What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; candidates for governor debate on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine In the first of two new episodes Capt. Holt and Amy (Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero) manage the precinct as it is understaffed due to officers calling in sick. In the second, Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy devise a system to balance work and childcare. Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Advertisement



Coroner In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates the death of a caregiver as this drama returns for its third season. Eric Bruneau, Roger Cross, Ehren Kassam and Nicholas Campbell also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Beat Shazam (season finale) 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish When her boss uses some of her ideas without giving her credit, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) tries to decide whether to speak up, which could jeopardize her internship. Also, Jazz (Chloe Bailey) goes to therapy and seeks medical leave from the track team, and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) tries to make a good impression on someone. 8 p.m. Freeform

Making It With everyone spending so much time at home, hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman challenge contestants to create an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for an entire family. 9 p.m. NBC

Television Review: Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host handmade tales with ‘Making It’ You would have to be a most grumpy, dour, negative, naysaying, stubbornly unhappy, anti-life sort of person to turn up your nose at NBC’s “Making It,” a new competition series hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman that premieres Tuesday.

The Outpost Garret and Luna (Jake Stormoen, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) embark on a rescue mission in this new episode. Jessica Green, Anand Desai-Barochia and Aaron Fontaine also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement



When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren In this new episode of the nature footage comedy, a deer keeps dropping names of her famous friends. 9 p.m. ABC

Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Alone The three finalists make a last stand in the season finale. A retrospective special looking back at past seasons follows. 9:30 and 11 p.m. History

Advertisement

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? A retired coal miner shoots his best friend to death at a Christmas outing in the season premiere of this true-crime series. 10 p.m. A&E

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Gubernatorial Debate Candidates involved in the Sept 14 recall election answer questions. 7 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Opinion Editorial: Removing Gavin Newsom would be a disaster Vote no on Question 1 of the recall. As to Question 2, Kevin Faulconer is the least bad of many bad options.

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. BSW; regional coverage, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

2021 Little League World Series Honolulu versus Manchester, Conn., 10 a.m. ESPN; Nolensville, Tenn., versus Hamilton, Ohio, Noon ESPN; Hastings, Neb., versus Toms River, N.J., 2 p.m. ESPN; Hooksett, N.H., versus Torrance, 4 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

NFL Preseason Football The New England Patriots visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. NFL

WNBA Basketball The Atlanta Dream visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mindy Kaling; Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Hugh Jackman; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Eugenio Derbez; a performance by the cast of “Chicago.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Octavia Spencer; Common; Black Thought; Seun Kuti. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sean and Dylan Penn; Crowded House performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes guest hosts; Tracee Ellis Ross; Simu Liu; Yola. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Heidi Klum; Ed Sheeran performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cecily Strong; Patton Oswalt; Jeff Bowders. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Kid Detective (2020) 8:25 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

I Love You, Man (2009) 10 a.m. Showtime

Undercover Brother (2002) 10:08 a.m. Starz

First Blood (1982) 10:15 a.m. AMC

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 10:41 a.m. and 7 p.m. Encore

Rescue Dawn (2006) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

Baby Driver (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Ferdinand (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

The End of Summer (1962) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Talk to Me (2007) 1:12 p.m. Cinemax

X-Men (2000) 1:45 p.m. Syfy

Clueless (1995) 2:49 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:50 p.m. Epix

Blockers (2018) 3 p.m. FX

Hustlers (2019) 3 p.m. TMC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 3:20 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

In the Same Breath (2021) 4:30 p.m. HBO

Up in the Air (2009) 4:42 p.m. Cinemax

Forrest Gump (1994) 4:45 p.m. AMC

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Late Spring (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Mahalia (2021) 6 p.m. Lifetime

John Wick (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy

Dunkirk (2017) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Early Summer (1951) 7 p.m. TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Help (2011) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Shrek 2 (2004) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8 p.m. Syfy

Fences (2016) 8 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

21 Jump Street (2012) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 9 p.m. LOGO

Tokyo Story (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of Aug. 15 - 21 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 15 - 21 as PDF files you can download and print



Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Advertisement



