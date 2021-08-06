What’s on TV Friday: ‘Classic Albums Pink Floyd — Dark Side of the Moon’ on PBS; Olympics

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Secret Celebrity Renovation Country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina helps transform the Georgia home of her former cheerleading coach who helped her stay grounded when her career took off at age 15. 8 p.m. CBS

Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) searches for her client’s long-lost daughter to keep the case alive and protect her client’s legal interests. Billy (Peter Mooney) calls on an expert to help him examine the accident scene. Julia Davis, Brynn Godenir, Evan Martin and Pamela Matthews also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) shares her growing concerns over Liam (Adam Huber) not checking in from his investigation with Anders (Alan Dale). Blake (Grant Show) lashes out when he finds out what Adam (Sam Underwood) has been keeping from him. Sam Adegoke and Elaine Hendrix also star in this new episode of the rebooted prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW

Icon: Music Through the Lens Photographers who shot some of the most memorable magazine covers reveal the stories behind the photographs. 9 p.m. KOCE

Dino Hunters Clayton and Luke begin to excavate the layers covering the T. rex site that must be removed before any meaningful work can begin. Mike Harris travels to Utah to prep the Cowboy Rex skull and Aaron, Jake and Tori think they’ve made a major discovery at the Duckbill site. 9 p.m. Discovery

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (N) 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Classic Albums Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason discuss Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Tokyo Olympics

Women’s soccer Gold medal match: Sweden versus Canada 6 a.m., 3 and 8:30 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s basketball Semifinal: U.S. versus Serbia (tape) 7 a.m. USA; Bronze medal game (live) Midnight CNBC

Men’s water polo Semifinals (tape) 8 a.m. NBCSP; (tape) 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Table tennis Men’s doubles gold medal match (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s handball Both semifinal matches (tape) 9 a.m. USA

Canoe/kayak, equestrian, artistic swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, volleyball, sport climbing Canoe/kayak qualifying, equestrian (jumping), artistic swimming (team event), rhythmic gymnastics (individual event) and women’s volleyball semifinals. Plus, the debut gold medal is awarded in women’s sport climbing. (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Track cycling Men’s sprint final and women’s Madison final (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA and (tape) Saturday 3:30 a.m. NBCSP

Equestrian Team jumping qualifying rounds (tape) 11:45 a.m. NBCSP

Wrestling, boxing, karate Gold medal matches for men’s freestyle (74kg, 125kg) and women’s freestyle (53kg) in wrestling; the gold medal bout for the men’s heavyweight in boxing; final matches for men’s kata, women’s kumite 61kg and men’s kumite 75kg in karate (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA

Women’s basketball Semifinal games (tape) 1:15 and 6 p.m. NBCSP

Sport climbing The first Olympic women’s sport climbing gold medal round of the combined competition. (tape) 2 p.m. USA

Women’s marathon Women’s marathon (live) 3 p.m. USA

Women’s golf Final (live) 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 3:30 a.m. Golf

Track and field, marathon, diving Track and field finals, including the women’s marathon, men’s and women’s 4x100-meter, women’s 1,500-meter, women’s 400-meter, and men’s 5,000-meter. Plus, men’s platform diving qualifying. (live) 5, 11 p.m. and Saturday 3:30 a.m. NBC

Track cycling, handball Track finals in cycling; a semifinal match in women’s handball (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC

Women’s beach volleyball Gold medal game (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s beach volleyball Bronze medal match (live) 6 p.m. CNBC; gold medal match (live) 7:30 p.m. CNBC and 10:05 p.m. NBC

Diving Semifinal in men’s 10-meter platform (live) 6 p.m. USA; final round of the men’s 10-meter platform (live) 11:30 p.m. USA

Modern pentathlon Laser run, the final event in the women’s modern pentathlon (tape) 7 p.m. CNBC

Rhythmic gymnastics Group all-around qualifications in rhythmic gymnastics. Fourteen countries, each with five athletes, compete for eight spots in the final. (live) 7:40 p.m. and (tape) 2 a.m. USA

