What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; candidates for governor debate on The CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine In the first of two new episodes Capt. Holt and Amy (Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero) manage the precinct as it is understaffed due to officers calling in sick. In the second, Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy devise a system to balance work and childcare. Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
After getting canceled by Fox, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ looks to silver linings and second chances on NBC
In a fitting setup even he couldn’t have written, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor was in the bathroom when he got the call last May that Fox had canceled the comedy after five seasons.
Coroner In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates the death of a caregiver as this drama returns for its third season. Eric Bruneau, Roger Cross, Ehren Kassam and Nicholas Campbell also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam (season finale) 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish When her boss uses some of her ideas without giving her credit, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) tries to decide whether to speak up, which could jeopardize her internship. Also, Jazz (Chloe Bailey) goes to therapy and seeks medical leave from the track team, and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) tries to make a good impression on someone. 8 p.m. Freeform
Making It With everyone spending so much time at home, hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman challenge contestants to create an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for an entire family. 9 p.m. NBC
You would have to be a most grumpy, dour, negative, naysaying, stubbornly unhappy, anti-life sort of person to turn up your nose at NBC’s “Making It,” a new competition series hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman that premieres Tuesday.
The Outpost Garret and Luna (Jake Stormoen, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) embark on a rescue mission in this new episode. Jessica Green, Anand Desai-Barochia and Aaron Fontaine also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Review: ‘The Outpost’ is a revenge fantasy you’ve dreamed before but with a few surprises
We open in a sort of Whole Middle Earth Marketplace. Ruffians, rapscallions, scoundrels.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren In this new episode of the nature footage comedy, a deer keeps dropping names of her famous friends. 9 p.m. ABC
Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Alone The three finalists make a last stand in the season finale. A retrospective special looking back at past seasons follows. 9:30 and 11 p.m. History
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? A retired coal miner shoots his best friend to death at a Christmas outing in the season premiere of this true-crime series. 10 p.m. A&E
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Gubernatorial Debate Candidates involved in the Sept 14 recall election answer questions. 7 p.m. The CW
Vote no on Question 1 of the recall. As to Question 2, Kevin Faulconer is the least bad of many bad options.
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. BSW; regional coverage, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
2021 Little League World Series Honolulu versus Manchester, Conn., 10 a.m. ESPN; Nolensville, Tenn., versus Hamilton, Ohio, Noon ESPN; Hastings, Neb., versus Toms River, N.J., 2 p.m. ESPN; Hooksett, N.H., versus Torrance, 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL Preseason Football The New England Patriots visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. NFL
WNBA Basketball The Atlanta Dream visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
Seeing 10 healthy players on the court was enough to bring a smile to coach Derek Fisher’s face.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mindy Kaling; Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hugh Jackman; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Eugenio Derbez; a performance by the cast of “Chicago.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Octavia Spencer; Common; Black Thought; Seun Kuti. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sean and Dylan Penn; Crowded House performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes guest hosts; Tracee Ellis Ross; Simu Liu; Yola. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Heidi Klum; Ed Sheeran performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cecily Strong; Patton Oswalt; Jeff Bowders. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Kid Detective (2020) 8:25 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. Starz
I Love You, Man (2009) 10 a.m. Showtime
Undercover Brother (2002) 10:08 a.m. Starz
First Blood (1982) 10:15 a.m. AMC
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 10:41 a.m. and 7 p.m. Encore
Rescue Dawn (2006) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
Baby Driver (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
Ferdinand (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
The End of Summer (1962) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Talk to Me (2007) 1:12 p.m. Cinemax
X-Men (2000) 1:45 p.m. Syfy
Clueless (1995) 2:49 p.m. HBO
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:50 p.m. Epix
Blockers (2018) 3 p.m. FX
Hustlers (2019) 3 p.m. TMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 3:20 p.m. Starz
In the Same Breath (2021) 4:30 p.m. HBO
Up in the Air (2009) 4:42 p.m. Cinemax
Forrest Gump (1994) 4:45 p.m. AMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Late Spring (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Mahalia (2021) 6 p.m. Lifetime
John Wick (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy
Dunkirk (2017) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Breaking News in Yuba County (2021) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Early Summer (1951) 7 p.m. TCM
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. Epix
The Help (2011) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Shrek 2 (2004) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8 p.m. Syfy
Fences (2016) 8 p.m. TMC
21 Jump Street (2012) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 9 p.m. LOGO
Tokyo Story (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: Nicole Kidman, Adam Driver, ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ and more
TV highlights for Aug. 15-21 include Nicole Kidman in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Adam Driver in the musical “Annette” and the “Stand Up to Cancer” telethon
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 15 - 21 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ on TCM; ‘Toy Story’ ‘Toy Story 2'
Movies on TV this week: August 15: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ on TCM; ‘Toy Story’ ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC
Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.