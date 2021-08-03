What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ on HBO; Tokyo Olympics

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Top Dog The competition concludes with a two-episode season finale. 8 and 9 p.m. A&E

The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

The Haves and the Have Nots The cast reunion concludes in the series finale. 8 p.m. OWN

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Victoria (Kron Moore) scolds Priscilla (Taja V. Simpson) after catching her giving Jason (Daniel Croix) a midnight snack. Ed Quinn also stars in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped The competitors get ballpark foods in their baskets in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union This new documentary series looks back at President Barack Obama’s formative years as he navigates his biracial identity in his hometown of Chicago, his upbringing and his education. 9 p.m. HBO

Catfish: The TV Show (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Motherland: Fort Salem Raelle (Taylor Hickson) is fighting for her life just as the Army and the Spree converge on Camarillo’s secret stronghold. Ashley Nicole Williams, Tony Giroux, Jessica Sutton and Amalia Holm also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Man versus History Storyteller and historian Bil Lepp explores the career of “The Real Houdini” and puts his own twist on the showman’s death-defying stunts. 10 p.m. History

Advertisement

Miracle Workers The wagon train stops in the sinful town of Branchwater, leading Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) into a night of debauchery and temptation, and where Benny (Steve Buscemi) visits his favorite saloon, which has become a phony tourist trap in this new episode of the comedy. Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

Tokyo Olympics

Women’s beach volleyball Quarterfinal matches in beach volleyball (live) 6 a.m. NBCSP; (live) 7 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s volleyball Quarterfinal (live) 6:50 a.m. and 3 p.m. USA; (tape) 11 p.m. NBCSP

Sport climbing Sport climbing makes its Olympic debut with qualification in the men’s combined competition, featuring the speed, bouldering and lead disciplines (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA

Advertisement

Women’s water polo Quarterfinal matches (tape) 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s soccer Japan versus Spain (tape) 8:30 a.m. USA and 9:30 p.m. NBCSP; Mexico versus Brazil 6 p.m. NBCSP

Canoe/kayak Sprint finals in canoe/kayak, including women’s kayak single 200-meter, men’s canoe double 1000-meter (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP

Sport climbing, cycling, basketball, gymnastics, equestrian, water polo Men’s sport climbing qualifying round; finals in track cycling; men’s basketball: U.S. versus Spain; men’s gymnastics: parallel bars final; equestrian: jumping qualifying; water polo (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Advertisement

Men’s field hockey Semifinal (tape) 10 a.m. NBCSP

Table tennis Women’s doubles semifinals (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA

Artistic swimming Duet preliminary rounds (tape) 11:15 a.m. NBCSP; duet final (live) Wednesday 3:10 a.m. USA

Weightlifting, boxing, wrestling Men’s 109kg class in weightlifting; gold medal bout in women’s featherweight and men’s welterweight in boxing; gold medal matches in Greco-Roman (77kg, 97kg); women’s freestyle (68kg) in wrestling (tape) Noon USA

Advertisement

Equestrian Individual jumping qualifying rounds (tape) 12:15 p.m. NBCSP; individual jumping final (live) Wednesday 3 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s handball Quarterfinal (tape) 2 p.m. USA

Women’s marathon swimming The world’s elite female marathon swimmers race in open water (live) 2:30 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s golf First round (live) 3:30 p.m. Golf

Advertisement

Men’s diving, track and field, gymnastics Men’s springboard final in diving; finals and semifinals in track and field including the men’s 110-meter hurdles, women’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 800-meter, women’s 200-meter, and men’s 200-meter; women’s balance beam final in gymnastics. (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Wednesday 3:05 a.m. NBC

Beach volleyball Quarterfinals (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; men’s quarterfinals (tape) 11:15 p.m. CNBC

Track and field Women’s 400-meter hurdles final; men’s 110-meter hurdles semifinals; heats for decathlon and heptathlon (tape) 5 p.m. USA

