing Up Baby (1938) 9 a.m. TCM

Arrival (2016) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Darkest Hour (2017) 9:25 a.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. Sundance

I Love You Again (1940) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 11:15 a.m. Epix

Little Women (2019) 11:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

The Perfect Storm (2000) Noon AMC

Ghost (1990) Noon Freeform

Nothing Sacred (1937) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Weird Science (1985) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax

Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:29 p.m. Encore

Clueless (1995) 1:40 p.m. HBO

Love on the Run (1936) 2 p.m. TCM

The Rover (2014) 2:30 p.m. TMC

The Others (2001) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Godfather (1972) 3 p.m. AMC

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 3 p.m. TNT

Cast Away (2000) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

48 HRS. (1982) 3:15 p.m. IFC

Pain and Glory (2019) 3:30 p.m. Encore

Aliens (1986) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

Witness (1985) 4:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) 5 p.m. MLB

Love in the Afternoon (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

In the Line of Fire (1993) 5:35 p.m. Showtime

Rollerball (1975) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Dear White People (2014) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Alien (1979) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 7 p.m. AMC

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7:07 p.m. Encore

The Good Dinosaur (2015) 7:23 p.m. Starz

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 7:30 p.m. FX

Grand Hotel (1932) 7:30 p.m. TCM

True Lies (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Good Lie (2014) 8 p.m. HBO

Set It Off (1996) 8 p.m. TMC

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

To Have and Have Not (1944) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Pale Rider (1985) 10 p.m. Ovation

Hustlers (2019) 10:05 p.m. TMC