Baseball Bronze medal game: TBA versus Dominican Republic (live) 8:30 p.m. CNBC

Canoe sprint Finals in men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter; men’s canoe single 1,000-meter; women’s canoe double 500-meter (tape) 8:45 p.m. USA

Men’s volleyball (live) 9:30 p.m. USA

Women’s handball Semifinal: Norway versus Russia (tape) 10:30 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s water polo Bronze medal match (tape) 11 p.m. CNBC; gold medal match (live) 12:30 a.m. USA

Women’s volleyball (tape) 11:45 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s handball Bronze medal match (tape) 2 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s basketball Bronze medal game (live) Saturday 4 a.m. USA

Men’s soccer Gold medal match: Brazil versus Spain (live) Saturday 4:30 a.m. NBCSP

Volleyball, handball, beach volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics, equestrian, artistic swimming Gold medal matches in men’s volleyball, men’s handball and men’s beach volleyball. Plus, rhythmic gymnastics (individual event final), equestrian (jumping) and artistic swimming (team event) (live) Saturday 5 a.m. NBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. BSW and SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Olympian Jordan Windle; Masa Urushido. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Joel Kinnaman; Nelly performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan (“My Dirt Road Diary”); World Sign Spinning champion Jacob Mitchell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Meghan McCain says farewell; Cindy McCain. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Melissa Fumero; Madelyn Cline; David Begnaud guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week The rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant; Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct scandal: Josh Dawsey, the Washington Post; Lisa Lerer, the New York Times; Katherine Wu, the Atlantic; Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Olympic gold medalist Donna de Varona, Women’s Sports Policy Working Group. Ben Shapiro; Tavis Smiley. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emily Blunt; Bob Costas. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Offset; Henry Golding; Robin Thicke. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Oyelowo; Maisie Peters performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Falling Viggo Mortensen wrote, directed and starred in this 2020 drama. Mortensen plays a middle-aged gay man whose happy life in Los Angeles with his husband (Terry Chen) is disrupted when his conservative and homophobic father (Lance Henriksen) must sell the family farm and moves west to live with with the couple. Laura Linney also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8:26 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Encore

The Namesake (2006) 8:36 a.m. Cinemax

School Ties (1992) 8:55 a.m. Showtime

Western Stars (2019) 9:25 a.m. HBO

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 9:45 a.m. Epix

Unforgiven (1992) 9:45 a.m. TMC

Boiler Room (2000) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11 a.m. Bravo

Grease (1978) 11 a.m. Freeform

Elf (2003) 11:47 a.m. Starz

Face/Off (1997) Noon AMC

Moonlight (2016) Noon and 8 p.m. TMC

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Blood Father (2016) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Seven (1995) 12:45 and 11 p.m. Showtime

The Lusty Men (1952) 12:45 p.m. TCM

48 HRS. (1982) 1:15 p.m. IFC

A League of Their Own (1992) 1:27 p.m. Starz

Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

Interstellar (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

Fist of Fury (1972) 2 p.m. TMC

Up in the Air (2009) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:16 p.m. Bravo

Drumline (2002) 2:30 p.m. HBO

The Sundowners (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Platoon (1986) 2:55 p.m. Showtime

Total Recall (1990) 3 p.m. AMC

Saint Maud (2019) 3:25 p.m. Epix

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 3:35 p.m. Encore

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 3:39 p.m. Starz

Executive Decision (1996) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax

Live and Let Die (1973) 4 p.m. Ovation

A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. TMC

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 4:30 p.m. HBO

Out of the Past (1947) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:49 p.m. Bravo

Fargo (1996) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Back to the Future (1985) 7 p.m. Paramount

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 7 p.m. Syfy

Farewell, My Lovely (1975) 7 p.m. TCM

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Rush Hour (1998) 8 p.m. TBS

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 8 p.m. TNT

Thelma & Louise (1991) 8:02 p.m. KCET

The Natural (1984) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8:51 p.m. Bravo

Falling (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9:51 p.m. Cinemax

First Blood (1982) 10 p.m. AMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10 p.m. Paramount

American Honey (2016) 10 p.m. TMC

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 11 p.m. TNT