Skateboarding Coverage from heat 1 and heat 2 of women’s park skateboarding (live) 6 p.m. CNBC; finals in women’s park skateboarding (live) 8:30 p.m. CNBC

Advertisement

Canoe Heats and quarterfinals in women’s single 200-meter; men’s kayak single 200-meter; women’s kayak single 500-meter; men’s K-2 1000-meter (live) 7:30 p.m. CNBC and (tape) 9:15 p.m. CNBC

Men’s basketball Spain versus U.S. (tape) 7:45 p.m. NBCSP

Canoe sprint Qualifying in women’s single 200-meter, men’s kayak single 200-meter, women’s kayak single 500-meter and men’s kayak double 1000-meter (tape) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Women’s volleyball Quarterfinal (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA; (live) Wednesday 5:15 a.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

Women’s skateboarding, women’s volleyball Women’s skateboarding park finals; quarterfinal match in women’s volleyball (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Women’s basketball Quarterfinal (live) 9:30 p.m. USA; (live) 1:30 a.m. USA; (live) Wednesday 5 a.m. USA

Men’s water polo Quarterfinal (live) 10 p.m. CNBC

Women’s diving Preliminary round 10-meter platform (live) 11:30 p.m. USA

Advertisement

Women’s handball Quarterfinal (tape) 12:15 a.m. CNBC

Women’s volleyball Quarterfinal (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; (N) (live) 6 a.m. NBCSP

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the Houston Astros visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today COVID-19; Japan’s past traditions blending with the present. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Stephen King; Sarah Ferguson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Mr. Corman”); Dr. Sandra Lee; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; Stephen King. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Chef Antonia Lofaso; Paralympic gold medalist Mallory Weggemann. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk John Corbett; Terrence J guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actor Harvey Keitel; comic Randall Otis. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Christian Slater; Chase Stokes; Kem. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden TV host Ellen DeGeneres; Wolf Alice performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Wendy Director Benh Zeitlin (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) transplants the “Peter Pan” story to the rural Deep South in this 2020 fantasy drama starring Devin France as 9-year-old Wendy Darling, whose mother (Shay Walker) gave up her childhood dreams to raise a family. Wendy and twin brothers Douglas and James (Gage and Gavin Naquin) are swept into an adventure with a rambunctious boy named Peter (Yashua Mack). Kevin Pugh plays Captain Hook. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Kiss Me, Stupid (1964) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Fighter (2010) 9 a.m. AMC

Argo (2012) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax

Dreamgirls (2006) 10 a.m. HBO

I Love You, Man (2009) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Arrival (2016) 10:35 a.m. Epix

The Notorious Landlady (1962) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Big (1988) 11 a.m. Freeform

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Rocketman (2019) 12:35 p.m. Epix

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 1 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Silverado (1985) 1:31 and 10:16 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

For Your Consideration (2006) 1:40 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 2 p.m. FX

A Few Good Men (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

X-Men (2000) 2:32 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Picnic (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

The Croods (2013) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. FS1

The Natural (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Seven (1995) 4 p.m. Showtime

Unforgiven (1992) 4 p.m. TMC

Apollo 13 (1995) 4:55 p.m. Syfy

World War Z (2013) 5 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Mean Girls (2004) 5 p.m. TNT

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Hercules (1997) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Fist of Fury (1972) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Miami Blues (1990) 6:20 p.m. Epix

War Horse (2011) 6:30 p.m. HBO

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 7 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 7 p.m. TNT

The Incredibles (2004) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Wendy (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Vertigo (1958) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 8:30 p.m. IFC

A Star Is Born (2018) 9:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Men of Honor (2000) 9:32 p.m. Starz

Bumblebee (2018) 10 p.m. FX

Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 p.m. Ovation; 11:15 p.m. Epix

The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

The Fifth Element (1997) 10:08 p.m. Syfy

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 10:15 p.m. BBC America

Fury (2014) 11 p.m. AMC

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 11 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Talk to Me (2007) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax

TV Grids for the week of Aug. 1 - 7 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 1 - 7 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement